Indore:

A sweeper working in a government-run cancer hospital in Indore died of Covid-19 on Thursday, triggering alarm among doctors and the patients admitted to the ward he served.

The 43-year-old, a Class-IV employee, was put on duty at MRTB Hospital’s Covid-19 ward.“He was on duty in MRTB’s Covid-19 ward between April 5 and 11and was isolated after he developed symptoms,” said Dr Ramesh Arya, superintendent of Government Cancer Hospital, adding that the sweeper’s wife, too, was infected but made a full recovery.

He tested positive on April 19 and was shifted to SAIMS, where he died on Thursday, said Arya. According to sources, he had a heart problem.

The MP State Government Employees Association has demanded a judicial enquiry into his death. “He was involved in cleaning of the Covid-19 facility without proper protective equipment,” alleged Dr Shivakant Vajpayee, media secretary of the association.“When he had a heart ailment, why was he posted at such a high-risk zone that too without PPE,” he asked, demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job for his family.

TOI

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts