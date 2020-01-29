TIMES NEWS NETWORK

Mumbai:

Besides Ganesh Acharya, the complainant has named Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad in her complaint for assault, a police official said today.

Ganesh Acharya has been accused by a woman who claims he made her watch porn (File)8Mumbai:

A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in Mumbai.

In a complaint filed with the police, the woman, an assistant choreographer, has alleged that Ganesh Acharya and two women assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) held in Mumbai’s Andheri on Sunday.

Besides Mr Acharya, the complainant has named Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad in her complaint for assault, a police official said today.

Calls made to Mr Acharya by news agency Press Trust of India to get his reaction remained unanswered, the agency said.

In her letter to the NCW, the woman claimed that Mr Acharya forced her to watch adult videos whenever she visited his office.

In her complaint with Amboli police station, she alleged that Ganesh Acharya was demanding a commission from her for working in the film industry.

She is also a member of the IFTCA.

Ganesh Acharya, who was elected as a general secretary of the IFTCA, used to frequently call the complainant at the office in Andheri, the police official said quoting the complaint.

On January 26, when the woman reached the IFTCA office, Mr Acharya allegedly shouted at her and announced that she was being “suspended”, he said.

The woman claimed that Mr Acharya was so furious after she told him that she is a member of the IFTCA, that he allegedly asked his team member, Jayashree Kelkar, to slap her, the police official said.

“Kelkar and Preeti Lad hit me in public view which was captured on the CCTV,” she stated in her complaint.

Police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence and investigating, the official added.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts