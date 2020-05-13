Coping with the Lockdown, which is Part 4 of the series अपना स्वास्थ्य अपने हाथ! Our Health in Our Hands, made by TISS as a part of its response to combating the Covid-19 virus. It discusses how to access resources such as ration, food and water to survive in this difficult situation. It also seeks to reach out to marginalised groups such as street dwellers and migrant workers.
Production and Animation: Anjali Singh and Animesh Sharma
Concept and Direction: Anjali Monteiro and K.P. Jayasankar
Hindi Voice over: Prakriti Singh
Hindi Translation: Faiz Ullah, Anmol Saini, Prakriti Singh
Subject Consultants: Amrita Sharma, Aparna Joshi, Amita Bhide, Sabah Khan, Sitaram Shelar, Vijay Raghavan
