We have been in a state of lockdown for two months. It has been a very harsh time for lakhs of our citizens, who have lost work, possessions, and been left hungry and homeless. Dalits, adivasis and the working Bahujan poor are the worst affected, with women amongst all communities having to bear the brunt of hunger, unemployment, illness, death and persistent family violence.
Throughout this period, we have seen the capital city of Delhi reeling under another sort of violence: the continuing action of the Delhi Police against anti-CAA protesters allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in Delhi in end February and took a toll of over 53 lives. As we know the violence followed and effectively ended weeks of peaceful protests led by women from across the city, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the creation of a National Registry of Citizens, and a National Population Register.
Police action since then has led to the arrest and incarceration of, among others, a large number of young people, studying in various Delhi colleges and universities. The latest in this list are two activists of Pinjra Tod, a feminist collective that has been active in the capital since 2015. On Friday evening, May 23, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were arrested by policemen attached to the Jaffrabad Police station, Delhi for the ostensible role they played in the anti-CAA sit-in protests. Both are students of JNU and play a leading role in Pinjra Tod. Their arrest came at the end of three hours of interrogation. The two young women have since been charged under IPC sections 186/188/353/283/341/109/147/34. When produced before the Duty Magistrate at Mandaoli Jail yesterday, he said “the accused were merely protesting against NRC and CAA and did not indulge in any violence”. However, at the verbal suggestion of bail being granted, the Crime Branch officials moved a fresh application (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/court-grants-activists-bail-saying-they-were-only-protesting-police-arrest-them-again-6425757/) on the spot seeking arrest and 14 days police custody on FIR 50/20 PS Crime Branch.
They thus join a group of other young women, who have also been arrested in connection with the Delhi violence and have been charged under even more draconian laws. Gulfisha, an MBA student is languishing in jail since April 9 on charges of sedition. Safoora Zargar, member of the Jamia Coordination Committee and Ishrat Jahan, former Municipal Councillor are in jail for the past one and a half months. Safoora is pregnant and stands in danger of being infected with Covid1-19, given her vulnerable condition, and petitions for her release have gone unheeded.
Background to the Arrests
These young women, along with several others were inspired by the sit-in at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Begun in December 2019 by a large group of Muslim women from the locality, against the CAA-NRC-NPR triumvirate, the protests inspired similar peaceful protests in Delhi and across the country. All protests were peaceful, spontaneous, and leadership everywhere was largely female and local, with all decisions made in a decentralized manner.
A number of women’s groups, feminist and queer activists, students and citizens from all walks of life, including members of Pinjra Tod, have been part of the protests in Delhi. The presence of women was striking, especially of young women, and this was unprecedented. Their mode of protest was also unique. Peaceful and persistent, they challenged the unequal citizenship laws by redefining nationalism. They have made it clear that nationalism has to do with the Constitution and the rights guaranteed to all citizens, irrespective of gender, caste, class, sexual orientation, religion and ethnicity. They have also made it clear that they will stand by their fellow citizens, from minority and marginal communities, who stand to be disenfranchised by the new Act, and whose very existence is in threat of being criminalized.
Thousands of protesters have asserted the citizenship rights of all protesters in unique ways: by reading out the Preamble to the Constitution in marches, rallies, and sit-in protests that raged on from mid December to February. This has been in stark contrast to those who are given to angry and violent rhetoric in the name of the nation, and who are disinterested in constitutional morality.
Rather than engage in dialogue with the protesters, the authoritarian regime of the BJP-led government has resorted to punitive and repressive measures. Protesters have been lathicharged, met with water cannons, stopped by barricades and subject to random arrests. Yet they persisted in peaceful resistance. However, on February 23(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Delhi_riots) , matters took a violent turn, when BJP MLA Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA demonstration in North East Delhi. Within a matter of hours, there was hurling of stones followed by systematic attacks on Muslim properties and households by masked goons. Many Muslims were killed and houses and shops attacked. Tragically, the recently elected AAP government in Delhi maintained a stony silence.
Since the attacks, hundreds of Muslims are languishing in makeshift camps while protesters continue to be arrested by the Delhi police. On the other hand, perpetrators of the Delhi violence are yet to be brought to book.
Therefore, we collectively:
– Condemn these arrests and the attempt to malign young peoples’ democratic protest campaigns, especially the charge that the arrested young women were responsible for the violence and disruption that unfolded on February 23 and thereafter.
– Object to the criminalisation of the right to protest. It is not only unconstitutional, but also effectively deprives the citizen of her rights to free expression and criticism.
– Oppose this deliberate targeting of young women who have made a conscious political choice to be part of the democratic life of this country. We think that this sends out a wrong and malicious signal to other young women that they ought not to step outside the confines of their homes and take to public causes.
– Find it inadmissible that in the present moment, when all other business of government, except that related to the pandemic and related emergency measures, remains suspended, the Delhi police appear to be in deliberate hurry in dealing with the Delhi violence.
– Demand an immediate end to the deliberate targeting of students and members of the Muslim communities in the name of prosecuting those who engaged in the violence. We also demand that all those arrested be set free and that provisions of the law such as the UAPA, which allows for detention without trial for a year, be revoked.
– Continue to demand the repeal of CAA_NRC_NPR.
– Continue to demand the release of all political prisoners.
Endorsed by
V Geetha, Writer and Feminist, Chennai
Ranjana Padhi, Feminist Activist and Writer, Bhubaneswar
Jhelum Roy, Student, Jadavpur University, Feminists in Resistance
Women Against Sexual Violence and State Repression (WSS)
Feminists in Resistance, Kolkata
Bebaak Collective
People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), New Delhi
People’s Union of Civil Liberties, Maharashtra
Progressive Democratic Students’ Federation, West Bengal
Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, New Delhi.
Bekhauf Azaadi, Punjab
Forum against Oppression of Women, Mumbai
LABIA – A Queer Feminist LBT Collective
Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC)
Dash Theke Dash Hazar, West Bengal
Zenana Ensemble, New Delhi
Chhattisgarh Mahila Adhikar Manch
Madhya Pradesh Mahila Manch
Feminists@Work
Aadil Rashid, Entrepreneur
Aadya Pandey, Film student
Aakanksha Agarwal, Tax Consultant
Aanchal Jain, Alumni TISS
Aarefa Johari, Journalist
Aarti Khodke, PhD TISS
Aarthi Sridhar, Bangalore
Aastha Kumar, Alumni TISS
Aateka Khan, Delhi University
Aatreyee Ghoshal, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Aatreyee, Social Activist, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh
Abhaa Bhaiya, Feminist, Himachal Pradesh
Abha Dev Habib, Miranda House, Delhi University
Abhinav Khetarpal, Lighting Designer, Delhi
Abhishek Anid Dutta, Independent Film Maker
Abhishek Yadav, Student, TISS
Adil Qureshi, Economist
Aditi Anand, Entrepreneur
Aditi Joshi, Bombay
Aditi Maddali, Researcher
Aditi Rao, Poet
Adrian D’Cruz
Adv Ujwala Kadrekar, Mumbai
Afreen Sen Chatterji, Ballet teacher, Delhi
Agrima Verma, Film student
Aina Singh, Lecturer, Delhi University
Aishwarya Bhattacharya, JNU
Akashneel Ghatak, Student, Jadavpur University
Akhil Katyal, Poet
Akshita Bhat, Student, Ambedkar University
Alankrita, Centre for Studies in Gender and Sexuality,
Alia Farooqi, Student, TISS
Alnawaz Alam Sheikh Farooqi, Theatre artist
Alok, Mathematical Institute, Chennai
Aloka Kujur, Ranchi, WSS and NAPM
Ambreen Shah, Documentary Filmmaker
Amir Aziz, Actor, Poet
Amit R Baishya, University of Oklahoma
Amita Pitre, Gender Activist
Ammu Abraham, Women’s Rights and Civil Liberties Activist
Amrita Chhachhi, Scholar and Academic, The Netherlands
Amrita De, Social Activist
Amrita Howlader, Feminist in Resistance
Amrita Ibrahim, Teacher, Anthropology
Amrita Nandy, Researcher, Delhi
Amrita Pitre, Gender Activist
Amrita Shodhan
Anandaroop Sen, Academic
Anandhi.S, Chennai
Anannya Dasgupta, Academic, Chennai
Anantika Mehra, Centre for Policy Studies, IIT Bombay
Ananya Iyer, Student, TISS
Anatya , Electronics Engineer
Aneeta Rajendran, Gargi College, Delhi University
Anirban K Baishya, Fordham University
Anish Gawande, Pink List India
Anita Cheria, Bangalore
Anita Cherian, academic
Anita Ghai, Professor, New Delhi
Anjali Monteiro, Filmmaker and Academic
Anjana Sharma, Kamala Nehru College, Delhi University
Anjana Srivastava, Kamala Nehru College, Delhi University
Anju Kumari, IT Professional
Ankan Kazi, JNU
Ankur Tewari Musician
Anoushka Kurien, dancer, Chennai
Anu Salelkar, Social Worker
Anubha Mukherji, DDU College, Delhi University
Anubha Rana, Student
Anubha Rastogi, Advocate
Anuja Gupta, New Delhi
Anupama Potluri, Faculty, Hyderabad
Anuradha
Anuradha Banerji, Saheli, New Delhi.
Anuradha Marwah, Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University
Anuradha Kapoor, Kolkata
Anurag Goswami, Film Director
Anusha Hariharan, Phd Student, Chennai
Anwesha Roy, SOAS
Anwesha Sengupta, IDSK
Archana, Researcher
Archanaa Seker, Vettiver Collective
Archee Ray, Teacher
Arohi Panicker, Student, TISS
Arpita Biswas, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Arpita Majumdar, Writer
Artemis, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Arundhati Dhuru, NAPM
Arunesh Naiyar, LGBTQ Activist, Bangalore
Arya, Krantikari Naujawan Sabha, Delhi
Asad Hussain, Writer
Ashhar Haque, Casting Director
Ashika Bhargav, Research Scholar, AUD
Ashima Roy Chowdhury, Feminist Activist & Saheli member
Ashish Gupta, Journalist
Ashish Paliwal, Actor, Barefoot Theatre, Ashoka University
Asmita Aasaavari, Graduate student, University of Connecticut, USA
Avipsha Das, Chennai
Avni Kumar, The Global Fund
Ayesha Kidwai, JNU, Delhi
Ayush Prasad, Writer
Bejoy Nambiar, Film maker
Benu Mohanlal, Ramjas College, Delhi University
Bharti Ali, Child Rights Activist
Bhushan Vikas, Actor, MumbaiBiswajit K Bora, Delhi University
Biswajit K. Bora, University of Delhi
Bittu K R, WSS, Telangana Hijra Intersex Trans Samiti
Brienelle Dsouza, Academic and Activist
Brishti Chanda, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Brishti Sen Banerjee, Dhorshok Tumi-i
C J Kuncheria, The India Forum
Chandrika R, Software Engineer/ Thozhilalar Koodam, Chennai
Chhaya Datar, Retired Professor, Mumbai
Chayanika Shah, Queer Feminist Activist, Mumbai
Chittaroopa Palit, NBA and Madhya Pradesh Mahila Manch
Cijo Joy, SPM college, DU
Daechen, Student, TISS
Damini Pant, Alumni, TISS
Danish Khurram, Chennai
Darshana S Mini, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dayadeep Monder, IIT Bombay
Deba Ranjan, Ganatantrik Adhikar Suraksha Sangathan (GASS),
Debaditya Bhattacharya, Kazi Nazrul University, West Bengal
Debak Das, Cornell University
Debalina, Filmmaker
Debayani Sen, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Debika Basak, Civil Engineer
Debika, Queer Feminist, Social Worker\
Debjanee Ganguly, Asst Prof, Calcutta University
Debjani Sengupta, IP College, Delhi University
Deepa V, Delhi
Deepika Joshi, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Chhattisgarh
Deepika Tandon, Miranda House, Delhi University
Deeptha Achar
Deepthi Pendurty, Arts Manager, Mumbai
Deepti Gopinath, Trade Union Activist, Mumbai
Dev Desai, Social Activist, ANHAD, Gujarat
Devjani Ray, Miranda House, Delhi University
Deyali Mukherjee, Filmmaker
Dhananjay Kapse, Delhi University
Dhananjay Khandagale, Alumni TISS
Dhwani Vij, Theatre Artist, Delhi
Diamond Oberoi Vahali, Ambedkar University, Delhi
Dimple Oberoi Vahali, Egalitarian Trails bridging.
Dipanwita Paul, WASH
Dipti Tamang
Divya Kannan, Asst. Professor, SNU
Divya Sarathy, Chennai
Dr Bidisha, Tripura University
Dr Brahm Prakash, Faculty, Arts and Aesthetics, JNU
Dr Meena Gopal, Feminist Academic and Activist, Mumbai
Dr Mira Shiva, Public Health Physician
Dr Radha Kapuria, University of Sheffield
Dr Vebhuti Duggal, Ambedkar University
Dr. Ajita, Dalit Feminist, Delhi
Dr. K Saradamoni, Senior Academic
Dr. Navneet Sharma, Faculty, Department of Education, CUHP
Dr. Poulami Pal, Independent Researcher, Delhi
Dr. Ranjita Biswas, Psychiatrist, Kolkata
Dr. Suchi Gaur, Engagement and Communications Lead
Durgesh Solanki, Graduate Student, Johns Hopkins University, USA
Dyuti
Dyuti Sudipta, Feminist Researcher
Esthappen S, Dalit Human Rights Defenders Network
Faraz Alam, Cinematographer
Firdaus Soni, Research Scholar, University of Hyderabad
Furqan Faridi, Journalist, Film student
- Asha
Gabriele Dietrich, NAPM
Gandharv Dewan, Actor
Gaurav C Garg, New York University
Gautam Bhattacharya, Stage Lighting Designer
Gayatri Khandhadai, Lawyer
Garima Yadav, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University
Geeta Seshu, Journalist and co-editor, Free Speech
Geeta Thatra, Research Scholar
Gitanjali Kamra, Student, TISS
Gorvika Rao, Miranda House, Delhi University
Govind Kelkar, Women’s Rights Researcher
Grace Mary Sukanya, Film student
Guneet Kaur, International Human Rights Law Researcher
Hargun Aiden, development consultant, Geneva
Harishankar Nachimuthu, Film maker, Chennai
Hazel Lobo, Counsellor
Heer Ganjwala, Filmmaker, Mumbai
Himalika Mohanty, MPhil Scholar, JNU
Hirashmi Singh, Actor
Honey Oberoi Vahali, Ambedkar University Delhi
Humaira Ansari, Journalist
Ifsha Zehra, Independent Researcher, Delhi
Imran Khan, Theatre Person, Delhi
Imran Rizvi, Retired Supply Chain Professional
Indira C, Delhi.
Isha Shandilya, Social Worker
Isha Sharma, JNU
Isha Singh Sawhney, Entrepreneur/Writer
Jairaj Singh, Journalist
Janaki Abraham, DU
Janaki Nair, Historian
Jarjum Ete, Activist and Former Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission For Women
Jashvender, Film maker, Mumbai
Jasjit Singh, Actor, Mumbai
Jaya Sharma, Activist and Writer, Delhi
Jinee Lokaneeta, Drew University, USA
Joyee Roy, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Julia George, Women’s rights lawyer, Pune
June Banerjee, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Jyotsna Siddharth, Delhi
Kabi S, Human
Kabi S. Human, Mumbai
Kalpana Mehta, Feminist Activist, Indore
Kalpana Purshothaman, Child Rights Activist, Bengaluru
Kalpana Zubre, PhD, TISS
Kalpana, Academic, Chennai
Kalyani Menon, WSS, Gurugram
Kamal KM, filmmaker, Kochin
Kamayani Bali Mahabal, Human Rights Activist, Mumbai
Kapil Madaan, Software Engineer
Karen Gabriel, St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University
Karuna DW, Visiting Faculty, Azim Premji University
Kavita Krishnan, All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA)
Kavya Murthy
Keval Arora, Delhi University
Kheya Chattopadhyay, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Koel Chatterji, Feminists in Resistance
Kolika Mitra, Researcher
Koyel Ghosh, Teacher, Kolkata
Kriti Budhiraja, PhD Scholar, University of Minnesota
Kritika, Advocate
Kuntal Tamang, Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University
Lakshmi Krishnamurty, Alarippu
Lara Jesani, Advocate
Lata Singh, JNU
Lavanya Shanbhogue Arvind, Researcher
Lourdes Mary Supriya, Film Student
Madhu Bhushan, Women’s rights activist, Bangalore
Madhu, Stree Mukti Sangathan
Madhukar Pakale, Alumni, TISS
Madhurima Ghosh, Designer, Feminists in Resistance
Madhusree Basu, Artist, Chennai
Madhvi Zutshi, SGTB Khalsa College, Delhi University
Maheen Mirza, Film Maker, Bhopal
Maitreyee Misra, Alumni, TISS
Malavika Goyal, Centre for Studies in Gender and Sexuality,
Malay Firoz, Brown University
Mallika Taneja, Theatre Artist
Malobika, Queer Feminist Activist
Manjari Kaul, Freelance Theatre Artist
Mansi Goyal, Alumna, JNU
Maru Ann Lopes, BCS
Mary E John, Senior Fellow, Centre for Women’s Development Studies
Maya Krishna Rao, Theatre Artist
Md. Meharban, Photo Journalist, Delhi
Medha, German Institute of Global and Area Studies (GIGA), Hamburg
Medha, SNU
Meenakshi Bharat, Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University
Meenakshi Malhotra, Hansraj College, Delhi University
Meera Sanghamitra, THITS, WSS & NAPM
Megha Acharya, Film student
Megha Sheth, Mental Health Therapist
Meghna Sukumar, activist, Chennai
Menkah Ahlawat, Mata Sundari College, Delhi University
Mohd Abuzar, Social Activist, Anhad
Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Actor
Monami Nandy, Artiste
Mridu
Mrinalini Vasudevan, Associate Editor
Mritunjay Kumar, Social Activist, Bihar
Mudita Mohile, Gargi College, Delhi University
Mukul Chaturvedi, Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University
Mukul Mangalik, Delhi University
- Sachin, Dyal Singh College, Delhi University
Nabina Das, Poet and Writer
Naina Sareen, Actor
Nalini Nayak, Delhi University
Nancy Talukdar, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Nandini D Tripathy, Book Publishing
Nandini Dhar
Nandini Dutta, Miranda House, Delhi University
Nandini Rao, Feminist Activist, WSS, New Delhi
Nandini Sen, Bharati College, Delhi University
Nandini Sundar, Sociology Dept, Delhi University
Nandita Gandhi, Activist, Mumbai
Nandita Narain, St. Stephen’s Colllege, Delhi University
Natty Lopes, Social Worker
Navamita Chandra, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Navneet Bedar, Education Expert
Navsharan Singh, Independent Researcher, Delhi
Neel Sengupta, Theatre Practitioner, Delhi
Neelambari Bhattacharya, Student, M.A. Sociology, University of Delhi
Neelanjana Mukhia, Feminist Activist
Neetika Vishwanath, Lawyer
Neha Vermani, Dept. Of History, Royal Holloway Unv. Of London
Ngurang Reena, JNU
Niharika Banerjea, Teacher, Delhi/Kolkata
Nikhil Sehra, JNU
Nikita Audichya, University of Delhi
Nikita Pathak, Student, TISS
Nilanjana Sengupta, Independent Researcher
Nisha Biswas, WSS, Feminists in Resistance, Kolkata
Nisha Rani, Social Worker
Nithila Kanagasabai, Researcher
Nityanand Jayaraman, Activist, Chennai
Nupur Mittal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, New Delhi
Om Damani, IIT Bombay
P V Srividya, Journalist
P.K Vijayan, Hindu College, Delhi University
Paankhi, Research Scholar
Padma Velaskar, Professor (Retd) TISS, Mumbai
Padmaja Shaw, WSS, Hyderabad
Pamela Philipose, Senior Journalist, New Delhi
Panchali Kar, Theatre Practitioner, Gender Rights Activist
Pankaj Rishi Kumar, Documentary Filmmaker
Paramjeet Singh, PUDR
Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Senior Journalist
Parnisha Sarkar, University of Toronto
Parth Khare, Researcher
Payal, Student, TISS
Ponni Arasu, Feminist Historian
Pooja Nair, LABIA
Pooja Thakur, Ramjas College, Delhi university
Poornima Kumar, Youth Worker
Poushali Basak, Researcher and Activist
Prabha N, Delhi
Prabharkar Palaka, SSN, Delhi University
Prabhleen Tuteja
Pramod Gupta, Groundxero, Kolkata
Pramodini Pradhan, WSS and PUCL, Bhubaneswar
Prarthna Singh Photographer
Prateek Vats, Film Director
Pratiksha Baxi, JNU, Delhi
Pratiksha Priyadarshini, Researcher
Pratiti Basak, IT Worker
Prerna Dharnidharika, Therapist
Prerna Mishra, Alumni, TISS
Prerna Singh Academic
Pritha Paul, OP Jindal Inv.,
Pritha, Student, TISS
Priyal Pandey, Researcher
Priyanka Kumar, NRU-HSE, Moscow
Priyanka Seshadri, JNU
Priyanka, Student, TISS
Prof. Dr Md Shahid Hussain, Department of Political Science, Allama Iqbal College Bihar Sharif, Nalanda
Prof. Sucharita Sen, CSRD, JNU
Pulin Nayak, Delhi University
Purwa Bharadwaj, Delhi
Pushpa Achanta, Bangalore
Pushpender Singh, Film maker
Pyoli, Lawyer, Delhi
Radhika Chadha, Miranda House, Delhi University
Radhika Chadha, Miranda House, New Delhi
Radhika Uppal, Researcher, Delhi
Radhika, Asst. Prof., Jindal Global Law School
Rahul Menon, Asst Professor, TISS Hyderabad
Rahul Rai, Poet, Playwright
Raj Merchant, LABIA
Rajashri Dasgupta, Independent Journalist
Rajeev Chaturvedi, Actor
Rajendra Parihar, Ramjas College, Delhi University
Rajiv Jha, SRCC, Delhi University
Ram Kumar Thakur, JNU
Ranjana Khanhere
Ravi Jha, Software Engineer UBS
Ravinder Jha, Miranda House,Delhi University
Rehan Khan, Cinematographer, Mumbai
Renu Singh, PhD candidate, AUD
Reshmi Sen, Self Employed
RG Sudharson, Chennai
Rigya, Research Scholar, TISS
Rimple Mehta, Western Sydney University
Rina Ramdev, Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University
Rinchin, WSS, Bhopal.
Ritambhara Mehta, Queer feminist, New Delhi
Ritu Dewan, Activist, Delhi
Ritu Menon, Publisher, New Delhi
Rohini Hensman, Writer and Researcher
Roopa Dhawan, Ramjas College, Delhi University
Roshmi Goswami, Feminist, Human Rights Activist, Shillong
Roshni Chattopadhyay, Researcher
Rouhan Shahpurwala, Service
Ruchir Arun, Film Director
Rudrashish Chakravarti, Delhi University
Sadhna Arya, DU
Sagarika, Chhattisgarh Mahila Manch
Sahana Manjesh, Advocate
Saira Chakrabarty, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Samira Junaid
Samira Nadkami, Bombay
Samyak Ghosh, Columbia University
Sana Taneja, Digital Advertiser
Sananda Dasgupta, Feminists in Resistance
Sanchari Sengupta, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Sandhya Panaskar, Mumbai
Sandhya Phadke, Maharashtra
Sanghamitra Mukherjee, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Sanjay Kumar Bohiday, SRCC, Delhi University
Sanjay Kumar, Public Policy Specialist, Delhi
Sanober Keshwaar, Lecturer
Sanskriti Rajkhowa, JNU
Sarojini N, Delhi
Saswati Sengupta, Miranda House, Delhi University
Satarupa, Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication
Satyabana Awasthi, Chhattisgarh Mahila Manch
Saumyajit Bhattacharya, Kirori Mal College, Delhi University
Saumyajit Bhattacharya, Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi
Sayani Gupta, Actor
Sayantani Mukherjee, Columbia university
Sayori Ghoshal, Columbia University
Seema, Chhattisgarh Mahila Manch
Seema Marmath, Research Scholar, TISS
Shahana Bhattacharya, Delhi University
Shahid Hussain, Advertising Professional
Shailza, Advocate
Shakeel Qureshi, Artist, Photographer
Shakun Doundiyakhed, Feminist Activist, Bangalore
Shalini Baxi, Delhi University
Shalini Gera, High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur
Shalini Gera, Advocate, High Court of Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur
Shampa Bhattacharjee, Academic
Shampa Roy, Miranda House, Delhi University
Sharanya Deepak , Writer/Journalist
Shardul Bhardwaj, Actor, Mumbai
Sharmila Purkayastha, Miranda House, Delhi University
Sharmistha Nanda, Researcher, Delhi
Shaunak Sen, Documentary Film maker
Shaunna Rodrigues, Columbia University
Sheba Chhachhi, Independent Photographer, Delhi
Shefali Kishore, Alumni, TISS
Sherina Joshi, Deshbandhu College, Delhi University
Shewli Kumar
Shikha Kothiyal, Gargi College, Delhi University
Shikhar Agarwal, Entrepreneur, Hardoi
Shilpa Phadke, Mumbai
Shilpi Singh, New Delhi
Shipra Nigam, Researcher, Delhi
Shivadooti Mandal, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Shivani Kapoor, JGU
Shivani Mutneja, Writer
Shivika Jain, Fashion designer
Shraddha Chatterjee, Doctoral Candidate, York University
Shraddha Chigateri
Shraddha NV Sharma, Guest Faculty, Bangalore University
Shraddha, Film maker, Mumbai
Shramana Roy, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Shreosi Ray, Dancer
Shrestya Saraswati, Revolutionary Students Front, Kolkata
Shreya Batra, Student, TISS
Shreya K, Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha (Mazdoor Karyakarta Committee, Raipur
Shreya Sangal, WSS
Shruti Chakravarty, LABIA
Shruti Negi, Student, TISS
Shruti Parthasarathi, Alumni TISS
Shruti Sharma, Theatre Practitioner
Shruti, EPW
Shubham, Actor, Screenwriter
Shubham, Alumnus, Tata Institute of Social Sciences
