Three occupants of the car were lynched by a mob on Thursday night

MUMBAI: A 40-something man, who the police said seems to be mentally ill, was beaten up allegedly by locals at a tribal village in Dahanu on Friday night. The police reached the spot in time and saved the man from being beaten to pulp. The man has been admitted to hospital after he sustained head injuries.

In the last one week, this is the third such incident of villagers thrashing and pelting strangers with stones in Palghar district. On Thursday, a mob of villagers had lynched three men in Kasa village.



In the latest case, a group of around 15 men spotted the stranger at Zaidubalpada in Gholwad. They confronted him and started thrashing him, possibly suspecting him to be a thief, said the police.



An anonymous caller alerted the police, after which officials from Gholwad police station reached the place and rescued the man.



“He does not understand Marathi, but kept muttering incoherently in what seemed like Tamil,” said an official. The police then got a Tamil-speaking person to play interpreter, but the bruised man did not speak much, said the official. “He appears to be mentally unwell.”



All that the injured man has conveyed to the interpreter, in his slurred speech, is that he has been walking for 10 days without any food.

The police said that rumours of thieves being on the prowl in tribal villages in the district during the lockdown has put locals on edge, leading to the attacks. A case of assault and rioting has been filed against 15 men based on a video clip. No one had been arrested until Saturday evening.

