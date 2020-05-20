



20,000 crores investment must be in public health, not pompous infrastructure



20th May, 2020: NAPM express its grave concern at the numerous recent moves of the Govt of India to dilute pro-people, pro-environment legislation and push forth massive projects that are detrimental to national interest. Instead of investing in robust public health infrastructure, amidst the worst pandemic, the nation-wide ‘lockdown’ is being used as an opportunity to ‘clear’ many controversial projects. It is alarming that the environment, forest and wildlife clearance process for as many as 191 large-scale mining, infrastructure and industrial projects is underway through ‘video-meetings’ of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) where many projects are considered in a time-span of just about ’10 minutes’!

The much-hyped Central Vista Project is one such ill-conceived proposal that has recently been cleared, despite a lot of objections from environmentalists, historians and concerned citizens. Based on the EAC’s recommendations dated 22nd April, MoEF & CC granted Conditional Environmental Clearance for construction of a new additional Parliament building, which is a part of the ambitious Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista Project. That the serious objections raised in the 1300 submissions to EAC have not been adequately considered is a sad reflection of the state of environmental governance at the highest levels!

The Central Vista Project envisages a ‘revamp’ of the entire 3-km long Rajpath, including South and North blocks of Central Secretariat and also the Parliament House of India. This revamp also entails that the North and South Block would be converted into museums and many critical offices like Krishi Bhavan, Nirman, Bhavan, Vignan Bhavan may have to be demolished. The proposal is to construct a new 900-seater Parliament building by July 2022 and a common Central Secretariat by March 2024.

It is not surprising that this wasteful expenditure will be projected as yet another patriotic prop before the 2024 elections! It is equally not surprising that a Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limitedhas been given tender for the Project. Infact, in a recent letter addressed to the Prime Minister and the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, around 60 retired bureaucrats have expressed serious concerns regarding the selection of the consultant architect and have said, “a hastily drafted and inappropriate tender was rushed through in record time to select an architectural firm in what was an extremely flawed process”. Akin to ‘PM Cares’, which is shrouded in secrecy, the Central Vista Project is yet another mammoth project which conceals more than it reveals !

There are multiple legal challenges to the Project in the Delhi High Court and the Apex Court on the grounds that the Project would lead to illegal change in land use and that it contravenes the Delhi Master Plan-2021 of ‘decentralizing the government offices in the national capital’. The legal tenability is also questioned on the plank that when the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) already invited objections to the proposal vide Notice dt. 19th Dec 2019 and the same was challenged in the SC, a fresh notice dated 20th March, 2020 could not have been issued by DDA, and that the same would tantamount to ‘interference in the administration of justice’. It is contended that if the project is implemented, the green cover in thee Central Vista of Lutyens’ Delhi would decrease from the existing 86% to 9% and of the 105 acres of the Central Vista, at least 90 acres is classified as public, semi-public district parks and neighbourhood play areas.

The Central Vista Project also violates provisions of the 2003 UNESCO Declaration concerning the ‘Intentional Destruction of Cultural Heritage’, to which India as a member state, is a signatory. Infact, what is not widely known is that an earlier proposal by the UPA Govt. in Jan 2014 to UNESCO to grant World Heritage Site status to “Delhi’s Imperial Capital Cities” was ‘withdrawn’ by the Modi Govt, without specifying any reason. It is not hard to understand why, since this regime did not want any questioning of the mindless tinkering of heritage sites of historical value by the world body.

The EAC and MoEF have a long history of rushing through decisions on such mammoth projects, even when objections are not objectively considered and litigation is pending, to create a situation of “fait accompli’’! Although many such ‘mega-infrastructure’ projects are hugely damaging the environment, enviro-legal safeguard mechanisms and authorities have been failing to defend the law of the land. It is indeed unfortunate that in a recent hearing, even the Supreme Court did not consider the matter “urgent enough” to be heard during lockdown, despite many serious objections and the fact that the Project would potentially and irreversibly change the whole landscape of the area.

NAPM demands that MoEF must immediately withdraw the questionable clearance granted to the Central Vista Project. If indeed ‘PMCARES’, the Govt of India must shelve this Project permanently and the huge corpus of Rs. 20,000 crores must instead be diverted to the Ministry of Health to strengthen public health infrastructure.

जन आंदोलनों का राष्ट्रीय समन्वय सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट के लिए जल्दबाज़ी में दी गयी पर्यावरणीय स्वीकृति को रद्द करने की मांग करता है

रु.20,000 करोड़ का यह निवेश सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य में किया जाना चाहिए,

न कि ऐसे आडंबरपूर्ण निर्माण में

20 मई 2020: भारत सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में नागरिक और पर्यावरण पक्षीय कानूनों में किये गए बदलावों और राष्ट्रहित को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाली विशाल परियोजनाओं को दिए जा रहे बढ़ावे पर जन आंदोलनों का राष्ट्रीय समन्वय गहरी चिंता प्रकट करता है। विश्व की सबसे खतरनाक महामारी के समय में, एक मज़बूत सार्वजानिक स्वास्थ्य प्रणाली में निवेश करने के बजाए, कई विवादास्पद परियोजनाओं को मंजूरी देने के लिए ‘लॉकडाउन’ के इस समय का गलत इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। अत्यंत चिंताजनक है कि लगभग 191 विशाल खनन, मूलभूत संरचना और औद्योगिक परियोजनाओं को पर्यावरणीय, वन एवं वन्यजीव मंजूरी देने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है, जिसके अंतर्गत ‘एक्सपर्ट अप्प्रैसल कमिटी’ (ई.ए.सी.) ‘विडियो बैठकों’ के माध्यम से केवल 10 मिनट के विमर्श में ही इन परियोजनाओं को मंजूरी दे देती है!

बहुप्रचारित ‘सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना’ ऐसी ही एक गैर-कल्पित परियोजना है जिसे पर्यावरणवादियों, इतिहासकारों और नागरिकों के विरोध के बावजूद, हाल में मंजूरी दी गई है। ई.ए.सी. की 22 अप्रैल को दी गयी सिफारिशों के आधार पर, पर्यावरण एवं वन मंत्रालय ने नई संसद के निर्माण, जो कि रु. 20,000 करोड़ की महत्वाकांक्षी सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना का ही हिस्सा है, के लिए सशर्त पर्यावरण मंजूरी दी थी। ई.ए.सी. को जमा की गई 1300 आपत्तियों पर उचित तरीके से विचार तक नहीं किया गया, और यह उच्चतम स्तरों पर पर्यावरणीय निर्णय प्रणाली की दुखद स्थिति को दर्शाता है!

सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना में पूरे 3 कि.मी. लम्बे राजपथ के पुनर्निर्माण की परिकल्पना की गई है, जिसमें केन्द्रीय सचिवालय के साउथ और नार्थ ब्लॉक और भारत का संसद भवन शामिल हैं। इस पुनर्निर्माण के अंतर्गत, नार्थ और साउथ ब्लॉक को संग्रहालयों में तब्दील करने और महत्वपूर्ण कार्यालयों, जैसे कि कृषि भवन, निर्माण भवन, विज्ञान भवन आदि को ध्वस्त करने की योजना है। प्रस्ताव है कि जुलाई 2022 तक एक नयी 900 सीटों की संसद बिल्डिंग और मार्च 2024 तक केन्द्रीय सचिवालय का निर्माण पूरा किया जाए।

यह आश्चर्य की बात नहीं होगी कि इस पैसे की बर्बादी को भी 2024 के चुनावों में देशभक्ति के पैगाम के रूप में पेश किया जाएगा! यह भी आश्चर्य की बात नहीं है कि एक गुजराती कंपनी एच.सी.पी. डिज़ाइन, प्लानिंग एंड मैनेजमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को इस परियोजना का टेंडर दिया गया है। वास्तव में, हाल में प्रधान मंत्री और केन्द्रीय आवास एवं शहरी मामलों के मंत्री को, लगभग 60 सेवानिवृत्त नौकरशाहों द्वारा लिखा गया पत्र में इन लोगों ने सलाहकार आर्कीटेक्ट के चुनाव पर गंभीर चिंता व्यक्त की है और कहा है, “रिकॉर्ड समय के अन्दर जल्दबाज़ी में तैयार किया गया अनुचित टेंडर पास करके, त्रुटिपूर्ण प्रक्रिया द्वारा वास्तुकार कंपनी का चुनाव किया गया है “। ‘पी.एम. केयर्स’ की तरह ही रहस्य में डूबी हुई, सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना एक और ऐसी विशालकाय परियोजना है, जो जितना प्रकट करती है, उससे ज़्यादा छुपाती है!

