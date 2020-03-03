— March 2, 2020

Over last few months we have witnessed a reawakening of the democratic ethos led by Muslim women all across the country. These near-uninterrupted protests against the passage of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and it’s bigoted twins, the NPR and NRC, have clearly not gone down well with the BJP government, and many attempts have been made at demonising and discrediting the protesters.

The culmination of this barrage of vile and hateful propaganda was when BJP leader Kapil Mishra issued an ultimatum to the protesters in Delhi on 23 February, 2020 warning of the dire consequences that were to follow if the protest sites were not cleared. He did so in the presence of a senior police officer. This was followed the same afternoon by an eruption of violence instigated by fanatical right-wing mobs in the areas of Jafrabad and Maujpur. The violence quickly spread to other parts of north east Delhi [1], and the death toll has risen to over 40 [2].

Courageous reportage and heart-breaking eyewitness accounts of the affected areas paint a very clear picture of the nature of this violence: it is anti-Muslim, and are not, as the mainstream media has continued to paint it, composed of “clashes” between “pro-CAA” and anti-CAA camps. Extremist Hindutva rioters mobilised by upper-caste leaders have run amok in the national capital, setting fire to and vandalising cars and shops and homes belonging to Muslim families, and also schools and mosques [3], all the while mercilessly brutalising Muslim residents of these areas [4].

It is clear to us that this comprehensive breakdown of law and order, which comes on the heels of the sickening attacks on students in Jamia, AMU, and JNU, is happening with the complicity of the Delhi police, who are acting in near-perfect coordination with the right-wing mobs, either by actively assisting them or by turning a blind eye to their actions [5]. We also regard it as no coincidence that the Delhi High Court judge who called the Delhi police to account for its willful inaction was transferred on the same day he held the emergency hearings [6]. We are, in short, witnessing the unfolding of an anti-Muslim pogrom in Delhi, with eerily familiar echoes of the modus operandi deployed by the RSS and it’s affiliates eighteen years ago in Gujarat, and more recently in Uttar Pradesh [7].

The violence has claimed the lives of many innocents, most of them from marginalised sections of society, including daily wage labourers, auto-rickshaw drivers, a police head constable, and an intelligence official. There have been deaths across religious divides. We place the blame for all these deaths squarely on the fascist upper-caste Hindutva forces who have orchestrated this pogrom. We also emphatically appeal to fellow progressive-minded individuals to recognise that there is a world of a difference between the violence of these fanatical mobs and attempts made to defend one’s life, family, home, and livelihood against this violence. We stand firmly in solidarity with the affected families in this regard—there are no two sides to this story, there is no nuance, only senseless violence fuelled by the communal agenda of the upper-caste Hindu right-wing.

We, the undersigned academics, condemn in the strongest possible terms those aiding or abetting the various indignities visited on Muslim men and women in Delhi by these right-wing terrorists affiliated to the RSS and sister organisations.

We also protest the reprehensible manner in which this government has conducted itself, by dropping all pretense of functioning in a democratic manner and acting blatantly as a ministry run by the RSS.

We demand that a judicial inquiry be set up to investigate the actions of the Delhi police, as reportage, video footage, and eyewitness accounts clearly point to their complicity in the violence.

We appeal to the judiciary to ban terrorist organisations like the Bajrang Dal which, as always, were at the forefront of this pogrom and which have been emboldened under the Modi regime.

We finally demand that the state immediately and adequately compensate those whose houses, shops, and livelihoods have been destroyed.

[1]: Hindu supremacist mobs orchestrate violence against Muslims where BJP won in Delhi elections | The Caravan

[2]: Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 42, 148 FIRs registered | The Economic Times

[3]: Delhi violence: Three mosques targeted, school burnt, shops & homes looted | The Indian Express

[4]: Hindu mobs terrorise Vijay Park’s residents | The Caravan

[5]: Delhi violence: Cops shouted “Jai Shri Ram” with armed Hindu mob, charged at Muslims | The Caravan

[6]: HC Judge Who Pulled Up Delhi Police Over Riots Shunted Out by Modi Govt | The Wire

[7]: Why Delhi violence has echoes of the Gujarat riots | BBC News

(The institutional affiliations of the signatories are provided for identification purposes only and do not indicate the official positions of these institutions. The form is still open. We will continue to update this form over the next few days.)

Signatories

1 Alok Laddha Chennai Mathematical Institute 2 Madhusudhan Raman TIFR 3 Subramanya Hegde Harish-Chandra Research Institute 4 Aneesh P B Chennai Mathematical Institute 5 Arpan Kundu IMSc 6 Rahul Dandekar IMSc, Chennai 7 Arnab Priya Saha Harish-Chandra Research Institute 8 Manu Chennai Mathematical Institute 9 Aditi Dudeja Rutgers University 10 Soumya Chattopadhyay ISI Kolkata 11 Biswajit Sahoo Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI) 12 L L Ganesh Chandra Harish Chandra Research Institute 13 Kornikar Sen Harish-Chandra Research Institute 14 Gokul Nanda IIT Madras 15 Subham Dutta Chowdhury TIFR 16 Saran V IIT Madras 17 Pranjal Nayak University of Geneva 18 Ramadas N Chennai Mathematical Institute 19 Aditya Banerjee Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel 20 Soniya biswas Hebrew university 21 Rivu Gupta HRI 22 kinjal banerjee BITS Pilani, Goa Campus 23 Purnata G IIT Madras 24 Prashant Kocherlakota Institute for Theoretical Physics, Frankfurt 25 Aranya Bhattacharya SINP, Kolkata 26 Satyaki Chakravarty University of North Carolina Greensboro 27 Ritabrata Bhattacharya CMI 28 PAVAN DHARANIPRAGADA IMSc 29 Abhishodh Prakash ICTS-TIFR 30 Bithika Karmakar Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics 31 Soumyadip Bandyopadhyay BITS Goa 32 Adhip Agarwala ICTS 33 Ronak M Soni Stanford University 34 Tathagata Sengupta Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education 35 Deepshikha Jaiswal-Nagar IISER Trivandrum 36 Sudipto Acharyya Whistling Woods International 37 Sharad Raj Whistling Woods International 38 Adwitee Roy Chennai Mathematical Institute 39 Pratik Roy Chennai Mathematical Institute 40 Arya Bhattacharyya IIT Kharagpur 41 ANUPAM A H imsc chennai 42 Indrani BITS Pilani, Goa Campus 43 Bobby Ezhuthachan RKMVERI 44 Anupama Potluri University of Hyderabad 45 Himanshu Badhani IMSc Chennai 46 Praveen IIT Bombay 47 Rupsa bhattacgarjee IIT Delhi 48 DSOUZA Florence Lecturer in English, University of Lille, France 49 Rajkamal Srivastava Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics 50 Sajad Ahmad Bhat Saha Institute of nuclear physics 51 Amit Upadhyay Assistant Professor, TISS Hyderabad 52 Anusuya CSMCRI 53 Shilpaa Anand BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad Campus 54 Karen Gabriel St Stephen’s College 55 Aswathy Raveendran BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus 56 Resmi Lekshmi Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology 57 Gourab saha SINP, Kolkata 58 Sounak Biswas University of Oxford 59 Padma Velaskar Professor (retd) TISS Mumbai 60 T Sobha Rani University of Hyderabad 61 Panchami Jose HBCSE,TIFR 62 Chandrashekar KA The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai 63 Ishan Santra Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research 64 Jyotirmoy Dey IIST TVM 65 Soumangsu Chakraborty TIFR, Mumbai 66 Rossi D’Souza HBCSE TIFR 67 Asweel ahmed IMSC Chennai 68 Subham Rath Alumni IISc, Bangalore 69 Rekha Mammen TISS 70 Fahad IMSc chennai 71 Vaibhav Vaish IISER Mohali 72 Debatri Chattopadhyay CAS, Swinburne 73 Naveen Surendran IIST, Thiruvananthapuram 74 Sayantan Datta TIFR Hyderabad 75 Amrita Sengupta Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics 76 Diksha dhar KL University 77 Anannya Bohidar University of Pennsylvania 78 Gurinder Singh HBCSE 79 Husna Hasan CA Pondicherry University 80 Asma Saifudeen INSERM 81 Bikram Kumar Jena Asst. Professor in Anthropology (OES – 1), Model Degree College, Deogarh 82 Arghya Chattopadhyay Institute of Mathematical Sciences 83 Aditya Sharma BITS-Pilani 84 Shrikrishna Dani TIFR (Retired) 85 Ashruf Syed IIT Madras 86 Pramath A V HRI 87 Ajijur Rahaman CSIR-JRF 88 Parvati Shastri Retired Professor MU 89 Guruprasad Kar Professor, ISI, Kolkata 90 S.K.Venkatesan TNQ Technologies 91 C. Lakshmanan Dalit Intellectual Collective 92 Dr. Mostaid Ahmed The Neotia University 93 Aparajay MIDS, Chennai 94 Mahuya Datta Indian Statistical Institute 95 Muthukumar M Acharya Institute of Technology Bangalore 96 Abhishek Shaw Doctoral Student, IIM Ahmedabad 97 Suman Guha Presidency University, Kolkata 98 Kuntal Ghosh Indian Statistical Institute 99 Sangeeta Ghosh ISID, New Delhi 100 Usman Tata institute of Social sciences Mumbai 101 TATHAGATA GUPTA Indian Statistical Institute 102 Dr. Munmun Biswas Brahmananda Keshab Chandra College under West Bengal State University 103 Anirban Mukherjee S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences 104 SAMUEL ASIR RAJ S. Professor, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli 105 ALTHAF IIT Madras 106 Anurag Tiwari Tata institute of fundamental research 107 Minerva Mukhopadhyay IIT Kanpur 108 Saikat Das Raman Research Institute, RRI 109 Madiha TISS 110 Arunabha Saha University of Geneva 111 MOHAMMED ZAFAR ANIS Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta 112 Panchali Banerjee Jadavpur University 113 Ritam Bhaumik INRIA Paris 114 Saswata Sahu IIEST Shibpur 115 Komal Salecha Sophia College 116 Shamik Das IIT Guwahati 117 Tanmoy Mondal HRI 118 Chandan Singh Dalawat Harish-Chandra Research Institute 119 Md. Abhishek Harish-Chandra Research Institute 120 MD AFSAR REJA HRI 121 Taniya Mandal IISER Bhopal 122 Sachin Grover HRI 123 Sucheta Majumdar Université Libre de Bruxelles 124 Atanu Haldar ONGC 125 Nirmalya Kajuri Chennai Mathematical Institute 126 Dr. Abu Saleh Raja Peary Mohan College (University of Calcutta) 127 Parul Keshari Harish Chandra Research Institute 128 Md. Israfil Social Worker at Right Track 129 Sidhartha Samtani University of Padua 130 Jayita Lahiri HRI, Allahabad 131 Md Abu Taher University of Hyderabad 132 Sarbajaya Kundu University of Sherbrooke 133 Mahendra G Nadkarni Emeritus Professor, Department of Mathematics,university of Mumbai 134 Prof. A. R. Khuda Bukhsh Retd. Professor Emeritus of UGC, University of Kalyani, Kalyani-741235, WB.India. 135 Sreya Dutta Chowdhury JNU 136 Preeti Delhi University 137 Alolika Mukhopadhyay West Bengal State University 138 Shouvik Datta University of California, Los Angeles 139 Nairit Sur NISER 140 Chiranjib Mukhopadhyay Harish Chandra Research Institute 141 Parthiv Haldar Indian Institute of Science 142 Anurag Kaushal TIFR, Mumbai 143 Aradhita Chattopadhyaya Trinity college Dublin 144 Srajal Nayak University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA 145 Shivani Upadhyaya University of California Berkeley 146 Padmaja Shaw Rtd Professor, Osmania University 147 aayushi University of Pennsylvania 148 D Chandrika TIFR Hyd 149 Saloni Agrawal University of Edinburgh 150 Shakeel Ur Rahaman IIT Kanpur 151 DR GUY R JEHU Trinity College Dublin 152 Alakta Das IISc, Bangalore 153 Apratim Kaviraj Ens paris 154 Chetkar Jha University of Pennsylvania 155 Johannes Aspman Trinity College Dublin 156 Varuni P IMSc Chennai 157 Chaitanya Ursekar Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education 158 Saad Khaleel Mahatma Gandhi Institute of technology 159 SAKKEEL P T Pondicherry University 160 Isha Sengupta University of Pennsylvania 161 Deepikaa Menon University of Geneva 162 SAIFUL ISLAM MSQE at ISI 163 Radhika Vathsan BITS Pilani goa campus 164 Raul Pereira Trinity College Dublin 165 Jyotishka Datta University of Arkansas 166 Ajmala Ashraf IIT Bombay 167 Kesavan TIFR Hyderabad 168 Saumia JINR, Dubna 169 Greeshma Central University of Karnataka 170 Sreemoyee Dasgupta University of Pittsburgh 171 Pallavi Bhat University of Leeds 172 Bhawna Pandey Bose institute 173 Bhanu Pratap Das Tokyo Institute of Technology 174 Sowmya Dechamma C C UoH 175 Debangshu Mukherjee IISER Bhopal 176 Soumyajit Mandal Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai 177 Abantika University of Massachusetts Lowell 178 Shahina Rahman Texas A&M Univeristy 179 Rathijit Biswas Bose Institute 180 Abul Qasim Indian institute of science education and research Bhopal 181 Andrea Orta Trinity College Dublin 182 Sujatha Surepally Satavahana University 183 Tapas Mitra Guru das College, Kolkata 184 Rongili biswas West bengal education service 185 Theres Central University of Tamil Nadu 186 Nicolas Lang Trinity College Dublin 187 Sajesh Vijayan IISER Thiruvananthapuram 188 SRIKANTH MV University of Hyderabad 189 Avik Banerjee Bose Institute 190 Bhangya Bhukya University of Hyderabad 191 Dhruva Kathuria Texas A&M University 192 Madhumita Roy BKC College, kolkata 193 Tanmay Deshpande TIFR, Mumbai 194 Anjali Krishnan University of Heidelberg 195 Amit Singh IIT Bombay 196 Jenny Rowena Miranda House, University of Delhi 197 Hany Babu University of Delhi 198 Rudranil Basu Harvard University 199 Bindu. K. C. AUD 200 MUHAMMAD ANSHAD V P Tata Institute of social sciences 201 Soham Bhattacharya TIFR, Mumbai 202 Satadal Datta Harish-Chandra Research Institute 203 Utkarsh Bajpai University of Delaware 204 Sonali Gera Stony Brook University, New York 205 Aritra Bhattacharya IMSc Chennai 206 Hasbi Central university of Tamil Nadu 207 V. Sathish Kumar Institute of Mathematical Sciences 208 GAYATHRI SURESH BABU Central University of Karnataka 209 ATREYEE BASU Mahendraganj High school,Sagar,West Bengal 210 Bindhulakshmi Pattadath Tata Institute of Social Sciences 211 Abhinav buram Dr.BRAGMR POLYTECHNIC FOR WOMEN 212 Bijoy Mathew IISER Thiruvananthapuram 213 Ratheesh IMSc Chennai 214 Bharati Jagannathan Miranda House 215 Dr. Alokemoy Basu Acharya Brajendra Nath Seal College, Coochbehar, WB 216 Nina Morgan KSU, Georgia 217 Sandra MJ Central University of Tamilnadu 218 Sania Iqbal Hashmi Jawaharlal Nehru University 219 Rahna VN Central University of Tamil Nadu 220 Debaditya Bhattacharya Kazi Nazrul University, Asansol 221 Nandini Dutta Miranda House, University of Delhi 222 Feba Rasheed Ramjas College 223 Sourav Kumar Dey High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK), Japan 224 JALEEL KOCHI, KERALA 225 rohan poojary SINP 226 SURATNO BASU CMI 227 Rahana S.R. Research Scholar at Central University of Tamil Nadu 228 Subhodeep Chatterjee MAKAUT 229 Lakshmi Menon VTM NSS College University of Kerala 230 SURATNO Basu Chennai Mathematical Institute 231 Pranav Jani The Ohio State University, USA 232 Arpita Nandy Saha institute of Nuclear physics 233 Soumya Chakrabarti Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics 234 Ayesha Irfan Delhi university 235 Rohini Mokashi Punekar IIT Guwahati 236 Sayandeb Chowdhury Ambedkar University Delhi 237 Saunak Basu University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign 238 Samana Madhuri Chandrakona Vidyasagar Mahavidyalay, WB 239 Debayudh Chatterjee University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 240 Nupur Samuel OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat Haryana 241 Dr Rina Ramdev DU 242 Meenakshi Malhotra Hansraj college 243 Kopal AUD 244 Hudha Kauser M.P. Central University of Tamil Nadu 245 archana barua IIT guwahati 246 Vasudha Pansare Retired Professor of English, Bishop Cotton Women’s Christian College 247 Anandita De UC Davis 248 Chirashree Das Gupta JNU 249 T R Vishnu CMI 250 Sunalini Ambedkar University Delhi 251 Nalini Iyer Seattle University 252 Noduli Pulu DU research scholar 253 Manas Mandal IMSc, Chennai 254 Baidik Bhattacharya Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi 255 Soham Bose Ashoka University, Sonipat 256 Lavanya K Central University of Tamil Nadu 257 Dr Rashmi Varma University of Warwick 258 Siva Shakthi A. IISER Thiruvananthapuram 259 Suniti Madaan JNU, alumnus, DU, Assistant Professor 260 Saad Khaleel Mahatma Gandhi Institute of technology 261 Swapnil Bhowmick Harish Chandra Research Institute. 262 Lata Kharkwal University of Innsbruck 263 Nisarga R TISS Mumbai 264 Nirnoy Basak Harish-chandra Research Institute 265 Sainaba P Central University of Tamil Nadu 266 Rana Barua Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata 267 deepani IIT Bombay 268 Sharae Deckard University College Dublin 269 Md Mahafujur Rahaman Aligarh Muslim University 270 Anne Mulhall University College Dublin, Ireland 271 Porscha Fermanis University College Dublin 272 Sean O’Brien Birkbeck, University of London 273 Benu Mohanlal Ramjas College 274 Audrey Bryan Dublin City University 275 Akshay IIT Bombay 276 Hiba Mundott Farook College Calicut 277 Nick Daly UCD 278 Vaisakh C P Institute of Physics of Czech Academy of Science 279 Dara Patricia Downey Trinity College Dublin 280 Manikandan Sambasivam IMSc 281 Rajendran Narayanan Azim Premji University, Bangalore 282 Meghana Rao Azim Premji University 283 Madhura Lohokare O. P. Jindal university 284 Ila Ananya Azim Premji University 285 Sandeep Krishna NCBS TIFR, Bangalore 286 Shalini Srinivasan Azim Premji University 287 Alka ASHOKA University 288 Anand Shrivastava Azim Premji University 289 Mariam central university of Tamil nadu 290 Anwesha Chattopadhyay SINP, Kolkata 291 Afzal shikari Dch college 292 Avik Paul SINP, Kolkata 293 Rahul Pandey Visiting faculty, IIM Lucknow 294 Priyanka Chaturvedi TLS, Germany 295 Karuna D W Visiting faculty, Azim Premji University 296 Atreyie Ghosh University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 297 Sankha Subhra Bakshi HRI, Allahabad 298 Hanan Kashou Rutgers University 299 Roshayed Ali Laskar Nanyang TechnologicalUniversity 300 Sabyasachi Maulik Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics 301 Rukmini Sen Ambedkar University Delhi 302 Liza Chowdhury Columbia University 303 Dr. Kate Houlden Brunel University 304 Mazhar Syed Rutgers University 305 Janani IIT Madras 306 Deepti Goel Azim Premji University 307 Samah Selim Rutgers University 308 Sudip Chakraborty TIFR, Mumbai 309 Biprojit IIT Madras 310 Dr. Katherine Fama University College Dublin 311 Athul George IIT Bombay 312 Danish Hamid HSS 313 Shivam Sharma Ambedkar University Delhi 314 Somesh k mathur IIT Kanpur 315 Sumon Sahu Syracuse University, US 316 Deepa Kumar Rutgers University, USA 317 Neeraja IISER Mohali 318 Professor Richa Nagar University of Minnesota 319 Manal Habbal Rutgers University 320 Sonali Dutta Roy Ambedkar University Delhi 321 Lawqueen Kanesh IMSc 322 Sibasish Ghosh The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai 323 Asfa Borbora TIFR 324 Philip Shields RIAM 325 Manobina Karmakar IIT Kharagpur 326 Sayan Dasgupta IIT Kharagpur 327 Sambo Sarkar IIT Kharagpur 328 Ubaid Mushtaq IIT Kharagpur 329 Shakeel Calicut University 330 Saniya Wagh TIFR 331 Rweetuparna Guha WWU Münster, Germany 332 Anindya Raychaudhuri University of St. Andrews 333 Anustup Basu University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign 334 Mousumi Dasgupta Victoria Institution (College) 335 Shaanta Murshid University at Buffalo 336 Karunya Shirali Louisiana State University 337 Amrita Sengupta IIT Kharagpur 338 Sharmadip Basu Azim Premji University 339 Roopkatha Das College 340 Rajib IISERB 341 Dr. Md. Afsar Ali Principal, Saheed Nurul Islam Mahavidyalaya, North 24 Pargana, W.B. 342 Sonali Dutta Roy Ambedkar University Delhi 343 Hrishit Central University of Jammu 344 Naveena Kumara A NITK Surathkal 345 Satyaki Mazumder IISER K 346 Sofia IIT Bombay 347 Sana Jindani CSMCRI, CSIR-JRF

348 Jaya Inosculation hub 349 Bigyan Mukherjee Vixplor 350 Aditya vyas Saajha – Maharashtra 351 Dr. Ameer Shah T S Doctor 352 Dr. Shahul Hameed T M Doctor 353 Sebin Advocate 354 Soham Das Computer engineer 355 Sudipta Dutt Thermal Plant Engineer 356 S.Karmakar Doctor 357 NISHTHAR engineer 358 Tarun Saha Software Engineer

Share this:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts