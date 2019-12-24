TechAgainstFascism

We — engineers, researchers, analysts, and designers — of the technology industry, unflinchingly condemn the fascist Indian government and the brutality it enacts on citizens. The teargassing, sexual and physical abuse, and unlawful arrests by the police all over the country are a gross violation of universal human rights. The right to protest is fundamental to India’s constitution and history. Ahimsa was India’s weapon of resistance against the British and showed the path to independence — by demonizing and attempting to suppress nonviolent action that questions its actions, the Indian state is forgetting the values and tactics that India so deeply cherishes. Ahimsa further inspired many world leaders, like Martin Luther King, who said, “we who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension […] We bring it out in the open where it can be seen and dealt with.” The state-sponsored brutality against protestors must stop immediately.

The multi-cultural soul and democratic ethos of the beautiful country of India is now being mutilated through divisive and fascist schemes by the national government. Militarization, suppression, surveillance, illegal detention, sexual abuse, and religious polarization by the current government are unrecognizably splintering the democratic nation. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 combined with the National Register for Citizens (NRC), is a deeply anti-Muslim scheme that will create greater statelessness and global disparity for Muslims, growing worse with India’s economic decline and climate change. The Act is political and electoral towards building a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, while excluding persecuted Tamil Muslims from Sri Lanka, Ahmadiyya and Hazara Muslims from Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. The state of Kashmir is under siege, with leaders, activists and journalists gagged and placed under house arrest. The state of Assam is under lock down and unrest, rendering 1.9 million people as stateless and ‘illegal’ after the imposition of NRC. Religion has never served as a prerequisite for Indian citizenship. Such actions are unconstitutional and act against the very citizens of the country that the government is under oath to serve.

The Internet — the open ecosystem that we, tech workers, worked so hard to build, and our entire humanity benefits from — is banned in Assam, Delhi, elsewhere, as well as in Kashmir for the fifth month in a row (the world’s longest Internet ban). While portraying India as marching towards ‘Digital India’ and courting tech company business investment, the regressive government views the Internet as a political tool for suppression of citizen dissent, while utilizing the same networks to organize and spread fake content.

We refuse to silently witness the violence unleashed on Indians. We oppose We also call upon technology leaders like Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber), Mukesh Ambani (Jio), Gopal Vittal (Bharti Airtel), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (Flipkart), and Shantanu Narayen (Adobe) to take a stance and publicly denounce the fascist acts by the Indian government. We call upon the leaders to use technology as a force for good, to refuse to share user details with the government, refuse to shut off the Internet at the government’s whim, provide tools for citizen mobilization, and ensure that content moderation is not skewing pro-government.

With record high unemployment levels, plummeting economy, and rising farmer suicides, such ultra-nationalist and diversionary tactics are attempts by the Indian government to mask over its incompetence over the biggest socio-economic crises in the country. The violent actions and fascist ideology deeply breach the spirit of India envisioned by founding leaders like Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kanaklata Barua, Ashfaqulla Khan, Mahatma Gandhi, Subramaniya Bharathi, Rabindranath Tagore, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sarojini Naidu.tech company implementation of NRC. We fight fascism back.

***In the face of recent retaliation from tech companies against protesting employees, and from the Indian government on family and loved ones, some of us withhold our names, but every signature here is authentic.***

If you want to sign this letter, fill out this form. If you feel comfortable adding your name and lending your weight to the cause, we welcome it. We will update the total number and names of signatories regularly.

In solidarity,

35/M/San Jose, Software Engineer, Google

26/F/San Francisco, User Experience Researcher, Uber

31/M/Seattle, Research Scientist, Microsoft Research

33/M/San Francisco, Technical Program Manager, Uber

Sales Solution Engineer, Google

35/F/Seattle, User Experience Researcher, Google

Software Engineer, Google

Trust and Safety Manager, Google

GTM Strategy Lead, Google

Software Engineer, Google

Software Engineer, Google Inc.

Software Engineer, Google

Program Manger, Google

26/M/Sunnyvale, CA

Software Engineer, Google

37/M/San Francisco, Technical Program Manager, Google

38/F/San Francisco, Software Engineer, Salesforce

Tech consultant , Amazon

Data Scientist, MIQ

Lalit Gupta, Sales, Google

Anonymous, Program Manager, Youtube

User Experience Researcher, Google

User Experience Researcher, Google

38/M/SF Bay Area, CA, Software Engineer, Facebook

Software Engineer, Quantcast

Software Engineer, Google

Product Manager, Google

46/M/New York, NY, Technical Program Manager, Google

Mohan Konanoor, Software Engineer, Google

Software Engineer, EPAM

31/M/Mountain View,CA, Software Engineer, Google

Kaushik, Research Scientist, Google

Program Manager, Google

Ashish K, Program Manager, Alphabet

anonymous, Software Engineer, Ads

Software Engineer, Google

38/M/Facebook

Software Engineer, Facebook

Naeem Lakhani, Business System Analyst, HCL (Google)

Software Engineer, Google

31/M/Seattle, Research Scientist, Microsoft

Umar Farooq, Research Scientist, Microsoft

Zain Qasmi, Data Engineer, Google

anon, Research Scientist, Google

36/M/Sunnyvale, CA, Program Manager, Google

26/M/Sunnyvale, California, Software Engineer, Google

Nithya Krishnamoorthy, Software Engineer, Google

Irfan Tusneem, Software Engineer, Google

Solutions Consultant, Google

Aashni Ruwala, Sales, Google

anon, Software Engineer, Search

Software Engineer, Google

Product Manager, Google

anon, Product Manager, Amazon

35/M/Sunnyvale, CA, Software Engineer, Google

User Experience Designer, Google

Shubham Chaudhary, Research Scientist, Microsoft Research India

29/F/Israel, Software Engineer, Google

23/M/EMEA, Sales, Google

26/M/Bangalore, User Experience Designer, Obvious.in

26/M/Bangalore, User Experience Designer, Obvious.in

26/M/Maryland, User Experience Researcher, University of Maryland

41/M/Mountain View, Product Manager, Google

30/M/San Francisco, Product Manager, Microsoft

30/M/San Francisco, Software Engineer, Robotics startup

37/M/Menlo Park, Software Engineer, Facebook

34/F/Santa Clara, Product Manager, Ford

33/F/San Francisco, User Experience Designer, Design startup

31/M/Bangalore, Program Manager, Google India

31/X/New York, NY, Software Engineer, Google

Anivar Aravind, Head of Products and Engineering, INBE

Technical Program Manager, Cloud AI

40/M/Chennai, Supervisor, Sanmina

M/Kanpur, UP, India, Software Engineer, IIT Kanpur

33/F/Bangalore, IT Operations, TCS

Eric Schultz, Software Engineer, CommitChange

Software Engineer, SkySrinath

26/M/Seattle , Software Engineer, Microsoft

Vishnu, Bangalore, Software Engineer, Bangalore

26/M/Mumbai, Software Engineer, Accenture

41/M/Washington, DC, Sales, Global Sales, Customer Engineering

Mohammad Najmuzzaman, Product Manager, Capria VentureBasecamp

Anas Mp, Software Engineer, Binalyto Data Services Pvt. Ltd.

Research Scientist, Kerala

29/M/Goa, India, Software Engineer, Freelance

M/35/Binu, Technical Program Manager, Bangalore

31/M/Bangalore, Software Engineer, DellEMC

23/M/Kerala, Software Engineer, Anonymous

M/Bengaluru, Program Manager, Grab

Tajammul ahmed, Software Engineer, Wipro

27, F , Software Engineer, Anonymous

Mujeeb Rahman K, Software Engineer, Alpha fork Technologies

26/M/Seattle, WA, Software Engineer, Microsoft

Vishnu Kumar, Software Engineer, Paychex India

Vignesh Nandhini Velu, User Experience Designer, Xperian

37/F/Amsterdam, Software Engineer, Altran

CS PhD Candidate, User Experience Researcher, Northeastern University

31/F /London, Data strategy , Publicis media

37/M/Sydney, Software Engineer, Dolby

KC , Marketing, Google LLC

Software Engineer, Yelp

30/M/Mumbai, India, Software Engineer, 63 moons technologies, India

Fighter28, Sales, Searchlight Health

33/M/Bengaluru, Product Manager, CrowdANALYTIX

George, Software Engineer, Linways Technologies

22/F/Bangalore, Product Engineer, Obvious

32/M/Washington DC, Software Engineer, Mapbox

Anon, Software Engineer, Wipro Ltd.

Shubham Jain, Software Engineer, Google

29/M/Delhi, Product Manager, OYO

Anonymous, Data scientist, InfoEdge India

Software Engineer, Google

28/M/Noida,India, Software Engineer, GrapeCity India

25/M/Bangalore, India, Product Manager, Allstate

26/M/Mumbai, Software Engineer, Truebil

anonymous, Technical Program Manager, Google

Muqthar Mohammad, Operations Manager, Teleperformance

26/M/Pune, IN, Data Analyst, Cotiviti

Kumar, Software Engineer, Times Internet

Technical Architect, ThoughtFocus

Dr Elizabeth Patitsas, Asst professor of computer science, McGill University

Software Engineer, STC

Mukesh, Business Analyst, IBM

Rehan 24/M/New Delhi, Software Engineer, NTT DATA

Product Manager, Ossicles consultingKP

36/M/ Bangalore, Software Engineer, Intel

Chithra Damodaran, Program Manager, HCL

Shiv, Technical Program Manager, Anonymous

27/M/Mountain View,CA, Software Engineer, Google

32/M/San Francisco, CA, Software Engineer, Google

ali sajid raza, Trainer, Wipro

38/M/Toronto, Technical Program Manager, JPMorgan,

Program Manager, ACC

Rashmi, Business Analyst, DST Worldwide Services Pvt Ltd

Chandra Mohan Jha, Software Engineer, NIC,

Marketing, Active India Digital Products

36/F/Mountain View, CA, Program Manager, Google

Rafi Ahmad, Program Manager, Google

29/M/Tucson,Arizona, Graduate Student, University of Arizona

Anonymous, Software Engineer, Apex technologies

Image credit: Solidarity By Fahmi, SG Creative Commons

