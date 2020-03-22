In a suspected case of honour killing in Farrukhabad, a man and his cronies killed a couple and his son and injured three members of the family to avenge the abduction of his daughter on Friday night.

The accused and the victim’s family are related.

After the incident, the accused tried to mislead the police by looting some valuables to make it look like a case of robbery and murder.

Senior officers rushed to the spot and detained the kin of the prime accused to extract details.

As per reports, half-a-dozen unidentified persons barged into the house of Pappu Jatav (45) in Devrajpur village of Kamalganj area on Friday night while Pappu’s wife Sulochna (40) was cooking.

Before the couple could sense danger and raise an alarm, the miscreants attacked them with axe and sharp-edged weapons. After killing the couple, they taregted other members of the family, including Pappu’s son Vivek (12), Rajat (10), Atul (7) and his mother Tarawati (65).

While Atul was also killed, the other injured rushed outside for help but were chased and Vivek and Tarawati were critically injured.

One of the neighbours however rescued Rajat and he remained unhurt.

After the crime, the miscreants collected some valuables from the house and fled.

The neighbours later rushed the injured to a hospital and called the police.

Superintendent of Police of Farrukhabad, Dr Anil Kumar Mishra, said that Tarawati alleged that Pappu’s brother-in-law Arjun Jatav was behind the attack and he had earlier threatened them.

Tarawati said that Arjun nursed enmity with them since his daughter had eloped with Pappu’s elder son Durgesh some months back.

The district police chief said that Arjun was absconding since the incident and three of his relatives, including his wife, were detained to get details of the incident.

Teams were also formed to nab the assailants.

Courtesy: The Pioneer

