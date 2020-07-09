…

Veteran actor and comedian, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, popularly known by his screen name Jagdeep, passed away yesterday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 81.

Jagdeep was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) just a little over a year ago in September 2019. © Connected to India Jagdeep was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) just a little over a year ago in September 2019. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

The actor who was not keeping well due to age related issues, is survived by sons Jaaved Jaaferi (dancer, actor, producer) and Naved Jafri. The siblings hosted popular dance show Boogie Woogie together.

Jagdeep is acclaimed and is best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the long running super hit movie “Sholay”. © Connected to India Jagdeep is acclaimed and is best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the long running super hit movie

Bollywood fraternity mourned the death of the actor who had excellent comic timing and a legendary voice on social media.

Comedian Johnny Lever remembered the first time he ever faced the camera it was with the late Jagdeep in the film ‘Yeh rishta na toote’.

Javed Akhtar recalled the child actor who started his career at the age of nine.

Anil Kapoor said that he was his huge fan.

Always enjoyed watching him on screen. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul, wrote Ajay Devgn in his tribute on Twitter.

Rainbow in the sky is what director Mahesh Bhatt called him in his tweet.

Randeep Hooda thanked him for all the entertainment.

Starting his career as a child actor at the age of nine, Jagdeep’s first film was BR Chopra’s Afsana in 1951. Among his memorable roles were those in Purana Mandir, Bombay to Goa and classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna in which he played Salman Khan’s father.

Jagdeep also acted and directed in a movie Soorma Bhopali in 1988, which had cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Rekha. The late actor has worked in close to 400 films over his 5 decade career.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts