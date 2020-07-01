The US nationwide coalition of the People’s Strike is broadcasting eight hours of programming on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. EDT as part of its response to the COVID-19 crisis and systemic inequality, injustice, and resistance.

Segments of the broadcast will include:

On-the-ground updates from uprisings in cities including Seattle WA, Minneapolis MN, Philadelphia PA, New York NY, Jackson MS, Atlanta GA, Charlotte NC, and Tappahannock VA.

Labor coverage with reports from the International Longshore and Warehouse Unions

Black and Brown Unite and Fight – a discussion of the historic Harlem-based rally and future plans linking original Black Panthers, Young Lords and young organizers from Latinx, African, Black, and Indigenous communities. Featuring Johanna Fernandez

Arts and culture coverage with music and poetry from Immortal Technique, Raymond “Nat” Turner, Dave Lippman, and others

Discussion of Black liberation uprisings and international struggles, including updates from Lamis Deek and Khalad Barakat (Palestine); Juliana Goes (Brazil); Zhun Xu (China); Jai Sen and Komal Mohite (India); plus reports Canada, the removal of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, England, and global solidarity actions with the Palestinian-led July 1st Day of Rage Against Settler-Colonial Annexation

Interviews with activists and academics about Black farmers and Black ecologies, including discussions about post-Katrina New Orleans, Black Appalachian communities and environmental resistance, Puerto Rican Environmental marginality, and the craft of beekeeping

COVID-19 update and political analysis

Guests will include:

Rose Brewer, People’s Strike leader from Minneapolis, MN



Johanna Fernandez, professor of Black and Latino Studies at Baruch College; author of The Young Lords: A Radical History (2020)

Lamis Deek, Palestinian human rights attorney and advocate; leader of the Viva Palestina medicine convoy to Gaza

Juliana Goes, Afro-Brazilian organizer and educator

Justin Hosbey, postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Black Studies Research, UC Santa Barbara

Jillian McCommons, doctoral candidate in the Department of History at the University of Kentucky

Danielle Purifoy, board chair of North Carolina Environmental Justice Network

Jai Sen, moderator of the World Social Movements Discussion bulletin

Rob Wallace, evolutionary biologist and author of Big Farms Make Big Flu

Zhun Xu, professor of Economics at Howard University

