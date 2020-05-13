Coping with the Lockdown, which is Part 4 of the series अपना स्वास्थ्य अपने हाथ! Our Health in Our Hands, made by TISS as a part of its response to combating the Covid-19 virus. It discusses how to access resources such as ration, food and water to survive in this difficult situation. It also seeks to reach out to marginalised groups such as street dwellers and migrant workers.



Production and Animation: Anjali Singh and Animesh Sharma

Concept and Direction: Anjali Monteiro and K.P. Jayasankar

Hindi Voice over: Prakriti Singh

Hindi Translation: Faiz Ullah, Anmol Saini, Prakriti Singh

Subject Consultants: Amrita Sharma, Aparna Joshi, Amita Bhide, Sabah Khan, Sitaram Shelar, Vijay Raghavan

Part 1: Protecting Ourselves





Part 2 : Coping with Infection





Part 3: Creating a Safe and Supportive



(English)

4- State Accountability

