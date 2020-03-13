Samajwadi Party leader I P Singh said, “When protesters have no privacy and even after the Supreme court and High Court judgements, the Yogi government is not removing the hoardings… At Lohiya intersection, I have put up posters of some criminals named by court… Daughters should be careful of them.”

The hoarding at Lohiya intersection in Lucknow. (Twitter/@IPSinghSp)

A new hoarding with photographs of former Union minister Chinmayanand and convicted BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was erected next to the poster of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow late Thursday night. The hoarding was put up by Samajwadi Party spokesperson I P Singh who said it was to “caution daughters against these criminals”.

“Yeh hain Pradesh ki betiyon ke aaropi, inse rahein saavdhan (These are the accused of the state, be careful of them),” the poster read.

I.P. Singh✔@IPSinghSp

जब प्रदर्शनकारियों की कोई निजता नहीं है और उच्चन्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद भी योगी सरकार होर्डिंग नहीं हटा रही है तो ये लीजिए फिर। लोहिया चौराहे पर मैंने भी कुछ कोर्ट द्वारा नामित अपराधियों का पोस्टर जनहित में जारी कर दिया है, इनसे बेटियाँ सावधान रहें।

20.1K12:21 AM – Mar 13, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy9,143 people are talking about this

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “When protesters have no privacy and even after the Supreme court and High Court judgements, the Yogi government is not removing the hoardings… At Lohiya intersection, I have put up posters of some criminals named by court… Daughters should be careful of them.”

The hoardings also carried the “offences” against the two leaders. Referring to Chinmayanand, who is facing a case of sexual assault, the hoarding read, “The offence pertains to the abuse of one’s position by a person in authority… Charge section 376C, charges of stalking under 354D, wrongful confinement… and criminal intimidation.”

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the complainant studied, was arrested on September 20 last year under section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape. He is presently out on bail.

In a parallel case, the law student was charged with allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand. The high court had granted her bail on December 4.

On Sengar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in Unnao by a Delhi court, the poster read, “Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 366 (kidnapping)… 376 (rape) and sections 3 and 4 under the POCSO Act.”

Earlier in the day, Sengar, along with six others, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for the death of the Unnao rape victim’s father. The seven were convicted on March 4 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

IE

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts