The woman’s family alleged that the man wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant, the police said. (Representational)6Bdaun, Uttar Pradesh:

In a loathsome incident, a father of five daughters here allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening allegedly to find out if she was going to deliver a son this time.

Pannalal slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area, injuring her seriously, senior police official (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan said.

An FIR has been lodged and the husband has been arrested, Mr Chauhan said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into.

The family of the woman, who was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition, alleged that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

The locals immediately rushed the woman to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in a serious condition.

The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant, the police said.

Crimes against women are rising in Uttar Pradesh. The annual report of the National Crime Bureau Data (NCRB) shows a rape case is registered with the UP police every two hours and the state sees a crime against a child every 90 minutes. As per the data available for 2018, 144 girls below the age of eighteen were reportedly raped in 2018 against 139 in 2017.

Missing Girls

In 2018, shocking data from Uttarakhand state – with over 10 million population – shows that no girl child was born in 132 villages. This led to suspicions of sex-selective abortions. Read more here.

Further a UN report says 4.6 lakh girls were ‘missing’ at birth in India each year from 2013 to 2017 due to sex selection at birth, which is banned in India by law. In fact over the last 50 years the number is ten times this figure

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts