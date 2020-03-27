Aurangabad:

A female health department assistant and her father, a head constable, were thrashed by a woman assistant police inspector leading a team of personnel who were enforcing the ongoing lockdown in Hingoli district on Wednesday. The health assistant, Priyanka Rathod (30), suffered a head injury and had to be given five stitches.

Ironically, Rathod is currently on deputation as a surveyor for the novel coronavirus spread in urban Hingoli division. She is employed with the National Urban Health Mission. She was returning home with her father on their motorcycle after completing her work. Taking serious cognizance of the incident, Hingoli superintendent of police Yogesh Kumar has issued directives for the registration of an offence against the woman assistant inspector, Prabha Pundge.

Kumar told TOI, “We will record the complaint of the woman’s father and accordingly register an offence against those who assaulted the health assistant. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take appropriate action.”Rathod, a cancer survivor, had been to Mastanshah Nagar for her survey work. Her father, Sahebrao Rathod, is posted with the Kanhergaon police checkpost.

Pundge, however, refuted the allegations and said Rathod fell because of dizziness. “We did not assault her,” she claimed.

