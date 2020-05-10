



To speak to our collective silences, the Karwan e Mohabbat was crafted as a journey of atonement, solidarity, conscience and justice. In September 2017, it travelled to 8 states, meeting families hit by hate violence. The Karwan found everywhere minorities living with fear, hate and state violence, resigned to accept these as normalised elements of everyday living; and worryingly little local compassion and remorse in the majority communities.

The Karwan has resolved that its journey must continue, not just metaphorically but also literally. It must continue its journeys in solidarity with victims of hate crimes, at least once every month. It must chronicle India’s rising darkness, to inform and influence the public conscience. It must support diverse citizen hate crime watch efforts. It must help build safety nets for victims and their families. And it must support creating district level Aman Insaniyat Committees and state-level Human Rights Coalitions.









2) My Name is Mohammad Arshad and I Want to Study | Karwan e Mohabbat

3) MSME Workers In Crisis: Unpaid, Hungry and Helpless | Karwan e Mohabbat

4) “Mr. Modi, Mr. Kejriwal, Where Are You When The Poor Of India Need Your Help?” | Karwan e Mohabbat





5) I Stood For Hours With My Children And Aadhar Card But I Did Not Get Any Ration | Lockdown



6) Lockdown and the Right to Food and Dignity | Harsh Mander

7) LABOUR DAY 2020 – Workers Under Lockdown in #Bhiwandi



8) Fractures in Solidarity: Reaching Out To The Most Vulnerable | Karwan e Mohabbat



9) Reaching The Last in Line | Karwan e Mohabbat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KV7hM8MkDmc

10) The Endless Walk To Reach Home | Karwan e Mohabbat



11) Hunger And Stigma During Covid-19 | Sex Workers in Lockdown





