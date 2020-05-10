Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 9

A team of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission led by its member Poonam Kangra visited Dalit youth Simranjit Singh (24), who was allegedly tortured in Sandaur police custody, at the Malerkotla civil hospital on Saturday. It has directed the police to investigate into the matter, seeking a report on May 13.

“Simranjit has alleged four cops poured petrol on his private parts and dragged him by hair, hurting his religious sentiments. We admitted him to hospital on Saturday,” Kangra said.

On Wednesday, four persons intercepted Simranjit Singh, who was travelling in his car with his friend Lakhvir Singh, near the district’s Manki village. Claiming to be police officials, the four persons asked the two friends to accompany them to the police station. When Simranjit asked for their identity cards, they beat him up and snatched Rs20,000 from Lakhvir, and fled.

When Simranjit and Lakhvir went to the Sandaur police station to lodge a complaint, the cops allegedly tortured them and did not allow their relatives to meet them.

“The police mounted pressure on us to confess that the snatching incident did not take place. When we refused, the police tortured us,” Simranjit told the commission.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said four cops —ASIs Sukhwinder Singh and Yadwinder Singh, constable Gurdeep Singh and Home Guard Kesar Singh — had been suspended in connection with the Dalit youth’s torture. “Malerkotla SP Manjit Singh Brar is conducting investigating the matter,” he said. The police, meanwhile, registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the snatching incident, the SSP added.

