on December 28, 2019

Run by Prince Barpaga based in Toronto, “Old Letters, New Envelope” is meant to be a platform and series of educational and intellectual discussion for the Youth regarding different aspects of the society.

In the video above, Prince and his friends discuss the CAA-NRC-NPR and how these moves of Modi govt threaten the democratic fiber of India.

