Sonu Sood has launched scholarships for underprivileged students in his late mother Saroj Sood’s name. The actor said that during the past few months, he has seen the struggle of underprivileged people who faced problems to pay for their children’s education, and was moved by their plight. “While some did not have phones to attend online classes, others did not have money to pay the fees,” he said.

Pledging to support complete college education for students in need, Sonu Sood has also shared an Instagram post on his account, along with the caption, “Hindustan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi! My mother Prof.Saroj Sood always believed that everyone deserves an equal chance to a healthy happy future. So launching full scholarships for students on her name Prof.Saroj Sood scholarships today for higher education. I believe,financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their full potential. Send in your entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) and we will reach out to you.”

Sonu Sood has tied up with universities across India to offer scholarships under the name of his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who reportedly used to teach free of cost in Moga, Punjab. “She had told me to take her work ahead, and I feel that this is the right time,” said Sood, as per Times of India.

About Scholarship

Students from families whose annual income is less than two lakh rupees can apply for this scholarship. Sood’s only condition is that their academic record should be good. “All their expenses, course fees, hostel accommodation, and food — everything will be taken care of by us,” he informed.

What You Should Know

Sonu Sood launches scholarships for underprivileged students.

The scholarship is in his mother Saroj Sood’s name.

Students from families with an annual income less than two lakh rupees can apply for the scholarship.

The scholarship will be available for courses such as medicine, engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and others.

Scholarships will be available for different types of courses such as Medicine, Engineering, Robotics and Automation, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Fashion, Journalism, Data Science, and Business Studies.

On Teacher’s Day, the actor had shared a post for his mother, writing, “I am walking on the path shown by you mother. The destination is far away but will surely be found. Happy teacher’s day my teacher Prof. Saroj sood.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts