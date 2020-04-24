The 34-year-old man was attacked in Kalyan on Wednesday when he stepped out of his house to buy some essentials. He was attacked by the passerby after he coughed while walking.

ThaneApril 24, 2020UPDATED: April 24, 2020 11:22 IST

Representative image: PTI

A34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a Covid-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the Covid-19 lockdown, an official said.

On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said.

The men suspected him of being a Covid-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said.

The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, the station house officer of the Khadakpada police station said.

agencies

