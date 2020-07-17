Jul 16, 2020, 09:36AM

A minor girl rescued from Barh railway station was allegedly raped inside the Covid-19 isolation ward of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) by a private security guard.

The incident took place on July 8 evening, the day she was brought to the PMCH isolation ward, but the police were informed only on Wednesday after the survivor narrated her ordeal to a child helpline staffer who had gone to visit her.

A private security guard at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the rape of a minor girl and for molesting another girl at the hospital’s isolation ward the previous night.

The accused, Mahesh Singh, has been sent to jail.

The two girls were brought to PMCH by child rights activists on July 8 after they showed symptoms for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The incident came to light, when the girls narrated their ordeal to child rights activists, who visited them at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

“Singh was arrested on the basis of the girls’ statement.

A case has been lodged with women’s police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” said Arti Jaiswal, Station House Officer (SHO), women’s police station, Patna.

She said the accused was posted at PMCH for the last four months.

She was found alone at Barh railway station and handed over to child helpline authorities. Pirbahore SHO Rizwan Ahmed Khan said, “The accused Mahesh Kumar (40), a resident of Danapur, was arrested from PMCH. He is a retired Army man who was working with a private security guard agency and posted at the PMCH.”

