A Thane resident is struggling to reach Rajasthan to carry out his mother Rukmini Devi ’s last rites. With the help of local Shiv Sena leaders, he and his family managed to arrange an ambulance to take them. However, he was stopped at the Gujarat border and assaulted by police. They tore up the copies of the death certificate that he showed them and remained unmoved when he showed them the body of his mother via a video call. Finally, with the cops not relenting, the man and his family had to return back.

Bhairav Lohar, 35, lives in Thane’s Lokmanya Nagar area and does furniture work.

“I got a call on Thursday about my mother’s death. I immediately told Shiv Sena leader Rajiv Shirodkar about it as his office is near my shop,” said Lohar.

“We took a printout of the death certificate and showed it to local Varthak Nagar police, who said they will allow them to leave,” said Shirodkar.

The Sena leader even arranged an ambulance for the family.

“However, we were stopped at the Gujarat border. We showed them the death certificate, and the body via video call, but they did not allow us to go. I am the only son. They assaulted me and the driver and asked us to return,” said Lohar.

Finally, the villagers carried out his mother Rukmini’s last rites. Lohar still wants to go to Rajasthan to carry out other rituals.

Mumbai Mirror

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts