To

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Government of India

13 April 2020

Dear Sir,

Universalize the Public Distribution System to avoid further hunger and starvation

On behalf of the Right to Food Campaign we appeal to you to urgently make the availability of rations under the Public Distribution System (PDS) universal in such a manner that any person/household that approaches a fair price shop (FPS) can get a package of grains, pulses and cooking oil to avoid widespread hunger and starvation. The national lockdown that was imposed has resulted in loss of livelihoods to millions of poor and working people across the country. The Campaign received reports of widespread hunger from urban and rural areas across the country, and also starvation deaths in Bihar, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Supply chains were broken and access to markets has also become more difficult. Despite administrative measures, food inflation and spiralling prices of even essential items are with us to stay.

The relief measures announced by the Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) are hugely inadequate in responding to the need. Of utmost concern is the fact that the free rations that have been announced are only for those who already have ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), thereby excluding a large number of people. The NFSA covers only 67% of the population (on average 75% in rural areas and 50% in urban areas). Even this is based on the population figures from the 2011 Census (1.24 billion) resulting in a coverage of 83 crore people. With population increase it is estimated that as of 2020, population in India would be around

1.38 billion. Therefore, even by the NFSA mandated coverage at least 92 crore people, i.e. an additional 9 crore persons would need to be included. It has to be further kept in mind that based on PLFS data it is estimated that 81.7% of people in the country earn less than 18,000 per month (68% earn less than Rs. 12,000 per month), which is even less than the minimum wage recommended by 7th Pay Commission. In the current context of increased unemployment post the lockdown the situation would be worse.

We wish to further reiterate that a very large section of those who do not have ration cards include some of the most vulnerable sections of society, such as migrants, homeless people, old persons, DNT tribes, young children and so on. As we have been pointing out time and again, it is only a universal system along with additional measures which will be able to reach the most vulnerable. In the last few years, in every state, thousands of people who have been trying to get a ration card have been told that the ‘quotas’ for the state are exhausted. We therefore urge you to make the PDS entitlements for six months at least universal in coverage in the sense that no person who approaches a ration shop for free



grains should be denied the same for lack of ration cards. Universal schemes tend to have lower leakages and minimal exclusions. Universal PDS in states such as Tamil Nadu has resulted in the rich self-selecting themselves out of the system because the opportunity cost of standing in the line and the relatively inferior quality of grain are not worth their taking the benefits. If everyone has access to the free rations, the possibility of selling the same grain in black is also reduced.

The following are some of the points we would like to bring to your notice in this regard:

The relief that has been announced of additional 5 kgs of free grains and inclusion of pulses has not yet reached most states due to the lockdown having caused the breakdown in the transportation system and the delay is not acceptable, given the acute distress people are facing. Some states have announced their own measures, such as additional 2.5kgs of grain in Delhi for ration card holders, free grain for Antyodaya ration cardholders in Uttar Pradesh, 5 kg of free wheat, 1 kg of rice, 1 kg dal, 0.5 kg oil and salt in Rajasthan for non-NFSA households and West Bengal is giving 5 kg of free foodgrains to all NFSA ration cardholders and 19% of population with these ration cards. These need to be seen as an add on, and the central allocation of additional 5kg per head must still reach people. In some states, such as Delhi, it has been announced that those who do not have NFSA ration cards will also be given rations. However, the online application system put in place for this is cumbersome and not workable. In Rajasthan the non-NFSA beneficiaries are being subjected to a survey, which is so slow and the different district administrations have come up with ridiculously small numbers. Based on this experience, we reiterate that what we need now is a mechanism where no person is rejected and is given ration without needing to apply for fresh cards. Ration shopkeepers can put marks with indelible ink on people’s hands to prevent people from taking ration more than once. State governments that are expanding their PDS coverage and quantity must be encouraged and given additional allocations from the central pool for free or at NFSA prices so that they can immediately ensure that these entitlements reach people.

We demand that the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, act upon our demands, which are as follows:

Expand the PDS to cover every individual , irrespective of whether they have a ration card, with 10kg of grain, 1.5kg pulses and 800gms cooking oil per month per person for at least six months . There are 77 million tonnes of foodgrain stocks in the FCI godowns (including the unmilled paddy) – thrice the buffer stock norms. Once the procurement of the Rabi crop is completed, it is expected that another 35-40 million tonnes will be added. As per the PIB release, about 2.5 million tonnes have been released after the lockdown, to meet the requirements of the relief measures. It is therefore imminently possible and also urgently required to universalise the PDS.

, irrespective of whether they have a ration card, with . There are 77 million tonnes of foodgrain stocks in the FCI godowns (including the unmilled paddy) – thrice the buffer stock norms. Once the procurement of the Rabi crop is completed, it is expected that another 35-40 million tonnes will be added. As per the PIB release, about 2.5 million tonnes have been released after the lockdown, to meet the requirements of the relief measures. It is therefore imminently possible and also urgently required to universalise the PDS. Ensure cooked food and running of community kitchens/feeding centres in urban areas to address the needs of migrant, unorganised sector workers, and the homeless and destitute populations.

Provisioning of dry rations to all intrastate and interstate migrant workers who are very food insecure.

Endorsements:



Organisations/Institutions/Campaigns

Adivasi Adhikar Samiti Anna Adhikar Abhiyan, Maharashtra Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan, Gujarat Association for India’s Development (AID), USA Association for India’s Development (AID), Bengaluru Association of Bengal Collaborators for Development Bal Suraksha Abhiyan Trust Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha Barmer Lok Adhikaar Network Child Rights Trust, Bengaluru Durbar Mahila, Samanwaya Committee Feminist Policy Collective Gitaldaha Bikas Samiti Gyan Vigyan Samiti Jharkhand Health Watch Forum Human Life Development & Research Center Human Rights Law Network Islampur Ramkrishnapally Rural Welfare Society Jagrukta Mahila Okkuta Community Organisation Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Jharkhand Nrega Watch Kudari Daudi Shakti Sangathan (KDSS), Vaishali, Bihar Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan Malda Sahayogita Samiti Mahila Punervaas Samooh Samiti, Jaipur, Rajasthan Nari o Shishu Kalyan Kendra New Trade Union Initiative Pally Samaj Gram Unnayan Samity Paschim Banga Khet Majdoor Samity Rajasthan mahila Kaamgaar Union, Jaipur Right to Food Campaign Sahyog Samsia Rural Health and Economic Development Society Soochana Evam Rozgar Abhiyan SEWA Bharat Sewa kendra, Siliguri, West Bengal Shramajivi Mahila Samiti Shripur Mahila-O-Khadi Unnayan Samiti The ANT, Assam Tribes Right Protection Cell Uttar Bangal Chai Mazdoor Adhikar Manch Udayani Social Action Forum Uparmaal Mazdoor Kisaan Sangathan, Bhilwara, Rajasthan Vikalaang Aandolan 2016 Sangahrsh Samiti, Rajasthan

Individuals: endorsed by more than 400 individuals

Aaditeshwar Seth, Gram Vaani & IIT Delhi Aakanksha Kaushik Abha and Rajeev KhandelwalAajeevika Bureau Abhijit, Hyderabad Abhinash DC Aditi Mehta, Retired Bureaucrat Aditi Arur Aditya Naik, Freelance android developer, Goa Aditya Roy Aditya Shrivastava, CSO Support Cell Aiyni, Sahayata-O-Shramik Krishak Kalyan Kendra, West Bengal Ajay Mahajan Vividhara, New Delhi Ajitha George, Researcher and Social Activist, Ranchi Akhil Chaudhary, PUCL Alaka Rao Doctor and RUWA Albertina Almeida, Goa Ali, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi Alka Rao, Doctor and RUWA Ambarish Rai, RTE Forum Ambika Das, Social activist, Wests Singhbhum, Jharkhand Amita De, Shramajibi Mahila Samity Amita Kanekar, Goa Amrita Jain Amrita Johri Amrita Sunita Anand, Goa Anchal Sondhi , Dehradun Ancy, NGO Gulni Anika Juneja, Ranchi Aniket Zodpey Anil, BGVS Rajasthan Anindita Adhikari, Doctoral student, Brown University Anita Mathur Azad Foundation Anita Rego, Independent, Hyderabad Anita Vachharajani, Individual, Mumbai Anitha, Institute of Social Service, New Delhi Anjali Bhardwaj Anjali SG Anjali St Joseph’s, Puranpur Anjana Thampi, O P Jindal Global University, Panipat Anjor Bhaskar, Azim Premji University Ankita Aggarwal, City University of New York Ankita Mathur, Azad Foundation Anna Joseph Annie Raja Anomita Sen, New Delhi Anthoniraj Thumma, Federation of Telugu Churches, Secunderabad

Anuradha Marwah, Ajmer Adult Education Association

Anuradha Talwar, West Bengal

Aparna Choudhary, Bengaluru

Apurva Bamezai

Arati Roy, Bar Council of India, Mumbai

Arati Chowksey, Bengaluru

Arindam Banerjee, Shramajibi Samanwaya Committee

Arjun S

Arun Kumawat Navachar Sansthan

Aruna Rodrigues

Aruna Roy, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), Rajasthan

Arundhati Dhuru, NAPM, Lucknow

Arvind Ojha, Urmul Trust, Bikaner

Asawari Nayak, Goa

Asgar Ali, Nssc, Deoria

Asha Kalra, Children and Women Welfare Society

Ashish Kothari, Pune

Ashok Khandelwal

Ashok Yadav and Richa Audichya Jan Chetna Manch

Ashrifi, RTFC Jharkhand

Asmi, Student, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi

Asokendu Sengupta, Kolkata, West Bengal

Augusto Pinto, Concerned citizen, Goa

Aiyni, Sahayata-O-Shramik Krishak Kalyan Kendra, West Bengal

Aysha

Babita

Barbara Harriss-White, Oxforď Universitý, UK

Beena Jadhav

Bhanwar lal Kumawat CES

Bhanwar Singh Chadana, Aastha Sansthan

Bharat Vishakha: women’s documentation and resource centre

Bhaskar MV, Chennai

Bhavreen Kandhari, Citizen support, South East & North East

Bibhu Prasad Mohapatra, Independent Researcher, Delhi

Bidyut, Odisha

Bina Agarwal, Manchester & Delhi

Binni, Ekal Nari Sangthan, Jharkhand

Biplab Mukherjee, Kolkata, West Bengal

Bobby Ramakant, Spokesperson, SP(I)

Brijmohan, SARD

Brita, UP

Bulal, Rajasthan Asangthit Mazdoor Union

Chacko Thomas, Teacher, Nalgonda

Chaitanya, PhD scholar, Delhi

Chandra Kala, ENSS

Charu Soni, Journalist, Delhi

Charul Bharwada, Loknaad, Ahmedabad

Chaya Pancholi Prayash, Centre For health Equity

Chetan Ram, Urmul

Chetna Bharti, Jharkhand

Chhaya Pachauli, Centre for Health and Equity, Jaipur

Chirag, Buxar

Chirashree Ghosh

Cynthia Mathew, Bihar

D S Paliwal, Janwadi Mazdoor union, Udaipur

Debmalya, Nrega Sangharsh Morcha

Deepa Kurup

Deepak Kalra, Umang

Deepak Kumar, Public Health Professional, Jharkhand

Deepika Joshi, Researcher, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Chhattisgarh

Deepika, Free lancer, Patna

Dev Desai, Social activist, ANHAD, Gujarat

Devanshi Kukadia

Devika Singh

Devika Shetty

Diana Dias, Wajood, Goa

Dilshad Sutar

Dinesh, CASA

Dipa Sinha, Ambedkar University

Dipti Arolkar, Margao, Goa.

Dr Padma, CES, Jaipur

Dr Vidit Panchal, Private practitioner, Indore

Dr. Asha Kaushik, Rajasthan University Women’s Association

Dr. Laad Kumari Jain, Rajasthan University Women’s Association

Dr. Malti Gupta, Retired Doctor

Dr. M. Iqbal Siddiqui, State General Secy. Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Rajasthan

Dr. Maya Tandon, Retired Doctor

Dr. Niranjanaradhya, Centre for Child and the Law, NLSIU

Dr. Pawan Surana, Rajasthan University Women’s Association

Dr. Pritam Pal PUCL

Dr. Sharada Jain, Sandhaan RAEA Educationist

Dr. Sunil Kaul, Managing Trustee

Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, Public Health doctor

Dr.Meeta Singh PUCL and Foundation for the Dignity of the Girl Child

Dylan DSouza, Mumbai

Edwin Mascarenhas

Elsa Muttathu

Erica Lobo, Nirmala Institute, Churchgate, Mumbai

Faisal Khan, Khudai Khidmatgar and National Executive Member, SP(I)

Fakkir Hulokottal

Fatima

Favita Dias, SJAC, Curtorim, Goa

Feroz Khan, Hadoti Media Resource Centre

Florence Mendes, Goa

Fr Savio Gomes, Panjim, Goa.

Frederika Menezes, Writer, Panjim, Goa

Ganga Ram Paikra, Convenor, RTFC

Gaurav Singh, RTFC, Chhattisgarh

Gautam Minz, Social activist, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand Gautam Mody, New Trade Union Initiative Geraldine Fernandes, Goa Gitaldaha Bikas Samiti Gloria Gopa Khan, Counselor, Mumbai Greta Lopes, Mumbai Gurpreet Sidhu, NCR/Goa Guru Moorthy, Spokesperson, SP(I) Gurumoorthy Mathrubhutham, Sochara Bengaluru Harkesh Bugaliya, Rajasthan Nirman and General workers Union Harsh Mander Hugh Netto, Assagao, Goa Indira Pancholi Mahila Jan Adhkar Samiti Jahnvi Andharia, Delhi James Herenj Jashodhra Dasgupta Jawahar Mehta Jawahar Singh Dagur, Prayas Jayshree Vencatesan, Managing Trustee. Care Earth Trust, Chennai Jeevika Shiv Jennifer Fernandes, Housewife, Mumbai Jitendra Ratwani, Mumbai Johanna lokhande, Chairperson, Jan Sangharsh Manch Jose Kallely, Indian, Kusumkot Josephine, CWSN, Chennai Jothi SJ, Right To Food/ Work Campaign, West Bengal Judith Almeida, Concerned citizen, Goa K. Lalita, President, Anveshi Centre for Women’s Studies, Hyderabad, Telangana K. Satyavti, Social Activist, Hyderabad Kadma Banra, Social worker, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand Kailash Kumbhakar, Academy for Socio Legal Studies Kailash Meena, PUCL and NAPM Kalamuddin Ansari, Tameer E Insaniyat, Gadwa, Jharkhand Kamal Tak, RTI Manch Kamayani Bali mahabal, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Mumbai Kanchan Asarani Kanchan Mathur, Women Studies Consultant Karuna Mahila Jan Adhkar Sangathan Karuna, M.RD, Consultant Chennai Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee, CIVIC, Bengaluru Kavita Srivastava, PUCL Kirity Roy, Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (MASUM), West Bengal Komal Srivastava, Bharat Gyan vigyan Samiti Kripal Singh, Mandloi Khudai Kihidmatgar Kusum Saiwal AIDWA Lal Singh, School for Democracy Lata, SURE Laveena Fernandes, New Delhi

Laxmi S Wagle, Goa. Lissy Joseph, CFTUI, Hyderabad Loresina Fernandes Lubna Sarwath, General Secretary, SP(I), Telangana Lumina Almeida, Seraulim, Goa. Madhu, PUCL Magdalene Almeida, Nirmala Seva Society, Gujarat, Dt Ahmedabad Maggie, Nirmala Niketan Institute, Mumbai Mahananda Talwar Mahnoor, The People, Hyderabad Malay Prayatn Sanstha Malini Subramaniam, Independent Journalist, Hyderabad Mamta Jaitley, Vividha Features, Jaipur, Rajasthan Man Singh Sisodia, Wagad Mazdoor Sangathan Manju, FORUM Manjula Pradeep Maria Fernandes, Cuddalore, TN Mazher Hussain, Executive Director, COVA, Hyderabad Meera Samghamitra, National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), Hyderabad Melna, Family, Goa Merlyn Dsa, Municipal Corporator Mewa Bharti, Domestic Workers Union Michelle, Education, Mumbai Mihika Noronha, Bangalore Milan Vaingankar, Concerned Citizen, Goa Minakshi, NFIW Minakshi Rajdev, Dialogue Empathic Engagement and Peacebuilding (DEEP), Goa Minar Pimple Mira Bhayander Mithilesh Kumar, Coordinator, DAAA-NCDHR, Jharkhand Mohammed Hasan, Independent Academic Mohammed Jahiruddin, Uttar Dinajpur Sangrami Biri Shramik Union Mohammed Nazimuddin, Jamait-e-Islami Hind Mohd Arif, NIRDPR Hyderabad Mohd. Mahmood, Aman Biradari, Bihar Mridula Bajaj Mudita Vidhrohi Mujahid Nafees, Gujarat Mukesh, Asangatith Mazdoor Union Mukta srivastava Mukto Kantho, Mahila Samity Munnalal, Socialist Mazdoor Sabha, UP Nachiket Udupa Nagraj Adve, Activist, Delhi Nanajee Valluri, National Workers Welfare Trust, Kakinada, AP Nandini Dey, NIRDPR, Hyderabad Nandini Nayak Nandini Rao Nandita de Souza, Pediatrician, Goa

Nandita Narain Delhi University

Narayan Kharade, Concerned citizen, Goa

Narendra Gupta Prayas, Devgarh

Naresh K. Sharma, University of Hyderabad

Naveen Sampath Krishna

Nawasha Mishra

Neelaiah, Right to Food campaign, Karnataka.

Neelam Singh, Foundation for Rural Recovery and Development (Forrad), New Delhi

Neelanjana, Public Health Resource Network, Chhattisgarh

Neelapu Kanaka Rao, National President, Confederation of Free Trade Unions of India

Neeta Hardikar, Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan, Gujarat

Neeta Mahadevia

Neeta Ratwani, Mumbai

Neha Shah

Nesar Ahmad, BARC

Nidhi, Delhi

Nigel

Nikhil Dey, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), Rajasthan

Nilesh Jain, Cement Collective, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

Nimisha Desai

Nimmi Chauhan

Niraj Singh, Socialist Yuvjan Sabha

Nirja Mishra

Nirjhari Sinha, Gujarat

Nirmala Rebello, Goa

Nirmala, Lohardaga, Jharkhand

Nisha Sidhu, National Federation Indian Women

Nishat Hussein National Muslim Women’s welfare society

Niyati Kukadia

Noor Mohammad, AMIED

Noorjahan Diwan

Olga Netto, Counsellor, Assagao, Goa.

P.L. Mimroth and Satish CDR

Pallavi Sobti Rajpal, Utthan

Pankti Jog, Mahiti Adhikar Gujarat Pahel

Pannalal Surana, Socialist Party (India)

Paul Lakra, Human Life Development & Research Centre, Siliguri, Darjeeling

PC Rath, Raipur

Persis Ginwalla

Philomena Fernandes, Concerned Citizen, Goa

Prabhu Prasad Mohapatra, Department of History, University of Delhi

Prabir KC, SHRC, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Prabodh Nanda, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Pradnya Deshpande, Psychologist

Prajval Shastri, Astrophysicist, Bengaluru

Prakash Kashwan, Associate Professor, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Prakriti, Student, Azim Premji University, Bangalore

Prantosh Bandopadhyay, Jana Sanghati Kendra

Preeti Sampat

Prem Krishan Sharma, PUCL and Academy for Socio Legal Studies

Prem Prakash Oraon, Van Jeevan Gramin Vikash Samiti , Jharkhand

Prem Prakash Verma, Convenor, Jharkhand Nagrik Prayas

Priyanka Borpujari, International Christian University, Tokyo

Priyanshu Gupta, IIM, Calcutta

Prof Anuradha Chenoy

Prof Kamal Chenoy

Purbayan Chakraborty, Karnataka State Law University

Purshottam Dass Bhatt, Delhi

Purwa Kushwaha, Independent and Translator

Pushpa Kali

Pushpendra, TISS Patna

R. Padmini, Child’s Rights Trust (CRT), Bengaluru

Rabin Chakraborty, Kolkata

Rachana Bhavnani

Radhika Desai, Hyderabad

Rahul Varman Professor, IIT, Kanpur

Raj Kumar Dogra NIFW

Rajalakshmi Sriram

Rajender kumar, Delhi

Rajendran Narayanan, Asst, Professor, Azim Premji University

Rakesh Ranjan

Rakhi C.F.A.R, Jaipur

Rakhi Sehgal, Shramik Kendra, Gurgaon

Ram, Panipat

Rama S.Melkote, Former state advisor on food security, Prof. (Retd.),Osmania University

Ramesh, Sankalp

Ramesh Asher, Film Maker, PUCL

Ramkaran ji, S.W.R.C.

Ramlal Bhatt, Uttarakhand

Rashid Hussain Helping Hands

Rashmi Patni, Historian

Rathaur, Coordinator- MGNREGA Majdoor Union Rajatalab, Varanasi

Ravi Chaturvedi, Urmul

Ravinder Kumar, Humana People to People India, Narela Delhi

Rebecca Mathai, Concerned citizen, Hyderabad

Renita

Renu Khanna

Renuka Pamecha, Women’s Rehabilitation Group

Reshma

Richa Jan Chetna

Richa Singh, Sangtin Kishan Majdoor Sangthan Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh

Richa, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Delhi

Rikta Krishnaswamy, DYFI, New Delhi

Rita Dey Pereira, Vasco, Goa.

Roopa Naik, Spoorthy

Rosamma Thoma, Journalist, Pune

Rubeena Khatun, Humsafar, Lucknow

Sabina Martins

Sachin Jain, Madhya Pradesh

Sakina Dhorajiwla

Samar Kanrar, Hosiery Workers Unity Centre

Sameet Panda, Odisha Khadya Adhikar Abhijan

Sandeep Pandey, Socialist Party (India), UP

Sandhya Srinivasan, Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, Mumbai

Sangeeta Sahu

Sannybhai, Lok Manch, Delhi

Sanyukta Saha, Aagaaz Theatre Trust, New Delhi

Saranga Ugalmugle, Advocate, High Court, Mumbai

Sasmita Jena , RTF, Jharkhand

Savitri Ray, Individual, Delhi

Sawai Singh, Rajasthan Samgra Seva Sangh

Sayantoni Dutta, Researcher, Kolkata, West Bengal

Sejal Dand

Shabnam Aziz, Hunger Project

Shailesh Nagar, Delhi

Shakeel, Basti Suraksha Manch

Shakuntala, Rajsamand Mahila Manch

Shama, Mumbai

Shambhu Ghatak, Inclusive Media for Change Project, New Delhi

Shankar Singh, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), Rajasthan

Shantha Sinha

Sharada Gopal, Right to food campaign, Karnataka

Sheba George

Sheetal Pradeep

Shilpa Kolkar

Shishupal, Barabanki

Shobha Bajpai Dsilva, Reay Road, Dockyard Mankhurd east and west

Shobhita Rajagopal, IDS Director

Shrinidhi Datar, Doctor Sewagram, Wardha

Shubha Jindel PUCL

Shuka Jain, Delhi

Shyam Lal Menariya Astha

Siddharth Chakravarty, The Research Collective, Delhi.

Siraj Dutta

Sister Carol Sasvika, Ajmer

Sita Ram, Sakhi Apni Bachat Ghar Yojna Mahila Manch samiti

Smita Pandya Gandhi

Snehal Shah, Delhi

Solomon

Soma KP, MAKAAM, Delhi

Somnath Ghosh, Asanghtait Kshetra Shramik Sangrami Manch

Sonal Mehta

Sonia Pereira, Advocate, Goa

Sophia Fernandes, Mangalore

Sophia Khan

Stan Swamy, Ranchi

Sowmya Kidambi, Hyderabad

Sr Marisha, St Joseph’s, Puranpur

Sr Sudeepti, St Joseph’s, Puranpur

Sr. Pragya, Fathua, Patna

Sr.Kiran CJ, St.Joseph’s Convent, Provincial House Digha Ghat. Patna

Sreesankar, AIPSN, Kerala

Sudeshna Sengupta

Sudha N, St Joseph’s, Puranpur Independent, Bengaluru

Sudha Reddy, CCL NLSIU, Bangalore

Sudha Shankar, New Delhi

Sudha Thomas,

Sudipta Banerjee, Director, Sikshan Foundation

Suhas Kolhekar, NAPM

Sujata, Member, Odisha

Sujoy Bhattacharya, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Suman Devathia, All India Dalit Mahila Manch

Suman Sahai, Gene Campaign

Sumitra Chopra AIDWA

Sunetra Deshpande

Sunita Bandewar, Health Ethics and Law Institute, Mumbai &Vidhayak Trust, Pune

Sunita, UP

Surabhi Agarwal, Spokesperson, SP(I)

Suresh

Survita Khatri, Department of History, Deshbandhu College ,Delhi University, Delhi

Susan Abraham, Foundation for Rural Recovery and Development, New Delhi

Sushila Chouhan, Sampark Sansthan

Susie Tharu, Retd teacher, Hyderabad

Suvarna Kuthale

Svati Joshi

Swapan Ganguly, Asanghtait Kshetra Shramik Sangrami Manch

Swarnali, Delhi

Swayam

Swati Narayan

Sweta Dash

Syed Firoz, Business, Delhi

Syed Tahseen Ahmad, State President, SP(I), Delhi

Tahir Noronha, Goa

Tapojoy, Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (MASUM)

Teresa Kotturan, Sisters of Charity Federation United States

Ujaan Chandra

Ulka Mahajan

Umakant, Independent scholar and Human rights activist, Delhi

Urvashi G., Nirantar Centre for Gender and Education, New Delhi

Vandana Mahajan

Vandana Prasad, Doctor, Noida

Vanita Keswani, Mumbai

Vanita Leah Falcao, Researcher, King’s College London

Varsha Mehta, Independent, New Delhi

Varsha P.

Vasudha, Sawaiker Research Scholar, Goa University.

Vidyun Sabhaney, New Delhi

Vijay Goal, RIHR

Vijay Lakshmi Joshi, PUCL

Vijaylakshmi, PUCL

Vikas Sahyog Kendra

Vinay Baindur, Researcher

Vinay Jha, Concerned Citizen, Jharkhand

Vinay Mahajan, Loknaad, Ahmedabad

Vipul Kumar, Odisha

Vipul Pinjra

Virendra Singh Malik, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Haryana, Rohtak

Virginia Saldanha, Mumbai

Vishwambhar Tripathi

Vishwanath Singh, State General Secretary

Vriti, Bengaluru

