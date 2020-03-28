Arvind Chauhan | TNN | Updated: Mar 28, 2020, 20:55 IST

Ranveer SinghAGRA: A 39-year-old man, who worked as home delivery boy for a private restaurant in the national capital and was father of three, died in Agra after walking for about 200 kms while on way to Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.



Identified as Ranveer Singh, the man was a resident of Badfra village of Amba police jurisdiction, Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, and was heading home on foot.



According to police, the victim collapsed near Kailash mod of national highway-2, after which a local hardware store owner Sanjay Gupta rushed to the victim.



“He made the victim lie on a carpet and offered tea and biscuit. The victim complained about chest pain and also called his brother-in-law Arvind Singh over phone to share his health condition. At around 6.30pm, the victim succumbed and local police was informed,” said station house officer Arvind Kumar of Sikandra.



Officer Kumar said, “Ranveer left for his native village on foot. It’s likely that exhaustion of 200-km walk might have triggered chest pain. However, before his death the victim had claimed that for certain distance he had taken a lift in a truck. On the entire NH-2 stretch, UP policemen were present with food packets and water for such persons, but Ranveer’s death is an unfortunate one.”



After the death, policemen took the victim’s body for post-mortem. CO Hariparvat, IPS Saurabh Dixit said, “The autopsy revealed heart attack as the cause of death, but considering his travel history, we assume that exhaustion of long walk might have triggered his existing heart condition.”



Speaking to TOI over phone, the victim’s younger brother Sonu Singh said, “Ranveer was working in Delhi’s Tughlakabad for last three-years. He is survived by three children including two daughters. He left for village on Thursday morning at around 3am on foot. We are a poor farmer, don’t know how his children would survive without their father’s earning.”

