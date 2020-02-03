New Delhi:

In the third shooting incident near a site of anti-CAA protests in the capital in the past four days, two unidentified men on a scooty allegedly opened fire outside gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia late on Sunday night, according to students who raised an SOS call on several social media platforms around 11.40pm. No injuries were reported.

A statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, said the miscreants were on a red scooty. Police sources said they scanned the location but could not find any empty shell there.

Also, there were different versions about the vehicles — some saying said it was a motorcycle, others a scooter. “We will conduct an inquiry in the incident and appropriate action will be taken as per law,” said Kumar Gyanesh, additional DCP South East.

Soon after the news of the shooting, hundreds of students gathered at the university gate, shouting slogans of Azadi and Inquilab zindabad. “If they think this will scare us, I just want to say it won’t. We will continue our fight,” said one of the students. Several women from Shaheen Bagh also joined the protest for a night vigil.

Another student Prafool, who claimed to be an eyewitness, told TOI that they were managing traffic like every day when two people on a scooty wearing helmets appeared near gate number 5. “We heard a gunshot around 11.40pm. We tried to chase them but they fled on their vehicle and we couldn’t catch them because our way was blocked by an incoming car,” he said.

Jamia Nagar SHO reached the protest site soon after to pacify the students. “Give me some time and I will find out who the accused are. We have installed pickets from both sides and will carry out checking throughout the day,” he told protestors.

Full report on www.toi.in

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts