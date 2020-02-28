To,
Shri Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister,
Delhi
CC: Shri Satyendra Jain,
Health Minister
27 February 2020
Subject: Health System Response to Delhi Riot Victims
Dear Sir,
We, the undersigned rights based networks, organisations and individuals are writing to you to bring to your attention difficulties being faced by those who have been injured in the large scale violence that has erupted in North East Delhi, at government hospitals under the jurisdiction of your government.
Family members have reported that hospitals are not providing MLC numbers and records of treatment to the them. We have also been made aware of instances where hospitals are denying admission to injured persons whose MLCs were done in a different hospital, without the MLC number and treatment records. Families and patients are thus being penalized and harassed for not producing documents which are being denied to them in the first place. At one hospital, for instance, it was only upon intervention by a lawyer that two patients whose MLCs were done in a different hospital were admitted in the Emergency ward.
Hospitals are not proactively supporting families of injured people who were lost. Information regarding their identity is not being made available, and families are running from pillar to post to identify their missing relatives. Multiple individuals who have been victims of violence have reported instances of being subjected to discriminatory language by staff members at hospitals. A few people have even expressed fear of going to government hospitals, instead choosing to access critical care at local clinics.
This amounts to gross violation of the rights of patients and weakens people’s faith in the public health system. Fearless access to the healthcare system is the right of every patient. Injured individuals and their families have suffered extreme violence and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. They have the right to information and records regarding treatment given to them, including medicolegal records. We thereby request you to kindly-
- Ensure that prompt and appropriate treatment is provided free of cost to all injured persons.
- Issue instructions to all hospitals under your jurisdiction to provide treatment records and MLC papers and details to each and every injured person.
- Direct all hospitals under your jurisdiction to ensure that care is not denied to any injured individual for want of documentation, or any other reason.
- Direct all hospitals to prepare a list every 12 hours of people injured and publish it in the public domain, so that families can identify missing persons.
- Direct all hospitals to ensure an environment that is supportive and respectful for families and patients.
- Provide a relief sum of not less than Rs 50 lakhs at least for all those killed and full compensation for loss of property and reimbursement of medical expenses where needed.
- Create a toll free number to call in instance of any hospital denying treatment/admission for quick appropriate action.
