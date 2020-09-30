Members of women’s collectives, while acknowledging Bilkis Dadi proudly, are outraged at Delhi police’s investigation that has allegedly projected their ‘Peaceful Movement for Equal Citizenship as some sinister conspiracy to cause the terrible Delhi riots Mohd Aasif |

NEW DELHI — On Tuesday at the Press Club of India, women of Delhi, as citizens, individuals and members of women’s groups, felicitated Bilkis, one of the ‘Dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh, listed among the 100 most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine. She has become a powerful global symbol of peaceful resistance.

“I love my country and its children”, said Bilkis Dadi, with a trembling voice in her native accent in Hindi at the Press Club, in response to the question as to why she was sitting at the protest site that inspired hundreds of more such sit-ins across the country.

The 82-year-old earned the moniker “Dadi of Shaheen Bagh” for being at the forefront of the long-drawn protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital has been named among the 100 most influential global personalities by Time.

Members of several women’s rights groups, while acknowledging Bilkis Dadi proudly, are outraged at Delhi police’s investigation that has allegedly projected their ‘Peaceful Movement for Equal Citizenship as some sinister conspiracy to cause the terrible Delhi riots that left 53 people dead.

The Delhi police have arrested several students and anti-CAA activists and booked them under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Bilkis Dadi, in her address, made an appeal to release all those arrested for the Equal Citizenship movement. “Let the children (students) be free and study. If they (students) were not allowed to pursue their studies, how would they grow?” she wondered.

Attendees extend their greetings to the spirit of peaceful protest of Shaheen Bagh.

While interacting with Dadi, former member of National Commission for Women, Sayeda Hameed, talked of the prevailing prejudices against Muslim women. She said, “Muslim women are accused of hiding knives under their burqas, and carry chilly powders. They are thought to be mindless.”

Condemning misogynistic mindsets, she said, “Muslim women have both heart and mind, and the Shaheen Bagh movement is an evidence of both”.

While talking on the role of the media during the Shaheen Bagh movement, senior journalist Bhasha Singh said that the Indian media did not know how to respect women. “But Dadi has taught a lot to the media”, said octogenarian Dadi dressed in white.

In her discussion, Singh also brought the contrast between the two opponents showcased in Time Magazine--PM Modi and Bilkis. “One is a ‘Divider-in-Chief’ who is afraid of people like Bilkis Dadi and the other is one who spreads love among people of the country”, she added.

Annie Raja, member of the National Federation of Indian Women, said, “While we celebrate the recognition of Dadi at the global level, we condemn the fascist conspiracy of linking the peaceful movement with the Delhi violence”.

“Women protested in large numbers, not to destroy India through violence, but to save it by peaceful means”, she added.

Educationist Poonam Batra asserted that conspiracies to discredit the Shaheen Bagh movement had been hatched by the State. She said that Shaheen Bagh was truly educating children and helping them to ‘understand citizenship’ in its true sense.

Recounting her experience at the Shaheen Bagh, Vertika Mani of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said: “Every citizen should learn from Bilkis Dadi”.

“If we won’t raise our voice, how would the government know what people wanted”, said Bilkis in her message to the people attending her felicitation.

शाहीन बाग़ की बिलकिस दादी को सलाम शांतिपूर्ण प्रतिरोध की भावना को सलाम

शाहीन बाग़ और बिलकिस दादी-जो अब शांतिपूर्ण प्रतिरोध की वैश्विक प्रतीक बन गई हैं- को सम्मानित करते हुए महिलाएँ माँग कर रहा ही हैं कि दिल्ली पुलिस दुर्भावनापूर्वक दिल्ली के दंगों के लिए सभी समान नागरिक प्रदर्शनकारियों को निशाना बनाना बंद करे।

आज, दिल्ली की महिलाएँ, एक नागरिक के रूप में तथा निजी तौर पर और महिला संगठनों के सदस्य को रूप में, टाइम पत्रिका द्वारा 2020 के 100 सबसे प्रभावशाली लोगों में से एक, शाहीन बाग़ की दादी को सम्मानित किर रही हैं। उनकी, और समान नागरिक आंदोलन की शुरुआत शाहीन बाग में हुई, जो शांतिपूर्ण प्रतिरोध के शक्तिशाली वैश्विक प्रतीक में तब्दील हो गए हैं। वे हमें प्रेरित करते रहे हैं।

यहाँ तक कि जब हम गर्व से बिलकिस दादी के काम पर गर्व कर रहे हैं, तो हम दिल्ली पुलिस की दुर्भावनापूर्ण जाँच से नाराज हैं, जिसने समान नागरिकता, नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक (सीएए) और नागरिकों के प्रस्तावित राष्ट्रीय रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) के खिलाफ हमारे शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन को भयानक दिल्ली दंगे की साज़िश बता रही है।

यह स्वतंत्र भारत में लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों के लिए महिलाओं के नेतृत्व वाला सबसे बड़ा, सबसे शांतिपूर्ण, आंदोलन था। हमें गर्व है कि मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने इन विरोधों का नेतृत्व किया, जो हमारे स्वतंत्रता संग्राम की सर्वश्रेष्ठ परंपराओं में से। और समान रूप से हमें गर्व है कि हम इस संघर्ष में शामिल हुए जिसमें सभी धर्मों, वर्गों, पीढ़ियों और क्षेत्रों के लोग शामिल हुए, इनमें भारी संख्या में छात्र, शिक्षक, क्वीयर समूह, जन-आंदोलनों, किसानों के समूह तथा सामान्य नागरिक थे जो सभी नागरिकों के लिए न्याय, सद्भाव और बराबरी के लिए संघर्ष में शामिल थे। इन प्रतिरोधों से भारत की आत्मा प्रतिध्वनित हो रही थी, यही वजह है कि 200 से अधिक स्थानों पर महिलाओं ने धरना दिया, उनकी आवाज़ें सुनी गईं, उनकी मौजूदगी का एहसास हुआ, एक समान नागरिक की तरह। यह निश्चित रूप से महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण से जुड़ा हुआ था।

महिलाएँ भारत की आबादी का लगभग 50% हिस्सा हैं, और उन्होंने समान नागरिकता आंदोलन का नेतृत्व किया, क्योंकि हम जानते हैं कि सीएए-एनआरसी से हमारे ऊपर किस तरह का ख़तरा है। महिलाओं के पास अक्सर उनके नाम पर जमीन या संपत्ति नहीं होती है, उनकी साक्षरता दर कम होती है, और शादी के बाद बिना किसी दस्तावेज़ के अपने घरों के छोड़ देती हैं। असम में NRC से बाहर रह गए 19 लाख में से अधिकांश महिलाएँ हैं। इसलिए महिलाओं ने हिंसा के माध्यम से भारत को नष्ट करने के लिए नहीं, बल्कि शांतिपूर्ण तरीकों से इसे बचाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में विरोध किया।

फिर भी, गोदी मीडिया ने यह कहकर हमें बदनाम करने की कोशिश की कि महिलाओं को विरोध पर बैठने के लिए 500 रुपये का भुगतान किया जा रहा है। अब, दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस शर्मनाक प्रयास को खारिज करने, इस आंदोलन को निशाना बनाने और इसे कमज़ोर करने के लिए इसके साथ खड़े होने वाले सभी लोगों को निशाना बना रही है। पुलीस ने अपने चार्जशीट में, शांतिपूर्ण महिलाओं को दंगाइयों के रूप में चित्रित किया गया है,ऐसा कहा गया है कि ये हिंसा फैलाने के लिए अपने बुर्का के नीचे चाकू और मिर्ची पाउडर छिपाकर लाई थीं। कभी-कभी उन्हें ऐसी बुराई के रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जाता है जो भारत को नष्ट कर देना चाहती हैं, तो कई बार ऐसा भी कहा जाता है कि उन्हें हिंसा करने के लिए उकसाया जाता है। हम इस भ्रामक और खतरनाक कल्पना की निंदा करते हैं – यह पितृसत्ता के कचरे के डिब्बे में फेंके जाने लायक़ है। इस जांच और मानसिकता से पता चलता है कि 21वीं सदी के भारत में इसका कोई स्थान नहीं है, और आपराधिक कानूनी प्रक्रिया में इसका कोई स्थान नहीं है।

आज, निर्दोष छात्रों और कार्यकर्ताओं पर इन झूठी कहानियों की वजह से ग़ैरकानूनी गतिविधि निरोधक अधिनियम (UAPA) जैसे कड़े आतंकवाद-रोधी कानूनों के तहत ग़लत और अन्यायपूर्ण तरीके से आरोप लगाया गया है। उनमें से कई युवा महिलाएँ हैं, जिनका एकमात्र अपराध यह है कि वे निडर और नारीवादी थीं, और उन्होंन समान नागरिक के रूप में अपने हक़ का दावा किया।

हम सभी समान नागरिक प्रदर्शनकारी के साथ खड़े हैं। हम उन सभी झूठे आरोपियों के साथ खड़े हैं जिनको अन्यायपूर्ण ढंद से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है, और हम इस तरह उन्हें निशाना बनाए जाने का विरोध करते हैं। हम देश भर में हर शाहीन बाग के हर बिलकिस दादी के साथ खड़े हैं।

डॉ. सैयदा हमीद, ऐनी राजा, भाषा सिंह, डॉ. पूनम बत्रा, वर्तिका मणि, वाणी सुब्रमनियम

आयोजक: सहेली, पीयूसीएल, एनएफ़आईडब्ल्यू तथा अन्य।

