In response to the call for submissions by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women, their causes and consequences, CREA and its partners made a submission on the increase of gender-based violence against women and domestic violence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



CREA, with input from 17 organizations and experts, highlighted the intersecting forms of violence faced by women with disabilities (WWD), lesbian women, bisexual women, transgender and queer persons (LBTQ), gender non-confirming persons (GNC), and sex workers. These are the communities who are rarely visible in data on violence against women.





This submission highlights the increase in violence against women and gender-based violence across South Asia and East Africa, with specific case studies from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and Kenya. It also seeks to emphasize gender-based violence as the pervasive and systemic human rights violation that the Special Rapporteur understands it to be.





Click here to download and read the complete submission.