To,

Shri Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister,

Delhi

CC: Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister



27 February 2020



Subject: Health System Response to Delhi Riot Victims

Dear Sir,

We, the undersigned rights based networks, organisations and individuals are writing to you to bring to your attention difficulties being faced by those who have been injured in the large scale violence that has erupted in North East Delhi, at government hospitals under the jurisdiction of your government.

Family members have reported that hospitals are not providing MLC numbers and records of treatment to the them. We have also been made aware of instances where hospitals are denying admission to injured persons whose MLCs were done in a different hospital, without the MLC number and treatment records. Families and patients are thus being penalized and harassed for not producing documents which are being denied to them in the first place. At one hospital, for instance, it was only upon intervention by a lawyer that two patients whose MLCs were done in a different hospital were admitted in the Emergency ward.

Hospitals are not proactively supporting families of injured people who were lost. Information regarding their identity is not being made available, and families are running from pillar to post to identify their missing relatives. Multiple individuals who have been victims of violence have reported instances of being subjected to discriminatory language by staff members at hospitals. A few people have even expressed fear of going to government hospitals, instead choosing to access critical care at local clinics.

This amounts to gross violation of the rights of patients and weakens people’s faith in the public health system. Fearless access to the healthcare system is the right of every patient. Injured individuals and their families have suffered extreme violence and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. They have the right to information and records regarding treatment given to them, including medicolegal records. We thereby request you to kindly-

Ensure that prompt and appropriate treatment is provided free of cost to all injured persons.

Issue instructions to all hospitals under your jurisdiction to provide treatment records and MLC papers and details to each and every injured person.

Direct all hospitals under your jurisdiction to ensure that care is not denied to any injured individual for want of documentation, or any other reason.

Direct all hospitals to prepare a list every 12 hours of people injured and publish it in the public domain, so that families can identify missing persons.

Direct all hospitals to ensure an environment that is supportive and respectful for families and patients.

Provide a relief sum of not less than Rs 50 lakhs at least for all those killed and full compensation for loss of property and reimbursement of medical expenses where needed.

Create a toll free number to call in instance of any hospital denying treatment/admission for quick appropriate action.





Endorsed by

Networks and Organizations:

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA)

Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH)

All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN)

National Alliance for Maternal Health and Human Rights (NAMHHR)

Coalition for Maternal Newborn Health and Safe Abortion (CommonHealth)

LABIA – A Queer Feminist LBT Collective Mumbai

Forum Against Oppression of Women, Mumbai

SAHAJ, Baroda

National Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanisation

Individuals:

Abha Bhaiya

Abhijit Das, New Delhi

Aditi Joshi, LABIA – a Queer Feminist LBT Collective, Mumbai

Ajita Dalit feminist, WSS, Delhi

Amar Jesani, Editor, Indian Journal of Medical Ethics

Amita Pitre

Amrita Shodhan, concerned citizen, Hong Kong

Anand Pawar, SAMYAK, Pune

Anand Zachariah, Professor of medicine, Vellore

Anika Juneja, Public health worker, Ranchi

Anita E. Cherian, Faculty, Ambedkar University Delhi, Delhi

Anita Ghai Ankita Mukherjee, The George Institute of Global Health, New Delhi Anns Issac, Public health professional, New Delhi Anuj Ghanekar, Social Anthropologist, Pune Anuja Gupta, Delhi Anuradha Kapoor Aruna Burte Atif Jung, Research Scholar, Jawaharlal Nehru University Aysha Barathi Nakkeeran, Student, Ambedkar University Delhi, New Delhi Beena Jadav Bindu K.C., Ambedkar University Delhi Bittu K R, Telangana Hijra Intersex Trans Samiti Chayanika Shah, Queer Feminist Activist, Mumbai Chhaya Pachauli, Director, Prayas Deepa V, Health Activist Deepa Vasudevan, Managing Trustee, Sahayathrika for Human Rights, Kerala Denny John Devaki Khanna Bangalore Devaki Nambiar, Public health practitioner

Dewal Sawarkar, Chhattisgarh

Dheeraj, Researcher, New Delhi

Dhruv Mankad

. Dimple Oberoi Vahali

Divya S. Sarathy, Freelance Writer, Chennai

Dr Adithya Pradyumna, Public health researcher, Bangalore

Dr Priyadarsh, Director, Yumetta Foundation

Dr Shilpa Shroff, Mumbai

Dr Shrinidhi Datar, Intern MGIMS, Sewagram

Dr Smita Todkar, Public Health Professional

Dr Vidit Panchal, Indore

Dr. Abhay Shukla, Pune

Dr. Abhishek Royal

Dr. Amal, ADEH, New Delhi

Dr. Anant Phadke

Dr. Anoob Razak, JSA, Jharkhand

Dr. Arun Gadre, ADEH, Pune

Dr. Babu, ADEH

Dr. G.S. Grewal, Ludhiana

Dr. George Thomas, ADEH

Dr. Gopal Dabade, Drug Action Forum, Karnataka

Dr. Jacob John, Neurosurgeon, Kerala

Dr. KR Antony

Dr. Maninder Pal Singh

Dr. Matthew Varghese, New Delhi

Dr. Monica Thomas, Consultant Neurologist, New Delhi

Dr. Narendra Gupta

Dr. Padma Deosthali, Mumbai

Dr. Sanjib Mukhopadhyay

Dr. Sejal Tambat, Doctors without Borders, Govandi, Mumbai

Dr. Sharda, ADEH, New Delhi

Dr. Shaweta Anand

Dr. Sundararaman T

Dr. Sunil Kaul, Assam

Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, Public health doctor Karnataka

