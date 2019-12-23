Jaffrey’s powerful protest comes amid silence from Bollywood superstars

Javed Jaffrey

Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey recently spoke against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, calling it dangerous and communal. In a video that is currently trending on social media, Jaffrey is seen speaking at a protest event.

@jaavedjaaferi

My good friend for over 30 years @jaavedjaaferi has some simple wisdom



It’s the best few minutes of your weekend

Do listen #IndiaFirst



In the video, Jaffrey is seeing slamming the BJP for many of its policies and for not taking up the issues of unemployment or economic slowdown. He also voiced his support for student protests across the country. To massive applause, Jaffrey also hailed Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution, calling the CAA unconstitutional. Jaffrey also brings up the issue of actor Sushant Singh who was reportedly removed from the television show Saavdhan India after he participated in an anti-CAA protest.

Jaffrey’s powerful protest comes in the midst of deafening silence on the issue from Bollywood superstars, which has triggered much criticism from social media users. In Bollywood, Swara Bhasker who has always openly voiced her opinions, was one of the first to lash out at the Bill when it was first tabled in Lok Sabha.

Actress Parineeti Chopra tweeted against the beating up of students in Jamia Millia. She wrote: “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. (sic)” Swara lauded her for taking a stand. Director Anurag Kashyap had also voiced his anger against how the students were handled, and called the government ‘fascist’.

