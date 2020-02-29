Taylor Swift just released the music video for her 2019 song, The Man. While the lyrics of the song itself stirred up quite a storm for the singer, with her calling out male privilege and double standards in the industry, the video has proven to be an added bonus.

The singer recently lost the rights to her first six albums after Ithaca Holdings owned by Scooter Braun took over Taylor’s record company Big Machine Label Group. So she decided to make the video of her song in which she not just calls out Scooter, but also all the men in the industry who are considered ‘strong’ and ‘confident,’ while she is labelled aggressive. Obviously who better to play ‘The Man’ than the singer herself.

In the lyrics, as well as the video, Taylor makes a fleeting reference to Leonardo DiCaprio as she sings “I’d be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez,” while sipping champagne with models on a yacht. This scene is a dig at the fact that Leonardo is famous for dating 20-something models and posing on boats with them, without being questioned about his relationship status, as Taylor often is.

Taylor Swift News

“Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likable this time?”

"Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likable this time?"

– Taylor Swift, director, to "The Man"

Tennis Drama

Photo: YouTube

An homage to Serena Williams calling out an umpire at the U.S. Open in 2018, The Man™️ is seen playing tennis and losing his temper. (The “Women’s Charity” printed on the court walls is a nice tongue-in-cheek touch. Swift also teased the Lover album with a photo of her … on a tennis court posted to Instagram.) He smashes his racket, he yells at the ump, he flips off the ump. “You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life! I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her,” Williams told the umpire on the court during that particular match. “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.” She’d eventually receive three violations from that particular umpire, Carlos Ramos, and go on to lose the final to Naomi Osaka. Williams used the incident to call out sexism in the sport, which prompted a wave of backlash (including a racist cartoon) against her for being an unprofessional “sore loser.” Game, Swift, match.

Taylor Fieux

Not that I needed more reasons to love @taylorswift13…



In her new #TheManMusicVideo she pays homage to Serena Williams – and her fight for gender equality in the sport.



This scene was referencing the US Open incident when she was mocked by the media.

The Umpire

Photo: YouTube

Does this man look familiar to you? Congrats, you’re a true Swifty. That’s Swift’s dad, Scott. (There are simply too many men named Scott in this narrative. They should make like contestants on America’s Next Top Model and be forced to change their names to continue competing.) You might recognize him from Miss Americana, specifically the scene where Swift tells her team she’s decided she needs to get political and can no longer sit by in silence. You can also spot a Taylor Swift–branded water bottle on the court, from her collection with Stella McCartney.

The Ball Girl

Photo: YouTube

The ball girl standing on the court watching The Man™️ go postal is actually TikTok star Loren Grey. It’s important that you know her fans are called “angels.” So when Grey rolls her eyes watching the scene on the court, you might say angels are also rolling their eyes. “Angels roll their eyes.” Taylor, I swear. If “Cruel Summer” is not the next single I WILL be writing a strongly worded blog post about it.

58 Years Later

Photo: YouTube

The Man™️ gets married to a much, much, much younger woman at a wedding ceremony the video tells us is 58 years later. Fifty eight. Five and eight. Five plus eight. Thirteen!

The Other Rock

When The Man™️ opens his mouth to speak, the sound you’re hearing is one Dwanye Johnson. He congratulated Swift on Twitter on Thursday, thanking her for the opportunity to be in the video. Guys, please. When that duet happens … call me. You need somebody to bring snacks. That will be me!

Dwayne Johnson

Congrats my friend!

My pleasure to voice THE MAN.

What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people.

Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1233034629461860353 …Taylor Swift✔@taylorswift13Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)-54.4K10:42 PM – Feb 27, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy8,995 people are talking about this

The Man™️ Himself

Photo: YouTube

The big reveal you knew was coming. In the credits scene, photos reveal all the prosthetics and colored contacts that went into turning Swift into The Man™️. (There were moments, like the wink very early on in the office scene, where it was clear it was her all along. But others, like Swift’s hairy, masculine legs in tennis shorts, might have made you second guess yourself.) The credits are also … all Swift. She made this. She directed this. She wrote this. She starred in this. She owns this.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the video:

Love, Venus

Taylor put her dad in #TheManMusicVideo to show that not all men are like that

That there are good men too

We love a supportive father @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TheMan

TAYLOR SWIFT FUCKING DID THAT CAN Y'ALL HEAR ME SCREAM SHE'S THE MAN

3875:53 PM – Feb 27, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy138 people are talking about this

Last but not the least, Taylor ends by breaking the fourth wall and appearing as the director who asks her male version to ‘look more likeable,’ something every woman is tired of hearing. Her male avatar’s is voiced by Dwayne Johnson, the only ‘man’ to be a part of the credits.

https://youtu.be/AqAJLh9wuZ0

