Nagpur Central Jail Authorities Accept Prof.GN Saibaba's Demands After Family Indicated He May Go On Hunger Strike Due To Denial Of Books, Medicines Etc

-October 22,

The Nagpur Central Jail Authorities have accepted former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba’s demands after his family declared that he will go on a hunger strike due to denial of medicines sent by family members along with books, clothes and letters. The wheel chair bound 90% disabled former professor is serving life imprisonment in an Anda Cell at the said Central Jail.

As per the press release, Saibaba spoke to his wife and informed that the DIG visited him in central jail. The DIG negotiated with Dr. GN Saibaba and accepted all his demands. The DIG instructed the Nagpur Central Officers to resolve all the demands immediately.

As the DIG accepted all the demands Dr. GN Saibaba did not go for a hunger strike from October 21, 2020. But according to the phone call received today, none of these demands have been met yet.

Moreover, the jail authorities have also informed Saibaba yesterday that the second parole application filed by his brother Ramadevudu has been rejected. As per a news report Advocate Akash Sarode who delivers medicines to GN Saibaba said that the jail authorities have been consistently refusing to take whatever medicines, books and other essentials that he got for the wheelchair bound 90% disabled former professor who is serving life imprisonment.

On March 7, 2017, a Gadchiroli Court awarded life imprisonment to Saibaba and others convicting them under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts