To

The President of India,

Rashtrapati Bhavan,

New Delhi – 110004.

Subject: The Desperate Plight of the Migrant Workers in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown and Dire Need for Immediate Remedial Intervention

Respected Sir,

We, the undersigned, have come to learn via reports by various media outlets, and other sources, that hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have, in the wake of the sudden enforcing of the nationwide lockdown, been desperately trying to return to their homes from their places of work and too many are stuck up in different states of India in extremely miserable conditions, without food and shelter.

Many more perhaps remain stuck up where they had already been, in broadly similar situations. With the utterly menacing COVID-19 pandemic as the backdrop, this has given rise to a frightening scenario. Reports have already appeared as regards tens of deaths out of hunger and exhaustion, and even road accident.



We, therefore, respectfully put forward the demand that these workers be treated with dignity and provided with food and adequate shelter wherever they are.



As per official claims, such arrangements have already been made.

But, reports from grounds underline the severe inadequacy of and large gaps in such arrangements, despite various grassroots and civil society organisations coming forward and playing even larger roles than the official machineries in a number of states.



Under the given circumstances, we recognise that it is the obligation of the respective state governments, duly backed up by the Central government, to provide for food, water, soap, medicine etc. and adequate shelters with toilet facilities – where the norms of physical distancing can be realistically followed, for the stuck up migrant workers.



We, therefore, further demand that each state government must, immediately, set up monitoring committees comprised of both official members, entrusted with the task of looking after, and members from the civil society organisations already engaged in relief work or with issues concerning migrant workers.

Various government and private buildings, as required, may be temporarily taken over for this purpose.

If necessary, temporary shelters must, additionally, be built.

We also demand that the families of these workers who are left behind in their home states must also be adequately taken care of, overseen by appropriate monitoring committees – constituted on the lines as sketched out above.

The same should, with necessary modifications, apply also to those who have, somehow, been able to reach back home but have, now, no means of livelihood.

These arrangements must continue till normalcy is restored.

This is required just not to save the lives of these toiling people, who used to meaningfully contribute to the running of the national economy till the very other day, but also to ensure success in halting or, at least, significantly slow down the constantly accelerating spread of the dreaded disease so that the healthcare infrastructure in place does not get overwhelmed and, thereby, a huge catastrophe is averted.

We, hereby, humbly request you to personally look into the matter and suitably advise both the Central government and the state governments so that these measures are implemented at the soonest.

Sincerely yours

Gautam Sen, Social Activist, Kolkata



Arvind Ghosh, Social Activist, Nagpur



Sukla Sen, Peace Activist, Mumbai



G.G. Parikh (Veteran freedom fighter),

Janata weekly, Mumbai



Teesta Setalvad,

Journalist, civil rights activist, educationist

Mumbai



Ram Puniyani,

Chair, Center for Study of Society and Secularism

Mumbai



Amitadyuti Kumar,

Working President, APDR, West Bengal



Sujato Bhadra, Human Rights Activist, West Bengal



Ritu Dewan,

Vice President,Indian Society of Labour Economics

Visiting Professor, Institute for Human Development

President, Indian Association for Women’s Studies (2014-17)

Mumbai



Dr Walter Fernandes

Senior Fellow, North Eastern Social Research Centre, Guwahati



Subhendu Dasgupta,

Former Member of Faculty, University of Calcutta

Miratun Nahar, Retired Professor, Educationist and Writer, Kolkata



Amit Roychowdhury, Ph.D

Professor & HoD, Aerospace Engineering & Applied Mechanics,

Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology, Shibpur, Howrah



KALYANI MENON-SEN,

Feminist Learning Partnerships,

Gurgaon



Kamayani Bali Mahabal,

Convenor ,Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Mumbai



Harish Pujari, Gen. Secretary, Otis Employees Union, Mumbai



‘Pothe Ebar Namo Sathi‘ initiative, West Bengal



Sankar Ray, Veteran journalist, Kolkata



Sajal Roychowdhury, Editor, Kolkata



Jyoti Punwani, Freelance journalist, Mumbai



Nilanjan Dutta, Freelance journalist, Kolkata



Pranab Kanti Basu, Prof. (Retd.), Visva-Bharati



Malay Sen, Retd. Professor, North Bengal University



Francis Parmar, Anand, Gujarat



Santanu Chacraverti, DISHA, Kolkata



Ramakrishnan, Academic Advisor, TIPS Global, Coimbatore



Subhasis Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor, IIEST, Shibpur, Howrah



Nandini Dhar, Associate Professor, OP Jindal Global University



Sitangsu Sekhar, Editor, Film Director & Activist



Anwesa Bhattacharya, Project research scientist, IITB



Satyabrata Mitra, Researcher, Kolkata



Shiladitya Mal, Researcher, Kolkata



Souvik Ghosh, Researcher, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal



Chiranjib Paul, Journalist



Krishna Mira, Activist, Kolkata



Kalpana Sen, Social Activist, Kolkata



Arjun Sengupta, Trade Union Activist, Kolkata



Dilip Kumar Hota, Activist, Shramik Mukti Dal, Pune



Sohini Roy, Social Activist, Kolkata



Ankur Roychowdhury, Theater Activist, Kolkata



Afreen Khan, Advocate, High Court of Bombay



Anamika Sarkar, Political Activist, Kolkata



Bitan Bhowmik, Social Activist, Kolkata



Pradip Chatterjee, Kolkata



Sasanka Dev, Kolkata



Sulagna Paul, Teacher, West Bengal



Partha Kayal, Teacher, Kolkata

Brotee Mukhopadhyay, Poet, Kharagpur, West Bengal

Somdeb Lahiri, Ahmedabad



Dhruva Sen, Bengaluru



Chitto Mukherjee, Bardhaman Town, West Bengal



Prasit Das, Kolkata



Jaideep Dharadhar, Mumbai



Prakash Mahadeo Raut, Worker, Nagpur



Arun Kumar Sinha, Technologist, Kolkata



Partha Nag, Retired, Kolkata



Pramod Gupta, West Bengal



Kajari Roychowdhury, Kolkata



Bappaditya Ganguly, Kolkata



Shamik Ghosh, Kolkata



Shamik Roychowdhury, Kolkata



Somnath Bhattacharya, Retired central government employeea, Kolkata



Shyamali Bhattacharya, West Bengal



Bikash Paul, Political Activist, Purba Bardhaman District, West Bengal



Mitali Sen, Kolkata



Kajal Mukherjee, Social Activist, West Bengal



Malay Kundu, Kolkata



Bikash Sen, Dhanbad



Sankar Sarkar, Purba Bardhaman District, West Bengal



Dilip Sen, Kolkata

Joy Bose, Kolkata

Mohammad Imran



Najid Hussain

Bear, DE 19701, USA



Chukka Srinivas

San Jose, California, USA

