A strong statement by renowned artist Vaishali Oak *United we stand.....!!!* 'Amu akha ek se' this is the title of my fiber art work, which was exhibited in 'Raigad Activista 2020' Indian tribals believe that we are all one. We...who we..? Water, sky , animals, birds, humans, stars planets we are all one..! What a beautiful belief United we rise❤️ Remembering Gauri #ifwedonotrise