Shubhangi Garg, Attorney
Shweta Pasricha, Entrepreneur, New Delhi
Shweta SachdevaJha, Miranda House, Delhi University
Siddhartha Ghosh, Mumbai
Smita Gupta, Economist and Activist, New Delhi
Smriti George, Consultant, Communication Strategy
Smriti Kiran, Artistic Director
Smriti Nevatia, Feminist
Smritiparna Sengupta, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Sneha Philip, Development professional
Snigdha Singh, Miranda House, Delhi University
Sohini Chattopadhyay, Columbia University
Soma Marik, Dash Theke Dash Hajar, West Bengal
Somashree Chowdhury, Activist, Kolkata
Somjita Laha, Research Fellow, Institute for Human Development
Sona Mitra, Researcher, Delhi
Sonal Sharma, Graduate Student, Johns Hopkins University, USA
Sophie Johari, Craftswoman, Entrepreneur
Soumyajit Parmanick, Researcher, Kolkata
Sowjanya Tamalapakula, TISS Hyderabad
Srikanta Mohanty, State Secretary, Chaasi Mulia Sangh, AIKMS, Odisha
Srila Roy, Wits University, South Africa
Sriram Raja, Filmmaker
Sruthi Muraleedharan, SNU
Subha, Sri Lanka
Subia Ahmed, JNU
Suchismita Chattopadhyay, The Graduate Institute, Geneva
Sujatha Gothoskar, Activist, Mumbai
Sujatha Subramaniam, Researcher
Sukriti Gogoi, Research Scholar, TISS
Sumangala Damodaran, Ambedkar University, Delhi
Sumedha Kaushik, Student, TISS
Sumedha, Researcher
Sumita Beethi, Queer-feminist activist, Kolkata
Sundrrram Arjun, Film maker
Suneeta Dhar, Activist, Delhi
Sunil Pillay, Educationist
Suniti Madan, Venkateswara College, DU
Supriya Jan , Mumbai
Surabhi Sharma,Independent Filmmaker
Sushmita Venugopal, Institute of Mathematical Sciences
Sushmita, Independent Researcher, Mumbai
Suvojit Chattopadhyay
Svati Joshi, Academic, Ahmedabad
Swati Arora, King’s College, London
Swati Chakraborty, Disability Activist and Film Maker
Swati Moitra, Gurudas College, Calcutta University
Swatija Paranjpe, Feminist Activist, Mumbai
Tamoghno Halder, UC Davis
Tannu Sharma , JDM, Delhi University
Tapasya, Independent Journalist
Tarini Pandey, JDM, Delhi University
Teja Varma, SNU
Tiasha Biswas, Student
Tinku Khanna, Feminists in Resistance
Titas Ghosh, Alumni TISS
Titas Roy Barman, Dhorshok Tumi-i
Tomojit Basu, Public Policy Analyst
Twinkle, JNU
Udisha, Student, TISS
Udita Halder, Collective, Delhi.
Uma Chakravarti, Feminist Historian and Film Maker
Uma Mukherjee, Graduate Student, Johns Hopkins University, USA
University, Delhi
Uponita Mukherjee, Columbia University
Urmila Salunkhe, Bombay
Uttaran Das Gupta, Novelist
Vaigish Jha, Educationist, Delhi
Vaishali Janarthnan, Social Worker
Vandana Mathur, Deshbandhu College, Delhi University
Vandita Jain, Cinematographer, Mumbai
Vani Subramanian, New Delhi
Vani Tripathi, Filmmaker
Vanita Ganesh, TISS Alumni
Veena Gowda, Advocate
Venita, Medical and Psychiatric Social Worker
Venkat T, Thozhilalar Koodam, Chennai
Veronica Xavier, Social Activist and Vocal Coach
Vibhuti Patel, Academic, Mumbai
Vidhya Aiyar, New Delhi, WSS
Vidula Sonagra
Vidya Das Arora, Delhi University
Vijay Ravikumar, Artist, Chennai
Vikramaditya Motwane, Film maker
Vikrant Pawar, Film Director
Vineeta Bal, Pune.
Vinita Chandra, Ramjas College, Delhi University
Vinita Gupta Chaturvedi, DCAC, Delhi University
Vipin Krishna, UCLA
Vishal Bhatia, Banker.
Yasha Ramchandani, Film Editor
Zenia Pillay, Businessperson
