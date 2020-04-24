Raichur:

RAICHUR: Turned away in labour pain by two government health facilities, a 25-year-old woman delivered her baby at a private hospital, but could not survive to celebrate the birth of her first child.

She died six days later because she was referred to a third government facility after developing fever as the authorities at the private hospital suspected that she had contracted Covid-19.



The deceased, Maria, was taken to a primary health centre in Manvi taluk in the Raichur district on April 13 following labour pains. But she was sent to another government hospital in Sindhanur taluk by the health workers at the PHC who said she was in the “high risk” category going by her maternity card.

However, the second government facility also turned her away after a few hours. “A health worker asked us to leave, saying doctors were not available to conduct a Caesarian delivery. A staff nurse said we should not waste time since her condition was serious,” said Mallappa, Maria’s father.



Maria was then taken to Veera Gangadhara Hospital in Sindhanur, where she delivered the baby the next day. However, her condition deteriorated after the delivery and the hospital referred her to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on April 19 after her fever did not subside for five days. Maria died at RIMS the next day.



Dr Abhinethri Patil of Veera Gangadhara Hospital, who attended to Maria, said her haemoglobin levels were very low when she was brought in. She said Maria’s fever did not subside despite medicines.



“We tested her for malaria and dengue, both of which were ruled out. Since there were fears over Covid-19, we asked the family to go to Raichur,” she said.

District health officer Ramakrishna said he would look into the matter.

