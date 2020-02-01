A man opened fire near the site of the anti-CAA protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Aman opened fire near the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on Saturday. The shooter has been taken into custody. The firing took place near Jasola red light. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

As per the eyewitnesses, he shouted “Hindu Rashtra Zindabad” and fired two rounds.

“The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him,” Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.

However, as per news agency PTI, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest, not the Jasola red light which is around 500 metres from the protest site.

While the cops claimed they overpowered the man while he was shooting, the agency said that he was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

In a video tweeted by India Today TV reporter Milan Sharma the shooter can be hear saying, “Iss desh mein kisi ki nahin chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi. (In this country, no one but Hindus can have their say).”

Eyewitnesses told India Today TV that he threatened Shaheen Bagh protesters, warning them to vacate the premises where they have been holding a protest against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens since December, before firing in the air.

Bullet shells recovered from the site of shooting

As per the intial police interrogation, the shooter identified himself as Kapil Gujjar and is a resident of Dallupura village in East Delhi, neighbouring Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Kapil Gujjar, a Class 12 dropout, has denied being associated with any group. The shooter is 25-years-old. He came to Shaheen Bagh on an auto.

He told police that he was angry at the continuous protest and wanted to only scare them.

He used country-made pistol for shooting. Police are questioning him over where he purchased the weapon and whether he is part of any fringe group.

According to sources, Kapil Gujjar was annoyed by the protests after he had to spend hours in traffic jams allegedly caused by the road blockade by Shaheen Bagh protesters. He used to travel to Lajpat Nagar frequently due to a wedding at home.

Speaking to India Today TV, DCP Chinmay Biswal said that the interrogation was underway at Sarita Vihar police station.

“At around 4.45 pm a man opened fire in the air and the police caught him on the spot. His name is Kapil. We have recovered two empty shells from the site. The case is being filed,” DCP Chinmay Biswal said.

“We had told protesters to change their location as the current protest site can be infiltrated by miscreants,” the senior police official said.

Opposition attacks BJP over shooting

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed BJP for the shooting. In a tweet, Owaisi said that the shooter repeated what has been BJP’s warcry for years.

“A terrorist is one because he says so. For decades, “jo Hindu hitt ki baat karega wahi desh par raj karega” has been @BJP4India’s war cry. This man just echoed it. He’s forced you to choose between gunman’s side or the side of peaceful, democratic citizens. It’s as simple as that,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah as he asked him to fix the law and order situation in Delhi.

“Amit Shah ji, what have you done to our Delhi? Bullets are flying around in broad daylight. Law and order is being flouted openly. Elections will come and go, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to fix the law and order,” the Delhi CM said.

Meanwhile, Congress said the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same ‘Goli Maro’ — Hands which should be pulling India’s growth are now firing guns.”

“Instead of ‘Make in India’ focus is on ‘spreading hate in India’,” he said.

During an election rally, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “shoot the traitors” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

The incident comes two days after a teenager shot at a protester near Jamia Milia Islamia despite a heavy police presence. The boy, who claims to be minor, has been sent to 14-day preventive custody, while Delhi Police runs a test to prove his age.

He had shouted ‘ye lo azaadi’ as he shot at protesters marching towards Rajghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

