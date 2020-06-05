

04 June 2020

While every healthcare professional is fighting a mammoth war against corona virus (COVID19), the high-handed attitude and apathy from government, especially towards interns continues. The latest is a circular issued by a medical college and hospital run by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) asking interns to explain why and how they were infected with COVID19! Separately, the municipal corporation has directed Seven Hills Hospital to keep 100 beds reserved only for police and its own staff. But more about it later.

This circular to interns was issued by Dr Gajanan D Velhal, profession and head of department of community medicine in Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC) and the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. It says, “In view of increased number of interns getting quarantined due to exposure, all interns are hereby directed to submit a written explanation about the nature of exposure and reason for it.”

“If negligence in following COVID19 discipline is found, the concerned person is liable to repeat internship for the duration of the quarantine period,” the circular warns. Separately, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corp (BMC) has sent an order to Seven Hills Hospital asking it to reserve 50 MCGM beds (reserved for COVID19 treatment) for the staff from police department and 50 beds for its own employees.

The order sent to Dr Adsul, in-charge of Seven Hills Hospital says, "You are requested to ensure that these 50 beds are always reserved for police staff and 50 beds for MCGM staff and not to allot these 100 reserved MCGM beds to any person other than police staff and MCGM staff. Coming back to KEM Hospital, located at Parel, which is one of the MCGM-run hospitals in Mumbai, has facilities for treatment for both COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. Both GSMC and KEM are mainly funded by the municipal corporation. Earlier this week, resident doctors from KEM Hospital took to Twitter to share some critical issues being faced by them and patients. In an open letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the residents say, "…there are 35 patients in this ward managed by only resident doctors without any staff nurse or any class four workers. And this is state not of just this ward. This is the state in many other wards and it is happening daily."

At KEM hospital we have severe shortage of Class 4 workers & Staff nurses. Doctors have been severely burdened by this and its affecting their morale.

The following video has been shot in ward 4 COVID ICU in KEM hospital by a fellow doctor on 2/06/2020.Kem Residents Mumbai@KemResidents

As you can see there are 35 patients in this ward managed by only resident doctors without any staff nurse or any class 4 workers. And this is state not of just this ward. This is the state in many other wards and it is happening daily.

"We have tried to take the matters with the higher authorities with no a avail. The situation has been this grim since past many weeks and it's only getting worse. If nothing is done now and then I am afraid we will lose all hope," the resident doctors from KEM have warned.

