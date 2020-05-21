



Trade Unions to Fight Back Attempts of Draconian Changes in Labour Laws





The joint platform of Central Trade Unions in their meeting held on 14th

May 2020 took note of the critical situation for the working people in the

country during the Lock down period and decided to enhance united actions

to meet the challenge.







Taking shelter under the umbrella of COVID-19 Pandemic, every day the Govt.

is taking one or other decisions to attack the working class and common

people of the country who are already in deep distress and miseries in the

midst of lockdown in the country. The Trade Unions independently and

unitedly have made several representations to the Prime Minister and

Labour Minister in this regard as well as about the rampant violations of

the government’s own directives/advisories in regard to payment of full

wages to workers during lock down and non-termination of employment but in vain. Similarly all the announcements made by the government in regard to ration distribution, even meager cash transfer to women and senior

citizens, etc have failed at the ground level and did not reach the

majority of the beneficiaries.







As the mass of the working people have been subjected to inhuman sufferings

owing to loss of jobs, loss of wages, eviction from residences etc.

reducing them to hungry non-entities in the process of 48 days lockdown,

the Govt. of the day at the centre is aggressively moving to push the

working people into virtual slavery. In desperation the migrant workers

have been walking for several hundreds of miles on roads, on railway

tracks, through fields and jungles to reach their homes with several

precious lives having been lost on the way due to hunger, exhaustion and

accidents. But even after three spells of lockdown, all announcements of

Govt. including the latest one on 14th May 2020 did nothing for relieving

the common people and workers from the miseries they are suffering except

making tall claims and statements far away from truth, displaying cruel

insensitivity to the miseries and distress of majority of the populace.

Now the Government at the centre, in a most dubious manner, taking

advantage of prolonged lockdown period, has been targeting the rights of

the workers and the trade unions towards abrogation of labour rights. It

has taken the strategy of letting loose their pliant state governments to

take such anti-worker and anti-people autocratic measures and many other

state governments are being made to follow the same path to the detriment

of the rights and livelihood of workers. The advisories to this effect are

being sent to the state Governments from the Ministry of Labour and

Employment Government of India..







UP government has brought a draconian ordinance titled “Uttar Pradesh

Temporary Exemption for certain labour laws ordinance 2020” under the guise of facilitating economic activities. With one stroke 38 laws are made

defunct for 1000 days (almost three years) and the remaining are only

section 5 of Payment of Wages Act 1934, Construction Workers Act 1996,

Compensation Act 1993 and Bonded Labour Act 1976 which remain functional.



Those laws made defunct include Trade Union Act, Industrial Disputes Act,

Act on Occupational Safety and Health, Contract Labour Act, Interstate

Migrant Labour Act, Equal Remuneration Act, Maternity Benefit Act etc.







Madhya Pradesh Government has brought drastic changes in Factories Act,

Contract Act and Industrial Dispute Act in a manner where the employers

will be empowered to hire and fire the labour at their will; right to

dispute raising and grievance redressal will be put on ban ; the

contractors will not be required to obtain license for supplying labour

upto 49 persons and hence will function without any regulation and control;

inspection will be virtually withdrawn and the entire enforcement machinery

is put under freeze –making whatever law is in vogue and basic rights of

the workers on wages, compensation, safety etc absolutely meaningless. Not

only that, the employers were also exempted from payment of Rs 80/- per

labourer to Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Board. The Shop and Establishment Act is amended to let the shops function from 6 am to 12 at night that means 18 hours at a go by MP government.







Gujarat government has also taken this illegal decision of increasing

working hours from 8 to 12 hrs and also desires to go the UP government

way to suspend several laws for 1200 days. The Govts of Assam and Tripura

and several others have been actively preparing to take the same route.







This retrograde anti-worker move came in the second stage after 8 state

governments(Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra,

Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab) have enhanced the daily working hours from

eight hours to 12 hours through executive order in violation of the

Factories Act, taking advantage of the lockdown situation.







These draconian measures are not only to facilitate more brutal and cruel

exploitation of workers without their rights for collective bargaining ,

dispute over proper wages, safety at work place and guarantee of social

security etc, but also to throw them in to conditions of slavery, in the

interests of more profiteering despite continuing economic slowdown. Women

and vulnerable sections will be more exploited in terms of forced labour.







All this means that the workers are to be used as bonded labour without

any rights for sheer exploitation in the interest of capital without any

guarantee of wages, safety and healthcare, social security and above all

human dignity only to benefit those who maximize their profits on the blood

and sweat of workers. This is against the basic tenets of human rights.







Indian working class is sought to be pushed back into British Era. The

trade union movement cannot accept such nefarious design lying down and

resolves to fight back unitedly with all their might with determination to

defeat the anti worker anti people policies, of which these are a part. We

have to mount resistance against such design of imposing slavery through

countrywide struggle in the days to come.







The CTUs note with satisfaction that already protests have been organized

jointly by the workers and trade unions against such brutal and draconian

anti-people and anti-worker measures in numerous states and industries,

reflecting the fighting mood of the working people.



In this background, to begin with, the joint platform of Central Trade

Unions has decided to observe nationwide protest day against the anti

worker and anti people onslaughts of the government *on 22nd May 2020.. *The

national level leaders of the trade unions would organize day long hunger

strike at Gandhi Samadhi, Rajghat, Delhi. Simultaneous protest actions

would be jointly organized in all the states. There will be lakhs of

petitions from the unions and members to the Govt. then onwards.The demands include, immediate relief to stranded workers for safe reaching to their homes, food to be made available to all, universal coverage of Ration

distribution, ensure wages to all of the lock down period, cash transfer to

all unorganized labour force(registered or unregistered or self employed),

withdraw DA freeze to central government employees & CPSEs and DR freeze to pensioners, stop surrendering of live sanctioned posts.





In the meanwhile the state wise and sector wise issue based ongoing

actions have to be intensified and with the determination and perspective

of heightening the united struggle to halt the retrograde policies of

trampling the hard won labour rights by the Govt through nationwide strike

action in the days to come.







The CTUs have also decided to send joint representation to ILO in regard to

the violations being committed by Govt of India in regard to all the

international commitments on labour standards and human rights.







The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Federations calls upon to

make the programme of Nationwide Protest day a massive success throughout the country while maintaining the norms of physical distancing and also upholding social solidarity.







INTUC AITUC

HMS CITU

AIUTUC*

* TUCC SEWA

AICCTU LPF UTUC*



* And the Federations and Associations of various s