इस परियोजना के खिलाफ़ दिल्ली उच्च न्यायलय और सर्वोच्च न्यायलय में कई कानूनी मामले दर्ज हैं जिनमें दावा किया गया है कि यह परियोजना भूमि उपयोग में गैर-कानूनी बदलाव करेगी और यह दिल्ली मास्टर प्लान-2021, जिसमें ‘राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सरकारी कार्यालयों के विकेंद्रीकरण’ की योजना है, का उल्लंघन करती है। इसकी कानूनी वैधता पर भी प्रश्न उठाया गया है कि जब दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण ने पहले ही 19 दिसंबर 2019 को जारी नोटिस के माध्यम से इस परियोजना पर आपत्तियां आमंत्रित की थीं और उसे सर्वोच्च न्यायलय में चुनौती दी जा चुकी थी, तो फिर 20 मार्च, 2020 को दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण ने नया नोटिस कैसे जारी कर दिया, और यह ‘न्याय की प्रक्रिया में दखलंदाज़ी’ करने के समान है। यह दावा किया गया है कि यदि इस परियोजना को लागू किया जाता है, तो लुट्येन्स दिल्ली का हरित क्षेत्र मौजूदा 86 प्रतिशत से गिरकर 9 प्रतिशत रह जाएगा और सेंट्रल विस्टा के कुल 105 एकड़ में से कम-से-कम 90 एकड़ सार्वजानिक, अर्ध-सार्वजानिक ज़िला पार्कों और खेल के मैदानों के अंतर्गत श्रेणीबद्ध है।

सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना यूनेस्को उद्घोषणा, 2003 जो कि ‘सांस्कृतिक धरोहर के जानबूझकर विनाश’ करने से संबंधित है और जिस पर भारत ने भी हस्ताक्षर किये हैं, के प्रावधानों का भी उल्लंघन करती है। वास्तव में, ये आम जानकारी में नहीं है कि जनवरी 2014 में यू.पी.ए. सरकार द्वारा यूनेस्को को “दिल्ली के शाही राजधानी क्षेत्रों” को विश्व विरासत स्थल का दर्जा दिए जाने के लिए दिए गए प्रस्ताव को मोदी सरकार ने वापस ले लिया था, और इसके पीछे कोई कारण भी नहीं दिया गया था। अब यह समझना मुश्किल नहीं है कि ऐसा क्यों किया गया, क्योंकि यह सरकार नहीं चाहती थी कि धरोहर स्थलों के लिए ऐतिहासिक दर्जा प्राप्त करने के प्रस्ताव में उसकी मूर्खतापूर्ण छेड़छाड़ पर इस विश्व संस्थान द्वारा कोई सवाल उठाया जाए।

ई.ए.सी. और एम.ओ.ई.एफ. द्वारा इस प्रकार की विशालकाय परियोजनाओं पर जल्दबाज़ी में निर्णय लेने का पुराना इतिहास रहा है, जब कि दर्ज की गयी आपत्तियों पर निष्पक्ष रूप से विमर्श भी नहीं किया जाता और न ही यह ध्यान में रखा जाता है कि मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है, और “निष्पन्न कार्य” की स्थित पैदा कर दी जाती है! इस प्रकार की विशाल मूलभूत संरचना निर्माण की परियोजनाएं पर्यावरण का विशाल स्तर पर विनाश करती हैं, लेकिन पर्यावरण-कानूनी सुरक्षा प्रणालियाँ और प्राधिकरण देश के कानून का बचाव करने में विफल रहे हैं। यह अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हाल की सुनवाई में, सर्वोच्च न्यायलय ने भी इस मामले को “इतना ज़रूरी” नहीं समझा कि इस पर लॉकडाउन के अंतर्गत सुनवाई की इजाज़त देता, जबकि इसके खिलाफ गंभीर आपत्तियां दर्ज की गयी हैं और यह तय है कि यह परियोजना संभावित और अपरिवर्तनीय रूप से इस क्षेत्र के पूरे परिदृश्य को बदल कर रख देगी।

जन आंदोलनों का राष्ट्रीय समन्वय मांग करता है कि पर्यावरण एवं वन मंत्रालय सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना को दी गयी संदिग्ध मंजूरी को तुरंत वापस ले। अगर वास्तव में, ‘पी.एम. केयर्स.’,तो भारत सरकार को इस परियोजना को हमेशा के लिए त्याग कर देना चाहिए और रु. 20,000 करोड़ की विशाल राशि को सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य मूलभूत संरचनाओं के निर्माण के लिए स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय को सौंप देना चाहिए।

और अधिक जानकारी के लिए संपर्क करें: 7337478993, 9869984803

या फिर ईमेल करें: napmindia@gmail.com

