Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi | April 19, 2020 5:44:59 am

Pregnant and bleeding, a woman who came to a Jamshedpur hospital was allegedly asked to clean up her blood, accused of spreading the coronavirus, and turned away-events which culminated in the loss of her child.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 30-year-old Rizwana Khatun said that she had started bleeding Thursday on afternoon after which she rushed to the MGM Hospital. “I was abused on the lines of my religion and was asked to wipe the blood. I could not because I was shivering. I was beaten up with slippers. I was shocked and rushed to a nursing home.there it came out that my child had died,” she alleged in her letter.

Asked about the matter Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said: “The matter is being inquired into.”

