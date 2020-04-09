Sumitra.DebRoy

Mumbai:

An 82-year-old from a western suburb has returned home after recovering from Covid-19, showing that those from the most vulnerable age group can beat the virus too. The woman was reunited with her family last week after spending nearly seven days in Kokilaben Hospital’s isolation facility. A 93-year-old man and his 88-yearold wife from Kerala are the country’s oldest couple to have survived the infection while a 101-year-old Italian is said to be the oldest in the world to beat the virus.

Speaking to TOI, the octogenarian’s son said she did not develop any major symptoms despite testing positive. “She had travelled to Gujarat so we got her tested as a precaution. Once she came positive, we hospitalized her. It was a stressful few days for us till she came home. She is doing well now,” said the son. The family had opted the for home-based testing facility and called the experience seamless.

She is one of the oldest patients to have recovered from the infection in the state. A health report prepared by the department of medical education showed till Tuesday, there were around 12 people in the age group of 81-90 to have contracted the infection. As on Wednesday, only one individual in the age bracket of 90-100 years was positive.

“This case gives us hope and confidence that Covid-19 is not a death sentence for the elderly,” said Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO, Kokilaben Hospital. He said the woman needed oxygen support and basic medication. “She had great will power and that makes a lot of difference,” he said, adding the woman has underlying health conditions. The hospital’s 19-bed Covid unit has several patients in their 70s. An 82-year-old Delhi man has also recovered and is to be discharged from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital soon.

Of the nearly 1,200 who have contracted coronavirus in the state, around 10% have recovered. A 76-year-old woman was among the most recent to be discharged from S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim. She had a history of international travel. A CT scan showed she was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. “She came with complaints of fever and dry cough for 14 days. After treatment, she went home in eight days. Swabs of the patient’s husband were also sent for testing, which came negative,” said Dr Hiren Ambegaokar, CEO, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim. TOI had reported on Wednesday about a 78-year-old Nerul resident who was successfully treated at Kasturba Hospital.



