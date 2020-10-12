Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:31 AM IST

In a horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped at the Government Polytechnic College located in the Sipri Bazar police station area of ​​Jhansi.

The victim was raped by one person, while ten-twelve students beat her up and shot videos of the incident. The accused even blackmailed the girl by threatening to post the video on social media and took Rs 2000 from her.

Police have arrested three people in the case, including the main accused. All the accused are students of polytechnic.

As per Jhansi SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, the family of a minor girl of the Sipri Bazar police station area gave a police complaint on Sunday evening. The complaint said that the victim went to meet someone in the state polytechnic with one of her friends on a scooty. Here 10-12 students beat up the girl and her friend. The girl said that the accused dragged her to the hostel where she was raped.

During this, the other accused recorded the video. The girl was then threatened to share the video on social media and 2000 rupees were taken from her.

The SSP said that an FIR has been registered against the accused on several counts including rape, robbery, IT Act, POCSO against the accused on the complaint. Three people have been arrested and all the accused involved in the incident will be nabbed as soon as possible.

