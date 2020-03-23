As Mumbai braces for a lockdown, individuals and organisations have come forward to help the elderly, the specially-abled, patients, those alone at home, daily wagers and other vulnerable groups

Offering essential items

Dr Prince D Surana, CEO of Surana Group of Hospitals and his film producer friend Kranti Shanbhag will offer a food package to unemployed people that will contain 5 kg rice, 1 kg mung dal, 1 litre oil, 1 kg salt, 250 gram of chai powder, 1 kg sugar, 3 kg flour and 1 bottle of liquid hand wash. They have asked their friends to keep at least 10 such packages ready for their drivers, security guards and maids. Contact: Rajeev Ranjan, 8825169326, for central suburbs; Prajapti, 98925 74323, for western suburbs; Gini, 98331 19177, for Thane.

Alert Citizens Forum in Jogeshwari has started a helpline for the specially-abled, single women, elderly and the poor. They are providing grocery, milk and medicine. The forum has made 300 kits, each comprising rice, dal, oil, onion, spices and salt and distributed them among labourers. Contact: Niranjan Aher, 9833638989 A group of Matunga residents has begun distributing rice, dal and oil among construction labourers at sites in Matunga, Dadar and Wadala. Contact: Vinay Sanghvi, 9821029993 A bunch of youngsters in Bhendi Bazaar has stepped in to help the homeless, providing 150 kg of rice, dal and vegetables for khichdi. They have also provided these people with cooking utensils.

Free rides for patients

As the city went under a partial lockdown, a taxi driver in Byculla has begun taking patients to their homes from hospitals in south Mumbai free of cost. Jamid Ali, a resident of Madanpura and a native of Pratapgarh in UP, parks his cab outside JJ Hospital, Nair, and Saboo Siddique so that he can take discharged patients back to their home. “On Sunday morning I have ferried four families of which two were with patients, one from JJ Hospital and the other from Saboo Siddique, who were dropped at Noor Bagh and Pydhonie, respectively,” he said.

Free food

The Raza Academy has started free food distribution at its head office at 52, Dontad Street, Khadak, Mumbai, from 9 am on Sunday. It will continue till March 31. Timings are between 1 pm and 8 pm. The academy is catering to the homeless. Contact: Irfan, 9892272585 Satgur Sheetal Food and Hospitality, a catering service based in Sanpada sector 19, has made arrangements for free food to be picked up or delivered to those who need it. On Saturday, they supplied 500 meals to different groups including NGOs who are redistributing them to the needy. On Sunday, they sent food to Rabale police station. Contact: Anup S Puri, 9920270021; Paresh Thakkar, 9619148333; Dimple Puri, 9833976814; Usha Thakkar, 9819889997

Tackling emergencies

A group of 30 people have formed an Emergency Active Curfew Team under the leadership of Aashin A Shah, a Santacruz resident. Contact: 9892625770

Spreading hygiene

Members of Chembur Welfare Brigade, an NGO, distributed sanitisers among the vulnerable sections like the police, municipal workers, food delivery boys, security men and maids. The NGO is also making masks for these people. Contact: Shivraj Ramdas Pandit, 9323001006 NK Sinha, the station manager at Shivri has distributed around 1000 masks and sanitizers to passengers and local residents on Sunday. An equal number of these items will be distributed today. Contact: 9004411948

In aid of cancer patients

Shree Saint Gadgemaharaj Dharamshala Trust, also called Kamla Mehta Arogyadham, in Dadar East is offering free food, fruits, tea and drinking water to cancer patients who are stuck in Mumbai as 30 per cent of nonurgent surgeries and chemotherapies have been postponed. Contact: Prashant Deshmukh, 9969539051

Mental wellness

NGO Project Mumbai has launched a mental health support system, with over 50 counsellors attending calls in Hindi, English, Marathi,Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Kanada. They will help people deal with anxiety, worry, stress, loneliness and depression brought about by the pandemic. Working hours: 8am to 8pm. Visit http://www.projectmumbai.org/

—Samaritans Mumbai Suicide Helpline operational 5 pm -8 PM Call Helpline: +91 8422984528 / 8422984529 / 8422984530

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts