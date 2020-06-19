18 June 2020 : The central government today initiated the auction of 41 coal blocks, including 20 of Jharkhand, for commercial mining. It again exposes the crony capitalism of the government. Ironically, the move, touted as an atmanirbhar initiative, takes away all ownership rights of the land owners and Gram Sabhas and opens up natural resources for more corporate plunder. It is deeply worrying that Jharkhand government has extended support to the central government’s decision. But the fact that the state has asked for a moratorium period of 6-9 months indicates that it is not fully on-board this decision.

The detrimental impact of the decision to allow commercial coal mining on the domestic coal industry and market is well documented. However, the most worrying aspect of the decision is that it simply overlooks the staggering impact on the lives of landowners, people living nearby and the environment. Mahasabha organised an online meeting on 17 June, attended by experts and activists, to discuss the impact of Modi government’s decision on Jharkhand.

A large proportion of Jharkhandis, especially Adivasis, depend on agriculture and forest-based livelihoods. Jharkhand, as one of the richest mineral states, stands witness to the fact that rampant mining, especially in corporate interests, does not improve well-being of the people. Needless to say, mining, especially of coal, has significant environmental and human costs. Opening the state for domestic and foreign corporate mining entities will further destroy the livelihoods and environment. Mining companies, supported by the government, flout laws that aim to check environmental degradation, left, right and centre. Hundreds of unreclaimed spent-mines, across the state, stand witness to this.

The decision also violates several legislations and constitutional provisions that aim to protect the poor and marginalised and the right of Adivasis to self-govern (“atmanirbhar”). PESA and 5th schedule provisions clearly define the role of Gram Sabhas as primary decision-making body of a village. The Samata judgement allows Adivasis and their cooperatives the right to undertake mining in their land, if they so wish. Further, the Lodha bench of Supreme Court in its landmark judgement of 2013 clearly said that ownership of minerals should be vested with the land owners. Further, the forest rights act clearly defines forest as a community property of the Gram Sabha. The central government did not even bother to discuss the plan to auction coal for commercial mining with relevant Gram Sabhas. Opening coal mines for commercial plunder will also further weaken rights of coal workers.

The gatbandhan coalition of JMM, Congress and RJD was given a decisive mandate against the anti-people and pro-corporate policies of the earlier Raghuvar Das government. It is expected that the state government will stand with the people in their fight against forceful acquisition of their land or mining on their land without their consent. Even during the lockdown, coal mining companies have been trying to acquire land or extend their lease without any public consultation. Struggle against such forceful acquisition or illegal extension of lease is already going on in different corners of the state.

The debate on any form of mining needs to start from the question whether people of the area want mining to happen or not. If people and Gram Sabhas want mining, cooperatives of land owners or Gram Sabhas can be supported by the government with capital and technological help to undertake mining and allied activities on their own. Gram Sabhas have effectively demonstrated their ability to manage forest and forest-based products. Mahasabha firmly believes in community ownership of natural resources. Also, agricultural land and forests should not be used for any kind of mining.

On this day, when the central government auctions the coal blocks for commercial mining, without any consultation with the people and Gram Sabhas, Mahasabha gives a call to all Gram Sabhas of affected area to protest against Modi government’s decision and not allow mining activities to start. Mahasabha will work with the people to oppose the mining activities on the ground. We demand that the state government should take a firm stand against commercial mining and centre’s decision to auction coal blocks, implement the laws and legislations that protect people’s rights to natural resources and self-govern, in letter and spirit, and present an alternative non-exploitative vision to the country.

For more details, please contact Bharat Bhushan Choudhary (7838001177), Elina Horo (6201324960) Manthan (9430305551) or Mary Hansda (6206546016) or email at jharkhand.janadhikar,mahasabha@gmail.com .

झारखण्ड जनअधिकार महासभा कोयला की कमर्शियल खनन की अनुमति देने के केंद्र सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ बड़े पैमाने पर विरोध प्रदर्शन का आह्वान करती है

18 जून 2020: आज केंद्र सरकार ने कमर्शियल खनन के लिए 41 कोयला ब्लॉकों, जिसमे झारखंड के 20 ब्लॉक शामिल है, की नीलामी की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। यह फिर से केंद्र सरकार के घोर पूंजीवाद को बेनकाब करता है। विडंबना यह है कि इस कदम को एक आत्मनिर्भर पहल के रूप में बताया जा रहा है, लेकिन यह ज़मीन मालिकों और ग्राम सभाओं के सभी ज़मीन के मालिकाना अधिकारों को छीन लेता है व और भी अधिक कॉर्पोरेट लूट के लिए प्राकृतिक संसाधनों को खोलता है। यह चिंताजनक है कि झारखंड सरकार ने भी केंद्र सरकार के फैसले को समर्थन दिया है। हालाँकि राज्य ने 6-9 महीनों की स्थगन अवधि के लिए कहा है, जो दर्शाता है कि यह पूरी तरह से इस निर्णय का समर्थन नहीं करती है।

घरेलू कोयला उद्योग और बाजार पर कमर्शियल कोयला खनन की अनुमति देने के निर्णय का हानिकारक प्रभाव हाल के विभिन्न रिपोर्टों में स्पष्ट हो गया है।इस निर्णय का सबसे चिंताजनक पहलू यह है कि यह ज़मीन के मालिक के जीवन, आस-पास रहने वाले लोग और पर्यावरण पर पड़ने वाले प्रभाव को अनदेखा करता है। महासभा ने 17 जून को एक ऑनलाइन मीटिंग का आयोजन किया था जिसमें अनेक विशेषज्ञों व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने मोदी सरकार के इस निर्णय से झारखंड पर होने वाले प्रभाव पर चर्चा किया।

झारखंडियों का एक बड़ा हिस्सा, विशेष रूप से आदिवासी, कृषि और वन-आधारित आजीविका पर निर्भर हैं। झारखंड सबसे अमीर खनिज राज्यों में से है और इस तथ्य का गवाह है कि बड़े पैमाने पर खनन, विशेष रूप से कॉर्पोरेट हित में, लोगों की भलाई नहीं करता है। कहने की जरूरत नहीं है कि खनन, विशेष रूप से कोयले, का महत्वपूर्ण पर्यावरण और मानव लागत है। घरेलू और विदेशी कॉर्पोरेट खनन संस्थाओं के लिए राज्य खोलना आजीविका और पर्यावरण को और नष्ट कर देगा। सरकार द्वारा समर्थित खनन कंपनियां, हर समय पर्यावरणीय पतन की जाँच करने के उद्देश्य से लागू कानूनों का उलंघन करती हैं। राज्य भर में सैकड़ों अप्रकाशित खदानें इस बात की गवाह हैं।

यह निर्णय कई विधानों और संवैधानिक प्रावधानों का भी उल्लंघन करता है, जिनका उद्देश्य गरीबों, हाशिए पर रहने वाले लोगों और आदिवासियों को स्वशासन (“आत्मनिर्भर”) का अधिकार देता है। पेसा और पाँचवी अनुसूची के प्रावधान स्पष्ट रूप से ग्राम सभा को गाँव सम्बंधित निर्णय लेने का प्राथमिक निकाय परिभाषित करते हैं। समता के फैसले ने स्पष्ट रूप से आदिवासियों को अपनी भूमि में खनन करने का अधिकार दिया है, यदि वे ऐसा चाहते हैं। इसके अलावा, 2013 के अपने ऐतिहासिक फैसले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की लोढ़ा पीठ ने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि खनिजों का मालिकाना अधिकार ज़मीन के मालिकों का होना चाहिए। इसके अलावा, वन अधिकार अधिनियम स्पष्ट रूप से वन को ग्राम सभा की सामुदायिक संपत्ति के रूप में परिभाषित करता है। केंद्र सरकार ने प्रासंगिक ग्राम सभाओं के साथ कमर्शियल कोयला खनन की नीलामी की योजना पर चर्चा करनी भी ज़रूरी नहीं समझा। व्यावसायिक लूट के लिए कोयला खदानों को खोलना कोयला श्रमिकों के अधिकारों को भी और कमजोर करेगा।

झामुमो, कांग्रेस और राजद के गठबंधन को पहले की रघुवर दास सरकार की जन-विरोधी और कॉर्पोरेट-समर्थक नीतियों के खिलाफ बड़ा जनादेश दिया गया था। यह उम्मीद की जाती है कि राज्य सरकार लोगों की जमीन पर जबरन अधिग्रहण या उनकी सहमति के बिना उनकी जमीन पर खनन के खिलाफ लड़ाई में लोगों के साथ खड़ी रहेगी। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी कई कोयला खनन कंपनियों ने जबरन भूमि अधिग्रहण व अपने लीज के विस्तार की कोशिश की। ज़मीन के जबरन अधिग्रहण और कोयला खनन के लिए ज़मीन के पट्टे का अवैध विस्तार के खिलाफ राज्य के विभिन्न कोनों में पहले से ही कई संघर्ष चल रहे है।

खनन के मुद्दे पर कोई भी बहस इस सवाल से शुरू करने की जरूरत है कि क्या उस क्षेत्र के लोग खनन चाहते हैं या नहीं। यदि लोग और ग्राम सभा खनन करना चाहते हैं, तो ज़मीन के मालिक और ग्राम सभाओं की सहकारी समितियों को अपने आप से खनन और संबद्ध गतिविधियों को करने के लिए पूंजी और तकनीकी मदद के साथ सरकार द्वारा समर्थन दिया जा सकता है। ग्राम सभाओं ने वन और वन-आधारित उत्पादों के प्रबंधन की अपनी क्षमता का प्रभावी ढंग से प्रदर्शन किया है। महासभा प्राकृतिक संसाधनों के सामुदायिक स्वामित्व में दृढ़ता से विश्वास करती है। साथ ही, किसी भी प्रकार के खनन के लिए कृषि भूमि और जंगलों का उपयोग नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

आज के दिन, जब केंद्र सरकार लोगों और ग्राम सभाओं के परामर्श के बिना, कमर्शियल खनन के लिए कोयला ब्लॉकों की नीलामी करने वाली है, तो महासभा प्रभावित क्षेत्र की सभी ग्राम सभाओं को आह्वान देती हैं कि वे मोदी सरकार के फैसले का विरोध करें और खनन गतिविधियों को शुरू करने की अनुमति ना दे। महासभा लोगों के साथ मिलकर जमीन पर खनन गतिविधियों का विरोध करेगी। हम मांग करते है कि राज्य सरकार कमर्शियल खनन और सरकार के कोयला ब्लॉक के खनन की नीलामी के फैसले के खिलाफ कड़ा रुख अपनाएगी, कानूनों और विधानों को लागू करेगी जो लोगों के प्राकृतिक संसाधनों और स्व-शासन के अधिकारों की रक्षा करते हैं और एक वैकल्पिक गैर-शोषक दृष्टि पेश करे।

अधिक जानकारी के लिए, भारत भूषण चौधरी (7838001177), एलीना होरो (6201324960), मंथन (9430305551) या मेरी हंसदा (6206546016) से संपर्क करें या jharkhand.janadhikar,mahasabha@gmail.com पर email करें.

—

झारखंड जनाधिकार महासभा कई सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं और 30 जन संगठनों का एक मंच है जिसका गठन अगस्त 2018 में किया गया. इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है राज्य में जन अधिकारों और लोकतंत्र पर हो रहे हमलों के विरुद्ध संघर्षों को संगठित और सुदृढ़ करना.ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.—

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts