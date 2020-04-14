Manav Foundation is a member of the Maternal Health Rights Campaign (MHRC-MP) and of NAMHHR. The organisation is working with the Saharia tribal community in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh since many years. This tribe has been classified as the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Madhya Pradesh. Organisation’s district coordinator who had gone to the District Panchayat office for some work learnt about a case of maternal death that had occurred at the district hospital a few days ago. This information had come through the department’s call centre. He contacted the doctor at the district hospital followed by the woman’s family to get more information about the case.

23 year old Parvati, resident of Kalarna village was in the 9th month of her pregnancy. This was her 2nd pregnancy and she had come to her parents’ house in Ochhapura village a few days prior to the lockdown. Her pregnancy was registered in the month of November and she received her 1st TT shot and had her ANC. Her weight at the time of ANC was 48 kg and Hb was 9gm. Parvati did not receive a second ANC nor a TT shot.

On 5th April late in the night Parvati went into labour and her family members called for the ambulance. They went straight to the District Hospital (DH) and had to pay 400rs to the driver. They reached around 1:30 a.m. when the nurse put her on saline. On 6th April from morning till night no medical staff came for any checkup or to give medication. Post-midnight Parvati started feeling breathless and died after some time. Parvati’s mother Shyam Bai said that no one paid any attention to my daughter and she was not given any treatment.

The medical staff at the district hospital said that the family was missing from the ward from 5am to 3pm and therefore they were unable to check on Parvati. However, Shyam Bai said that this was not true as they had only stepped out for half an hour to have food and no medical staff had come prior to that nor later.

The organisation will submit a memorandum to the CMHO and other department authorities highlighting the negligence of the health officials and demanding a strategy to be made to ensure safe childbirth in the area.

The negligence on the part of the health department is condemnable. Is this because Parvati was a tribal woman and her life did not matter? Or because the health department’s entire focus right now is on the management of Covid cases? As a country committed to SDG 5 to reduce the maternal death, can we afford such kind of negligence which jeopardizes all efforts done so far in this direction?

There is a need to ensure the availability of maternal health care and services while trying to fight a pandemic since childbirth is natural and will keep on happening in its own due course. It is the health department’s responsibility to make special provisions to ensure safe childbirth even in the time of a pandemic so that no woman or child has to suffer.

HINDI VERSION

मानव फाउंडेशन मातृत्व स्वास्थ्य हकदारी अभियान (मध्य प्रदेश) एवं NAMHHR की सदस्य है| मानव फाउंडेशन पिछले काई वर्षों से मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर जिले में सहरिया आदिवासी समुदाय के साथ कार्य कर रही है| सहरिया आदिवासी समुदाय विशेष रूप से कमज़ोर जनजातीय समूह की श्रेणी में आते हैं| संस्था के जिला समन्वयक जो कि जिला पंचायत पर कुछ व्यक्तिगत कार्य से गये थे उन्हें पता चला कि एक आदिवासी महिला की कुछ दिन पहले जिला अस्पताल में मृत्यु हुई थी जिसकी सूचना परियोजना अधिकारी को कॉल सेंटर के मध्यम से मिली थी| संस्था साथी द्वारा पहले जिला अस्पताल में और फिर महिला के परिवार के साथ संपर्क करके घटना की जानकारी ली गयी|

23 साल की कलारना गाँव की निवासी पार्वती का 9वा महीना चल रहा था| ये उसका दूसरा प्रसव था और वह लॉक- डाउन से कुछ दिन पहले ही अपने पीहर ओछापुरा गाँव आई थी| नवम्बर में उसका पंजीकरण हुआ एवं उसको पहला टीका लगा था| उस समय उसका वजन 48किलोग्राम था और हेमॉग्लोबिन 9ग्राम| इसके पश्चात् पार्वती को ना ही दूसरा टीका लगा और ना ही कोई प्रसव पूर्व जाँच हुई।

5अप्रैल की रात उसको प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हुई और पार्वती के घरवालों ने 108 को फोन किया| 108 के आने के बाद वह सीधा जिला अस्पताल गये और ड्राइवर को 400रुपये भी देने पड़े| अस्पताल करीब 1:30 बजे पहुँचे और वहाँ पहुँचने पर नर्स द्वारा बोतल चढ़ाई गयी| इसके बाद पार्वती की कोई भी जाँच नही हुई और ना ही कोई अस्पताल का स्टाफ देखने आया| 6 अप्रैल को सुबह से रात तक ऐसे ही निकल गया और देर रात 1:30 बजे करीब पार्वती की साँस फूलने लगी और कुछ देर बाद ही मृत्यु हो गयी| पार्वती की माँ श्याम बाई का कहना है कि हमारी कोई सुनवाई नही हुई अस्पताल में और मेरी लड़की को कोई देखने नहीं आया|

जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर का कहना है कि महिला और उसका परिवार 6 अप्रैल को सुबह 5 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक गायब थे इसलिए हम ठीक प्रकार से उपचार नही कर पाए| परंतु श्याम बाई का कहना है की वह केवल थोड़ी देर के लिए बाहर खाना खाने के लिए गये थे बाकी समय वहीं थे परंतु कोई जाँच के लिए नही आया|

संस्था द्वारा स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की लापरवाही के प्रति ध्यान केंद्रित करते हुए और सुरक्षित प्रसव सुनिश्चित करवाने हेतु विशेष रणनीति बनाने की माँग के साथ जल्द ही एक ज्ञापन CMHO एवं अन्य विभागीय अधिकारियों को दिया जाएगा|

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जो लापरवाही बरती गयी वह निंदनीय है| क्या सिर्फ़ इसलिए की पार्वती आदिवासी समुदाय से थी और उसकी जान की कोई कीमत नही? या फिर इसलिए की विभाग का पूरा ध्यान अब करोना के केस संभालने में लगा हुआ है? हमारा देश SDG 5 जो की मातृ मृत्यु को कम करने की बात करता है उसके लिए प्रतिबद्ध है| क्या हम ऐसी लापरवाही बर्दाश्त कर सकते हैं जो की हमारे अभी तक के सभी प्रयासों को ख़तरे में डाल दे?

मातृत्व स्वास्थ्य देखभाल एवं सेवाओं की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करना आवश्यक है क्यूंकी प्रसव एक प्राकृतिक प्रक्रिया है जो अपने हिसाब से ही होगी| सुरक्षित प्रसव करवाना स्वास्थ्य विभाग की एक अहम ज़िम्मेदारी है जिसके लिए विशेष प्रबंधन करने की आवश्यकता है ताकि ऐसी महामारी में किसी भी महिला या बच्चे को कोई तकलीफ ना हो|

संकलन: मानव फाउंडेशन (श्योपुर, मध्य प्रदेश)

