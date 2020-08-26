

Well-known social activist Sandeep Pandey has taken strong exception to alleged targeting of one Nasir Pathan, 42, resident of Chandana village in Kheda district, Gujarat, by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists by taking up an “emotional” issue like cow slaughter. Pandey in a statement has demanded from the authorities to take action against people who abuse religious agenda to serve their political and personal interests.

After a series of accusations, including for cow slaughter, failing to find any substantiation, Pandey, who is winner of the prestigious Magsaysay award and is vice-president of the Socialist Party (India), said, VHP activists have filed a weird complaint stating that Pathan has been to Pakistan and moves around the country, and has links with terrorists.



An activist of the Socialist Party (India), Nasir, Pandey asserted, did go to Pakistan, but that was “on a mission to promote peace and friendship at people-to-people level in which I’ve also participated”, adding, “He indeed moves around the country but only to meet activists and attend meetings of social organizations.”

About a week back, Pandey said in his statement, VHP activists had filed a complaint with the district magistrate, Kheda, that Nasir Pathan had slaughtered hundred cows in 2019 and buried them in the land on which Bharat Bhai Ramji Bhai Lamka runs a restaurant. “The police did not believe in the wild story and refused to file FIR”, Pandey said.



It all began with a debt dispute resulting from Lamka taking a loan of Rs 10-15 lakh in several installments, whose amount is claimed to have reached a whopping Rs 90 lakh. Nasir came in picture recently when his support was sought by a VHP activist, who had given the loan, to evict Lakma from the land. However, Nasir refused citing a written agreement.

Failing to get cop response, a new complaint was filed by the VHP activist against Pathan, Lamka and his two brothers Randchod Bhai and Bhupat Bhai, two others from Chandana villagers Ibrahim and Salim, a butcher, that they had come and attacked him with a knife with the intention to kill him.

“Bringing pressure from some higher level office bearers of VHP, this time the devious brothers were successful in getting a FIR registered. All accused had to take bail from the magistrate”, Pandey said.

courtesy Counterview

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts