Senior Aadhaar Body UIDAI Official Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody In Grafts Case

A visitor gives a thumb impression to withdraw money from his bank account with his Aadhaar or Unique Identification (UID) card during an event held to promote digital payment in Hyderabad. Photo: AFP / Noah Seelam

Pankaj Goyal was arrested by the Kota ACB from his Delhi office on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ one lakh to sanction an Aadhaar franchise.

October 23, 2020 9:56 pm I

The official was arrested from the UIDAI’s Delhi office (File)Kota, Rajasthan:

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Kota sent an assistant director general (ADG) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to 15-day judicial remand in a corruption case.

Pankaj Goyal was arrested by the Kota ACB from his office in New Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ one lakh to sanction an Aadhaar franchise.

The ADG was produced before the court on the completion of his two-day remand, Kota ACB official Chandrasheel Thakur said.

Observing that public servants have taken themselves as masters of the public (lokswami), Special Judge Pramod Kumar Malik rejected Pankaj Goyal’s bail plea.

The judge said corruption is a social evil and if the accused of such crimes are freed on bail, it would not be possible to eradicate it.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body identified a tout, Hemraj Tanwar, the official said.

A case has been registered against him, Mr Thakur said, adding that the role of other officials in the department is also being verified.

He said the ACB will now initiate action against Hemraj Tanwar.

agencies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts