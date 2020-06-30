DEMANDING REMOVAL OF HIS NAME AND ALL FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM FROM THE CHARGESHEET (FIR 39/20)

We, undersigned medical professionals, public health professionals, health networks, women’s groups and concerned individuals strongly condemn the malicious naming of Dr. M. A. Anwar in the charge-sheet of FIR 39/20, Gokulpuri Police Station, dated 28 February 2020. Dr. Anwar, the proprietor of Al Hind Hospital in New Mustafabad provided medical care to several people who were victims of the targeted violence in north east Delhi in late February 2020, which resulted in the death of more than 53 people, with hundreds of people injured.



Dr. Anwar and Al Hind played a significant humanitarian role in saving the lives of people who were

affected through provision of urgently needed medical services in a situation fraught with violence and fear. Al Hind was one of the few hospitals, which provided treatment for hundreds of

patients who were injured, some with grievous bullet injuries and fractures, some traumatised by the violence, etc. and rendered to each person a full measure of service and devotion to humanity

and human dignity.



Dr. Anwar has been falsely mentioned in this charge-sheet alleging instigation of the local people against the government on the issue of CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of

Citizens) which led to violence in the area.



We would like to assert that Dr. Anwar as a medical professional, followed the code of medical ethics, and treated every person who was injured in the riots and who approached his hospital with

empathy and diligence. His prompt action to help injured people during the riots was praised by many persons, including the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, and reports on the violence that recorded the role of Al Hind hospital and its owner, Dr. Anwar in helping victims of the violence, irrespective of their religion or caste or class. Several medical teams working in the area during and in the aftermath of the violence, witnessed Dr. Anwar’s responsible, untiring response as a medical professional, providing healthcare in the most challenging circumstances in the midst of targeted violence against the Muslim community in that area at tremendous risk to his own life.



Conscientious medical professionals in several parts of the world believe that resistance to oppression and violence go hand in hand with provision of ethical healthcare is irrespective of the

context, caste, religion or the background of the patient.

Thus, it is shocking that a person, who has saved the lives of many through his prompt and timely actions, has now been falsely referred to in the charge-sheet alleging instigation!

Apart from a violation of his Constitutional and democratic rights as a citizen of this country, the fallacious references to Dr. Anwar in the charge-sheet is a frontal attack on a doctor, an emerging

pattern evident from the attacks on other doctors committed to the cause of the people during the ongoing COVID pandemic, which has become the wont of the State.

We strongly condemn the targeting and harassment of Dr. Anwar and this is undoubtedly a vindictive attempt at targeting a

medical professional despite his incontrovertible humanitarian work. The naming of Dr. Anwar in the charge-sheet indicates the abuse of the law and its process at the hand of the police and appears to be communally motivated. This is an absolute violation of the right to life and liberty, equality, freedom of speech and expression, and to dissent as a citizen.



The state authorities must instead acknowledge the evidence of the large-scale physical and psychological trauma caused to residents as a consequence of the targeted violence and the care and support extended by the hospital and the commitment of Dr. Anwar.

We urge the police to immediately remove Dr. Anwar’s name from the charge-sheet of FIR (39/20), Gokulpur Police Station, dated 28 February 2020, as these allegations are unwarranted, fallacious

and defamatory. We demand that the police desist from harassment and intimidation and that no arrest be made on the basis of prejudiced and unwarranted allegations and investigation.

Endorsed by:

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan National Alliance for Maternal Health and Human Rights National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM) Right to Food Campaign New Trade Union Initiative (NTUI) SAHELI, Delhi Dr. T Sundararaman, Peoples Health Movement Amar Jesani, Indian Journal for Medical Ethics Dr. Vandana Prasad, Public Health Professional Dr. Syeda Hameed, Delhi Dr Mira Shiva (Public Health Physician) Dr. Mohit P. Gandhi, Ph.D. Student, JNU Dr. Yogesh Jain, Chhattisgarh Sarojini N, Public Health Practitioner, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Dr. Priyank Jain Harsh Mander, Aman Biradari Dr. Sunita Baskar Abraham, Public Health Physician, Bangalore Prabir KC, Public Health Consultant, Kolkata Nandini Sundar, Sociologist Deepa V, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Delhi Inayat Kakar, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Punjab Veena Johari, Mumbai Kavita Srivastava, Peoples Union for Civil Liberties(PUCL), Rajasthan State President Dr Shakeel, CHARM, Patna S Srinivasan, LOCOST Farah Naqvi, Writer & Activist, Delhi Suroor Mander, Karwan e Mohabbat Ravi Kiran Jain, President , PUCL V Suresh, general Secretary, PUCL Brinelle Dsouza, TISS, JSA-MUMBAI, Justice Coalition of Religious Goa Dr Sagari Ramdas, Food Sovereignty Aaliance Navsharan Singh Aman Biradari Natasha Badhwar Karwan e Mohabbat Prof. Mohan Rao, former professor, JNU Dr. TK Sundari Ravindran, Retired Professor, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and

Technology Deepika Joshi, Researcher, Chhattisgarh Nandita Narain, Delhi University Shabnam Hashmi, Social Activist, Delhi Kalyani Menon-Sen, Feminist Learning Partnerships Pamela Philipose, Journalist, New Delhi Asha Kilaru, Bangalore Birth Network Vineeta Bal, Pune

3

Dr Hafiz Muhammed K Rita Manchanda, Delhi Jashodhara Dasgupta, Independent Researcher, New Delhi Sheba Chhachhi, New Delhi Vani Subramaniam, Independent Film Maker, Delhi R Srivats Indranil Mukhopadhyay Lata Singh, JNU Radha Holla Bhar Dimple Oberoi Vahali, Independent Activist Jagdish Patel, Gujarat Abhiti Gupta, Delhi Dipta Bhog – women’s right Activist Richa Chintan, Delhi Susheela Singh, Delhi Shraddha Chickerur, University of Hyderabad Dr. Aparna Hegde, Founder, ARMMAN; Assoc Prof (Hon), Urogynecology, Cama Hospital, Mumbai and

Founder, Center for Urogynecology and Pelvic Health, New Delhi Dr. Sonali Vaid, Public Health Doctor, New Delhi Sandeep pandey, Socialist Party (India) Dr. Saima Furqan, Independent Doctor Ahmad Matin Khan, Emergency Medicine Consultant Bijayalaxmi Rautaray, Bhubaneswar,Odisha Padma Deosthali, Mumbai Dr Veena Shatrugna, Medical Scientist (Rtd.) Sunita Sheel, Pune Gooru Murthy, SOCHARA Gouranga Mohapatra, JSA/BGVS, ODISHA Poonam Kaushik, Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan Delhi Dr Vikas Bajpai, Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU Kamayani Bali Mahabal Human rights activist, Mumbai Nachiket Udupa, Concerned Individual Sneha Makkad, Delhi Dr Sylvia Karpagam public health doctor Sneha Rajaram, Writer, Bangalore Vikash Prakash, Co-ordinator, Ekjut Tejaswi Chhatwal, JNU Mishika Singh, Lawyers for Detainees Lawyers For Detainees Dr Satendra Singh (Individual Capacity), University College of Medical Sciences & GTB Hospital, Delhi Shruti Arora Aparna Avijit Dutt, Actor Dr. Karishma Thariani Devika Singh, Child rights worker Karan Seth, Lawyers for Detainees Priyanka, Concerned citizen Chahna Gupta, Concerned citizen Aditya Shrivastava, Right to Food Campaign Campaign Against Hate Speech FORWARD TRUST, Bangalore Binju Abraham Dr.Vishwanath Azad, Convenor, Jharkhand Sarvoday Mitra Mandal Snehal Shah, Independent Researcher. Delhi Mr. Shadan Farasat, Advocate, Supreme Court of India Drishti Chawla, Concerned citizen

4

Garima Jain, Concerned citizen Radhika Khajuria, Gender & Health Rights Activist, New Delhi CA, Karim Khan Neelanjana, JSA Chhattisgarh Shreya Munoth, Advocate, Delhi Sayan Das from CSMCH, JNU

Date: 30 June 2020

