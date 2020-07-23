Tarn Taran:

Yudhvir Rana | TNN | Jul 23, 2020, 08:18 IST

Photo for representative purpose only

TARN TARAN: After an incident of a dalit man being allegedly forced to drink urine in Rasoolpur village of Tarn Taran district came to light, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Wednesday directed the Tarn Taran police administration to file a case against the accused under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, arrest them immediately and to send an action taken report to it by July 29.



Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Dayal Singh of Rasoolpur village had moved the commission alleging that a group of people allegedly thrashed her husband on July 17 and made him drink urine over a property dispute.



Giving the sequence of events, she said the family owned one acre of land which they had been tilling for past over six decades, but for over 10 years now they had been giving the land on contract to one Ranjodh Singh, an upper caste man. “He suddenly started paying us half the contract money claiming that my father-inlaw Chuhur Singh had sold the half acre to him,” she alleged.

‘Armed men took away my husband’



Apprehending that Ranjodh may grab the remaining half acre of their land, Kulwinder Kaur said they put up a tent on their land to take care of the crop. She said that on July 17, about three dozen armed men attacked them and forcibly took away her husband . She also alleged that “they tethered him and poured urine in his mouth and on his head”.



Kulwinder said the police got her husband freed from his captors, but didn’t get his medical examination done. She then sent a complaint to the SC Commission. Its three-member team, comprising Raj Kumar Hans, Darshan Singh and Deepak Kumar, visited the village to look into the matter.