Dr. Vandana Prasad, Community Pediatrician

Dr. Veena Shatrugna, Former Deputy Director, National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad

Dr. Vibhuti Patel, Mumbai

dyuti, University of Sussex

E. Premdas Pinto, New Delhi

Eric Thurman, Journalist, Chile

Evita Das, NAPM

Gabriele Dietrich

Gayatri Sharma, Women Power Connect

Gita Sen

Govind Kelkar

Gurumoorthy M, Bangalore

Hasina khan, Bebaak collective

Inayat Singh Kakar, Public Health Researcher, New Delhi

Jagdish Patel, Gujarat

Jashodhara Dasgupta, Public Health Researcher, New Delhi

Johanna Lokhande, Independent

Kaaren Mathias – Public health doctor, Uttarakhand

Kabi, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Mumbai

86. Kalyani Menon-Sen, Feminist Learning Partnerships, Gurgaon

Kamayani Bali Mahabal, Jan swasthya Abhiyan, Mumbai

Karuna D. W., Chennai

Kavin malar, Writer / Journalist, Chennai

Kunwar Rajeev Singh, TISS Mumbai

Latifa, Bangalore

Lydia Wester

Malini Aisola, AIDAN

Mamatha Karollil, Ambedkar University Delhi, New Delhi

Manola Gayatri Kumarswamy, Wits University

Medhavi Gupta, New Delhi

Meena Seshu

Mohan Rao, Independent Researcher, Bangalore

Mohit P. Gandhi, New Delhi

Monisha Behal

Mukti Bosco

Muneer Mammi Kutty, Public Health Professional

Muralidharan, General Secretary, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled

Nachiket Udupa, concerned person, Delhi

Nandakumar K N. Kumbri Ubbu, Chickmagalur, Karnataka

Nandini Nayak, Ambedkar University, New Delhi.

Neeraj Malik

Nibedita Phukan, Delhi

Niharika Banerjea, Ambedkar University, Delhi

Nisha Biswas

Pallavi Gupta, Hyderabad, India

Pallavi Gupta, Public Health Consultant, New Delhi

Pallavi Paul, Artist and Scholar, New Delhi

Pamela Phillipose

Philemon Thomas, Koramangala, Bangalore Prabha, New Delhi Prabir Chatterjee, SHRC, Chhattisgarh Prasanna Salingram, Bangalore Preeti Mehra, New Delhi Pyoli Swatija, Delhi R. Srivatsan, Hyderabad Rachana Johri, AUD Radha Holla Bhar, Delhi Radhika Khajuria, New Delhi Rajalakshmi, Independent Researcher, Chennai Rajeev B R, Community Dentist, Bangalore Dr Mira Shiva, Public Health Physician, NewDelhi

Ramani Atkuri, Public Health Professional, Bhopal Ravi Duggal, Mumbai Renu Khanna, SAHAJ, Baroda Rheea Mukherjee, Author, Writer, Activist Rohini Hensman, Bombay Rosamma Thomas

S.Srinivasan, LOCOST/SAHAJ, Baroda Sana Contractor, Public Health Researcher, New Delhi Sandhya Gautam, New Delhi





136. Sandhya Gokhale, Mumbai

Sandhya Srinivasan, Mumbai Sanjeeta Gawri, New Delhi Santosh Mahindrakar Satish Singh, New Delhi Savithri Devi, Doctor, Sewagram Shakuntala, Jan Arogya Abhiyan, Maharashtra Sharmila Sreekumar, IIT Bomba Shazia Akbar, Chennai

Shikha Aleya Shraddha Chickerur, Hyderabad Shreeti Shakya, New Delhi Shruti Arora, Delhi Shruti Parthasarathy, writer Siddarth David, Doctors For You, Mumbai. Sindhu Nila, Public health Researcher Smita Todkar, Public Health Professional Sonakshi Agarwal, Labour sector practitioner Sonal Kellogg, Sabfree Foundation Srishti Govil, Advocate, New Delhi Subodh S Gupta, Public Health Professional Subodh S Gupta, Public Health Professional, Sewagram, Wardha Sujata Ghotaskar, feminist activist and researcher Sujata Patel Sulakshana Nandi, Public Health Researcher, Chhattisgarh Sumegha Asthana, Public health professional, Delhi Sumi Krishna Suneeta Dhar, Activist Sunita Bandewar, Vidhayak Trust, Pune

Suny Akber, Chennai, TN India Surbhi Shrivastava, CEHAT, Mumbai Surekha Garimella, Public health researcher Swatija Paranjape, Mumbai Thelma Narayan, Senior Advisor, SOCHARA, Bengaluru Uma Chakravarti, New Delhi Unnikrishnan P.M., Chennai Vaishali Zararia, SAHAJ, Vadodara, Gujarat. Vani V, New Delhi Vanita Mukherjee, New Delhi Vasundhara Rangaswamy, Health Professional, Independent, Gujarat Vikash Prakash, Azim Premji University, Bangalore Vineeta Bal, Pune Y.K Sandhya





