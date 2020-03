The girl said she found seven men at a spot inside the jungle and they joined her friend and the other person in raping her. They fled when she fell unconscious.

Published: March 27, 2020 9:32 AM ISTB

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl has alleged that nine people raped her in Jharkhand’s Dumka district after a friend misguided her to take a shortcut through a jungle, a police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said raids have been conducted to arrest the culprits after the girl, who is currently hospitalised, filed a complaint with the police against the friend and eight others who are not known to her.

In her statement to police, the girl said two of her friends had ferried her near his village, in a two-wheeler from Dumka town on Tuesday afternoon.

She then called up another friend requesting him to take her to the village. The friend reached the spot in a two-wheeler with another person not known to her, the SP said.

The friend told her that they should take a short cut through a forest claiming that policemen were checking vehicles.

The girl said she found seven men at a spot inside the jungle and they joined her friend and the other person in raping her. They fled when she fell unconscious.

agencies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts