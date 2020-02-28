Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says CAA 'Fascist', Reads Delhi Activist's Poem

The video has been widely shared by critics of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid violence in Delhi over those for and against the law.

Pink Floyd bass player Roger Waters recited the poem in London on Saturday.69New Delhi:

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters referred to the controversial citizenship law CAA at an event in London, where he also recited from the poem of a Delhi poet-activist Aamir Aziz.

Introducing the 30-year-old poet from Jamia Milllia Islamia, the guitarist said he was involved in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “fascist, racist citizenship law”. The event was held on Saturday to demand the release of Julian Assange.



He was talking about a global movement that the “fragile planet” desperately needed and referred to protests in other parts of the world, including India.

“This is a young man none of us know. His name is Aamir Aziz. And he is a young poet and activist in Delhi. He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law,” said Roger Waters, drawing applause from the gathering.

He went on to recite from Azis’s poem:

“Everything will be remembered.

Killers, we will become ghosts

and write of your killings,

with all the evidence.

You write jokes in courts,

we will write justice on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that

even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that

even the blind will read.

You write injustice on the earth,

We will write revolution in the sky.”

After finishing the verse, Waters also praised Aziz, saying “I think this kid”s gotta future”.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Stunned that my words have reached out to him’: Aamir Aziz reacts to Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reciting his poem

Poet Aamir Aziz says that he would, perhaps, have been the last person in the world to have got to know about rock icon Roger Waters reading out lines from his poem, Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega, at a London protest.

The poet-lyricist-balladeer, who was in Patna to perform at Kanhaiya Kumar’s rally on Thursday, was sent the video link late on Wednesday night by a friend, but couldn’t access it because of a bad Internet connection. “I assumed it was one of those mashup videos in which my poem must have been superimposed on one of his [Waters’] performances,”

He finally got to see the clip after the rally at around five on Thursday evening, by which time it had gone viral and his phone was jammed with thousands of messages from friends and fans. Aziz, who has written popular protest songs and poems of dissent such as Achche Din Blues, The Ballad of Pehlu Khan, Jamia Ki Ladkiyaan and Main Inkaar Karta Hoon, wrote this nazm “in the name of Kashmir, AMU, Jamia, UP, JNU, Delhi and all those places where atrocities are committed by cowards in the cover of darkness”. Having had no contact with Vijay Prashad or Tariq Ali, mentioned by Waters as his source for the translated poem, Aziz was pleasantly surprised at it having made its way to the Pink Floyd founder.

Meanwhile, Vijay Prashad tweeted about carrying the poem in his newsletter. “Roger Waters of Pink Floyd read it, loved it, and recited it at the rally for [the release of] Julian Assange [Wikileaks founder] in London. He slammed the Modi regime”, tweeted Prashad.

“Kitni raatein guzaari hain Pink Floyd sunte (I have spent many nights listening to Pink Floyd),” said Aziz on idolizing the band for a long time. Unable to process the praise — “This kid’s got a future” — lavished on him by the “rock phenomenon”, as he refers to Waters, Aziz said: “Mujhe pata nahin kya bolna chahiye (I have no idea what to say)… Just that my poetry, my words have reached out to him.”

The original composition by Aamir Aziz was unveiled around two months ago, when protests against the CAA initially sparked off in New Delhi.

35 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the clashes that erupted on Sunday evening between rival protesters.

The CAA, enacted in December, has been at the core of protests across the country by those who believe the law discriminates against Muslims as it offers Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015.

