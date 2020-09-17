© Provided by News18 SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns as Union Minister to Protest Centre’s New Farm Bills
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from government in order to protest the three agriculture bills that were introduced in Parliament.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will remain part of the coalition, sources said. Badal, however, cannot be part of a government that is set to pass an “anti-farmer bill”, the said.
On Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had issued a whip to its MPs to vote against the bills, which have triggered protests by farmers across Punjab.
