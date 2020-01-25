New Delhi:

The law ministry is working on giving shape to an EC proposal to link voter ID with Aadhaar number through an amendment in the Aadhaar Act as well as Representation of the People Act. In a communication sent to the ministry in December, EC had listed the safeguards that will be put in place to ensure that data is not leaked or accessed by unauthorised users.

A PTI report quoted a law ministry official as saying that a bill may be moved in the Budget session of Parliament to give the Election Commission statutory backing to collect the Aadhaar number of new applicants and existing voters to check multiple entries in electoral rolls. “It is true the law ministry wrote to us in September, seeking details of safeguards. We sent this information to the law ministry but have not heard from them since,” an EC official told TOI.

